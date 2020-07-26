TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast

TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, July 25, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

419 AM CDT Sun Jul 26 2020

TXZ127-261030-

Taylor-

Including the city of ABILENE

419 AM CDT Sun Jul 26 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ072-261030-

Tom Green-

Including the city of SAN ANGELO

419 AM CDT Sun Jul 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds up to

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up to 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

TXZ140-261030-

Brown-

Including the city of BROWNWOOD

419 AM CDT Sun Jul 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy early in the

afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds up

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ054-261030-

Nolan-

Including the city of SWEETWATER

419 AM CDT Sun Jul 26 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ169-261030-

Kimble-

Including the city of JUNCTION

419 AM CDT Sun Jul 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms early in

the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the late morning

and afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows around 70. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 90s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 90s. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ154-261030-

McCulloch-

Including the city of BRADY

419 AM CDT Sun Jul 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms early in the

afternoon. Slight chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds up to 15 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds up to

5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ098-261030-

Haskell-

Including the city of HASKELL

419 AM CDT Sun Jul 26 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy late in the

morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ099-261030-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON

419 AM CDT Sun Jul 26 2020

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds up to 5 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. South winds up to 5 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ049-261030-

Fisher-

Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY

419 AM CDT Sun Jul 26 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds up to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 90s. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ113-261030-

Jones-

Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN

419 AM CDT Sun Jul 26 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy late in the

morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ114-261030-

Shackelford-

Including the city of ALBANY

419 AM CDT Sun Jul 26 2020

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds up to 5 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 90s. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ128-261030-

Callahan-

Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS

419 AM CDT Sun Jul 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy early in the

afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds up to

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 90s. South winds up to 5 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ064-261030-

Sterling-

Including the city of STERLING CITY

419 AM CDT Sun Jul 26 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

around 70. South winds up to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds up to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up to 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

TXZ065-261030-

Coke-

Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE

419 AM CDT Sun Jul 26 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up to 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

TXZ066-261030-

Runnels-

Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS

419 AM CDT Sun Jul 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of thunderstorms early in the afternoon. Partly

cloudy late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up to

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ139-261030-

Coleman-

Including the city of COLEMAN

419 AM CDT Sun Jul 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up to 5 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ071-261030-

Irion-

Including the city of MERTZON

419 AM CDT Sun Jul 26 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds up to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up to

5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

TXZ073-261030-

Concho-

Including the city of EDEN

419 AM CDT Sun Jul 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds up to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows around 70. Southwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up to 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ155-261030-

San Saba-

Including the city of SAN SABA

419 AM CDT Sun Jul 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms late in

the morning. Chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 90s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ076-261030-

Crockett-

Including the city of OZONA

419 AM CDT Sun Jul 26 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers late in the morning. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to

the south after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds up to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

TXZ077-261030-

Schleicher-

Including the city of ELDORADO

419 AM CDT Sun Jul 26 2020

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms early in the

afternoon. Slight chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the south up to 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up to 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ168-261030-

Menard-

Including the city of MENARD

419 AM CDT Sun Jul 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms late in

the morning. Chance of thunderstorms early in the afternoon, then

a slight chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows around 70. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 90s. South winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southeast

in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ170-261030-

Mason-

Including the city of MASON

419 AM CDT Sun Jul 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows around 70. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 90s. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ078-261030-

Sutton-

Including the city of SONORA

419 AM CDT Sun Jul 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers late in the

morning. Chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows around 70. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 90s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up to 5 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

