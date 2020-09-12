TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast
TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Friday, September 11, 2020
Zone Forecast Product for Texas
National Weather Service San Angelo TX
329 AM CDT Sat Sep 12 2020
TXZ127-122115-
Taylor-
Including the city of ABILENE
329 AM CDT Sat Sep 12 2020
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Patchy fog early in the morning.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds up
to 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds up
to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 60. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
TXZ072-122115-
Tom Green-
Including the city of SAN ANGELO
329 AM CDT Sat Sep 12 2020
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds up
to 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds up to 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds up
to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast
winds up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds up
to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
TXZ140-122115-
Brown-
Including the city of BROWNWOOD
329 AM CDT Sat Sep 12 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds up
to 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds up to
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds
up to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
TXZ054-122115-
Nolan-
Including the city of SWEETWATER
329 AM CDT Sat Sep 12 2020
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Patchy fog early in the morning.
Highs in the mid 80s. South winds up to 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds up
to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds up
to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 60. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
TXZ169-122115-
Kimble-
Including the city of JUNCTION
329 AM CDT Sat Sep 12 2020
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds up
to 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds up
to 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast
winds up to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s.
Northeast winds up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
TXZ154-122115-
McCulloch-
Including the city of BRADY
329 AM CDT Sat Sep 12 2020
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds
up to 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds up
to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds
up to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
TXZ098-122115-
Haskell-
Including the city of HASKELL
329 AM CDT Sat Sep 12 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in
the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds up to
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds up
to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
TXZ099-122115-
Throckmorton-
Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON
329 AM CDT Sat Sep 12 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in
the mid 80s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds up to
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds up
to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Northeast winds up
to 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
TXZ049-122115-
Fisher-
Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY
329 AM CDT Sat Sep 12 2020
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Patchy fog early in the morning.
Highs in the upper 80s. South winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds up
to 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds up
to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 60. Northeast
winds up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
TXZ113-122115-
Jones-
Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN
329 AM CDT Sat Sep 12 2020
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Patchy fog early in the morning.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
up to 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds
up to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Northeast winds up
to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
TXZ114-122115-
Shackelford-
Including the city of ALBANY
329 AM CDT Sat Sep 12 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in
the mid 80s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds up
to 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds up
to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Northeast winds up
to 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds
up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
TXZ128-122115-
Callahan-
Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS
329 AM CDT Sat Sep 12 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in
the mid 80s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
up to 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds up
to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Northeast winds up
to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
TXZ064-122115-
Sterling-
Including the city of STERLING CITY
329 AM CDT Sat Sep 12 2020
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Patchy fog early in the morning.
Highs in the upper 80s. South winds up to 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds up to 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast
winds up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Northeast winds up
to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
TXZ065-122115-
Coke-
Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE
329 AM CDT Sat Sep 12 2020
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Patchy fog early in the morning.
Highs in the mid 80s. South winds up to 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds up to
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast
winds up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast
winds up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
TXZ066-122115-
Runnels-
Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS
329 AM CDT Sat Sep 12 2020
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds
up to 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds up to
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds up
to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
TXZ139-122115-
Coleman-
Including the city of COLEMAN
329 AM CDT Sat Sep 12 2020
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds
up to 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds up to
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds up
to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
TXZ071-122115-
Irion-
Including the city of MERTZON
329 AM CDT Sat Sep 12 2020
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Patchy fog early in the morning.
Highs in the mid 80s. South winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds up to 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds up
to 5 mph increasing to 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast
winds up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds
up to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
TXZ073-122115-
Concho-
Including the city of EDEN
329 AM CDT Sat Sep 12 2020
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds
up to 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds up
to 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds
up to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
TXZ155-122115-
San Saba-
Including the city of SAN SABA
329 AM CDT Sat Sep 12 2020
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds up
to 5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds up to
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds
up to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
TXZ076-122115-
Crockett-
Including the city of OZONA
329 AM CDT Sat Sep 12 2020
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Patchy fog early in the morning.
Highs in the mid 80s. South winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds up
to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds up to 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
TXZ077-122115-
Schleicher-
Including the city of ELDORADO
329 AM CDT Sat Sep 12 2020
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds up
to 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds up to 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds up
to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast
winds up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds
up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
TXZ168-122115-
Menard-
Including the city of MENARD
329 AM CDT Sat Sep 12 2020
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds up
to 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
up to 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds
up to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
TXZ170-122115-
Mason-
Including the city of MASON
329 AM CDT Sat Sep 12 2020
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds
up to 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds up to
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds
up to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast
winds up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
TXZ078-122115-
Sutton-
Including the city of SONORA
329 AM CDT Sat Sep 12 2020
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds up
to 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds up to 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast
winds up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds up
to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
