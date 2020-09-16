TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast
TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, September 16, 2020
Zone Forecast Product for Texas
National Weather Service San Angelo TX
351 PM CDT Wed Sep 16 2020
Taylor-
Including the city of ABILENE
351 PM CDT Wed Sep 16 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds up to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. North winds up to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds up
to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ072-170915-
Tom Green-
Including the city of SAN ANGELO
351 PM CDT Wed Sep 16 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
up to 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North
winds up to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds up
to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast
winds up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ140-170915-
Brown-
Including the city of BROWNWOOD
351 PM CDT Wed Sep 16 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms early in
the evening. Slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows
in the mid 60s. North winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North
winds up to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast
winds up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ054-170915-
Nolan-
Including the city of SWEETWATER
351 PM CDT Wed Sep 16 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
up to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northeast winds
up to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds
up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ169-170915-
Kimble-
Including the city of JUNCTION
351 PM CDT Wed Sep 16 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms early in
the evening. Slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows
in the mid 60s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds up to 10 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast
winds up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ154-170915-
McCulloch-
Including the city of BRADY
351 PM CDT Wed Sep 16 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms early in
the evening. Slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows
in the mid 60s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the
north after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North
winds up to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast
winds up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ098-170915-
Haskell-
Including the city of HASKELL
351 PM CDT Wed Sep 16 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds up to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northeast winds
up to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds up to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ099-170915-
Throckmorton-
Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON
351 PM CDT Wed Sep 16 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds up to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast
winds up to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds up to
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ049-170915-
Fisher-
Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY
351 PM CDT Wed Sep 16 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds up to
10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North
winds up to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds up to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ113-170915-
Jones-
Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN
351 PM CDT Wed Sep 16 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds up to
10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North
winds up to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds up to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ114-170915-
Shackelford-
Including the city of ALBANY
351 PM CDT Wed Sep 16 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds up to
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast
winds up to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds up
to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds up to
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ128-170915-
Callahan-
Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS
351 PM CDT Wed Sep 16 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds up to 10 mph. Chance
of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. North winds up to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast
winds up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ064-170915-
Sterling-
Including the city of STERLING CITY
351 PM CDT Wed Sep 16 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
up to 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. North winds up to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds
up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ065-170915-
Coke-
Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE
351 PM CDT Wed Sep 16 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds up to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. North winds up to 10 mph shifting to the
northeast in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North
winds up to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds up
to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast
winds up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ066-170915-
Runnels-
Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS
351 PM CDT Wed Sep 16 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds up to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North
winds up to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast
winds up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ139-170915-
Coleman-
Including the city of COLEMAN
351 PM CDT Wed Sep 16 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of thunderstorms before
daybreak. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds up to 10 mph. Chance
of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North
winds up to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast
winds up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ071-170915-
Irion-
Including the city of MERTZON
351 PM CDT Wed Sep 16 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
up to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North
winds up to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds
up to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast
winds up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ073-170915-
Concho-
Including the city of EDEN
351 PM CDT Wed Sep 16 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds up to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North
winds up to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast
winds up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ155-170915-
San Saba-
Including the city of SAN SABA
351 PM CDT Wed Sep 16 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms early in
the evening. Slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows
in the mid 60s. North winds up to 5 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds up to 10 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast
winds up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ076-170915-
Crockett-
Including the city of OZONA
351 PM CDT Wed Sep 16 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds up
to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast
winds up to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast
winds up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ077-170915-
Schleicher-
Including the city of ELDORADO
351 PM CDT Wed Sep 16 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
up to 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 80s. Northeast winds up to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. North winds up to
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds
up to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast
winds up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ168-170915-
Menard-
Including the city of MENARD
351 PM CDT Wed Sep 16 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms before
daybreak. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North
winds up to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast
winds up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ170-170915-
Mason-
Including the city of MASON
351 PM CDT Wed Sep 16 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms early in
the evening. Slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows
in the mid 60s. North winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds up to 10 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. North winds up to 10 mph shifting to the
northeast in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast
winds up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ078-170915-
Sutton-
Including the city of SONORA
351 PM CDT Wed Sep 16 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of thunderstorms before
daybreak. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast
winds up to 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds up
to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast
winds up to 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
