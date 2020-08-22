TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast
TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Friday, August 21, 2020
_____
306 FPUS54 KSJT 220858
ZFPSJT
Zone Forecast Product for Texas
National Weather Service San Angelo TX
358 AM CDT Sat Aug 22 2020
TXZ127-222115-
Taylor-
Including the city of ABILENE
358 AM CDT Sat Aug 22 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms early in
the morning. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. South winds up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up to
10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds up
to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ072-222115-
Tom Green-
Including the city of SAN ANGELO
358 AM CDT Sat Aug 22 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms early in
the morning. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds up to
10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. South winds up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up to
10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up to
5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ140-222115-
Brown-
Including the city of BROWNWOOD
358 AM CDT Sat Aug 22 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms early in
the morning. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds up to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds up
to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up to
5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
$$
TXZ054-222115-
Nolan-
Including the city of SWEETWATER
358 AM CDT Sat Aug 22 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms early in
the morning. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up to
10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds up
to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ169-222115-
Kimble-
Including the city of JUNCTION
358 AM CDT Sat Aug 22 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds up
to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds up to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up to
5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds up
to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds up to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
$$
TXZ154-222115-
McCulloch-
Including the city of BRADY
358 AM CDT Sat Aug 22 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms early in
the morning. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. South winds up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up to
10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds up to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up to
5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
$$
TXZ098-222115-
Haskell-
Including the city of HASKELL
358 AM CDT Sat Aug 22 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ099-222115-
Throckmorton-
Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON
358 AM CDT Sat Aug 22 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms early in the
morning. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds up to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds up to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. South winds up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ049-222115-
Fisher-
Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY
358 AM CDT Sat Aug 22 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds up to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds up to 10 mph
shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds up to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds up to
10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.
$$
TXZ113-222115-
Jones-
Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN
358 AM CDT Sat Aug 22 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms early in
the morning. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds up to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds up to
10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.
$$
TXZ114-222115-
Shackelford-
Including the city of ALBANY
358 AM CDT Sat Aug 22 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms early in
the morning. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds up to 10 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. South winds up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up to
10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds up to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ128-222115-
Callahan-
Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS
358 AM CDT Sat Aug 22 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms early in
the morning. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds up to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up to
10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up to
5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ064-222115-
Sterling-
Including the city of STERLING CITY
358 AM CDT Sat Aug 22 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. South winds up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds up to
10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds up
to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
$$
TXZ065-222115-
Coke-
Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE
358 AM CDT Sat Aug 22 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms early in
the morning. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds up to
10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds up to
5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
$$
TXZ066-222115-
Runnels-
Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS
358 AM CDT Sat Aug 22 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms early in
the morning. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up to
5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds up
to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ139-222115-
Coleman-
Including the city of COLEMAN
358 AM CDT Sat Aug 22 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms early in
the morning. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds up to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up to
5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up to
5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
$$
TXZ071-222115-
Irion-
Including the city of MERTZON
358 AM CDT Sat Aug 22 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms early in
the morning. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds up to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up to
10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds up
to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ073-222115-
Concho-
Including the city of EDEN
358 AM CDT Sat Aug 22 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms early in
the morning. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds up to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up to
10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds up to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up to
5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
$$
TXZ155-222115-
San Saba-
Including the city of SAN SABA
358 AM CDT Sat Aug 22 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms early in
the morning. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. South winds up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up to
5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds up to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds up to
5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,
then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 90s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
$$
TXZ076-222115-
Crockett-
Including the city of OZONA
358 AM CDT Sat Aug 22 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds up
to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ077-222115-
Schleicher-
Including the city of ELDORADO
358 AM CDT Sat Aug 22 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms early in
the morning. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds up to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up to
5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds up
to 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds up to
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ168-222115-
Menard-
Including the city of MENARD
358 AM CDT Sat Aug 22 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms early in
the morning. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds up to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up to
10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds up to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up to
5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
$$
TXZ170-222115-
Mason-
Including the city of MASON
358 AM CDT Sat Aug 22 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms early in
the morning. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. South winds up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up to
5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds up to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds up
to 5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,
then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 90s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
$$
TXZ078-222115-
Sutton-
Including the city of SONORA
358 AM CDT Sat Aug 22 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds up
to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds up to
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up to
5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds up to
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
_____
