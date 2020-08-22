TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast

TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Friday, August 21, 2020

_____

306 FPUS54 KSJT 220858

ZFPSJT

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

358 AM CDT Sat Aug 22 2020

TXZ127-222115-

Taylor-

Including the city of ABILENE

358 AM CDT Sat Aug 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms early in

the morning. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. South winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up to

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ072-222115-

Tom Green-

Including the city of SAN ANGELO

358 AM CDT Sat Aug 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms early in

the morning. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. South winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up to

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up to

5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ140-222115-

Brown-

Including the city of BROWNWOOD

358 AM CDT Sat Aug 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms early in

the morning. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up to

5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ054-222115-

Nolan-

Including the city of SWEETWATER

358 AM CDT Sat Aug 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms early in

the morning. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up to

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ169-222115-

Kimble-

Including the city of JUNCTION

358 AM CDT Sat Aug 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up to

5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds up

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ154-222115-

McCulloch-

Including the city of BRADY

358 AM CDT Sat Aug 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms early in

the morning. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. South winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up to

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up to

5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ098-222115-

Haskell-

Including the city of HASKELL

358 AM CDT Sat Aug 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ099-222115-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON

358 AM CDT Sat Aug 22 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms early in the

morning. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. South winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ049-222115-

Fisher-

Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY

358 AM CDT Sat Aug 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds up to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ113-222115-

Jones-

Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN

358 AM CDT Sat Aug 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms early in

the morning. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds up to

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ114-222115-

Shackelford-

Including the city of ALBANY

358 AM CDT Sat Aug 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms early in

the morning. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds up to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. South winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up to

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ128-222115-

Callahan-

Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS

358 AM CDT Sat Aug 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms early in

the morning. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up to

5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ064-222115-

Sterling-

Including the city of STERLING CITY

358 AM CDT Sat Aug 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. South winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds up to

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ065-222115-

Coke-

Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE

358 AM CDT Sat Aug 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms early in

the morning. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds up to

5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ066-222115-

Runnels-

Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS

358 AM CDT Sat Aug 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms early in

the morning. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up to

5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ139-222115-

Coleman-

Including the city of COLEMAN

358 AM CDT Sat Aug 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms early in

the morning. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up to

5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up to

5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ071-222115-

Irion-

Including the city of MERTZON

358 AM CDT Sat Aug 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms early in

the morning. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up to

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ073-222115-

Concho-

Including the city of EDEN

358 AM CDT Sat Aug 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms early in

the morning. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up to

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up to

5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ155-222115-

San Saba-

Including the city of SAN SABA

358 AM CDT Sat Aug 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms early in

the morning. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. South winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up to

5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds up to

5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 90s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

$$

TXZ076-222115-

Crockett-

Including the city of OZONA

358 AM CDT Sat Aug 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ077-222115-

Schleicher-

Including the city of ELDORADO

358 AM CDT Sat Aug 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms early in

the morning. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up to

5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds up

to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds up to

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ168-222115-

Menard-

Including the city of MENARD

358 AM CDT Sat Aug 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms early in

the morning. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up to

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up to

5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ170-222115-

Mason-

Including the city of MASON

358 AM CDT Sat Aug 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms early in

the morning. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. South winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up to

5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 90s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

$$

TXZ078-222115-

Sutton-

Including the city of SONORA

358 AM CDT Sat Aug 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds up to

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up to

5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds up to

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather