TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast
TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, November 24, 2020
_____
888 FPUS54 KSJT 250943
ZFPSJT
Zone Forecast Product for Texas
National Weather Service San Angelo TX
343 AM CST Wed Nov 25 2020
TXZ127-252215-
Taylor-
Including the city of Abilene
343 AM CST Wed Nov 25 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds up to 15 mph.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the north 5 to 15 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds
10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 50s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.
$$
TXZ072-252215-
Tom Green-
Including the cities of Carlsbad, San Angelo, and Wall
343 AM CST Wed Nov 25 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds up to 10 mph
with gusts to around 25 mph.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.
Southwest winds up to 5 mph shifting to the northwest after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,
then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much cooler.
Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of showers
40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ140-252215-
Brown-
Including the cities of Brownwood and Indian Creek
343 AM CST Wed Nov 25 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds up to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. South winds up to
10 mph.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s. South
winds up to 5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,
then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs
around 60. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 50s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ054-252215-
Nolan-
Including the city of Sweetwater
343 AM CST Wed Nov 25 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds up to 15 mph.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southwest winds
up to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds
10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
$$
TXZ169-252215-
Kimble-
Including the cities of Cleo, Junction, London, Roosevelt,
Segovia, and Telegraph
343 AM CST Wed Nov 25 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds up to
10 mph.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s. South
winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a chance
of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower
60s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 30s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 50s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ154-252215-
McCulloch-
Including the cities of Brady, Fife, Lohn, Rochelle, and Voca
343 AM CST Wed Nov 25 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds up to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds up to
10 mph.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s. South
winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,
then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in
the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows around 40. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 50s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ098-252215-
Haskell-
Including the cities of Irby and Haskell
343 AM CST Wed Nov 25 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds up to
10 mph.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest
winds up to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 50s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ099-252215-
Throckmorton-
Including the cities of Throckmorton and Woodson
343 AM CST Wed Nov 25 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds up to
10 mph.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest
winds up to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 50s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ049-252215-
Fisher-
Including the city of Gannon
343 AM CST Wed Nov 25 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds up to 10 mph.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north 5 to 15 mph after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ113-252215-
Jones-
Including the cities of Stamford, Stith, Anson, Funston, Truby,
Tuxedo, and Hamlin
343 AM CST Wed Nov 25 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds up to 10 mph.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 50s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ114-252215-
Shackelford-
Including the city of Albany
343 AM CST Wed Nov 25 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds up to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds up to 10 mph.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southwest winds
up to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 50s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ128-252215-
Callahan-
Including the cities of Clyde, Eula, Dudley, Baird,
and Cross Plains
343 AM CST Wed Nov 25 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds up to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds up to
5 mph increasing to 5 to 15 mph after midnight.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 40. Southwest
winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to 15 mph after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 50s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.
$$
TXZ064-252215-
Sterling-
Including the cities of Broome and Sterling City
343 AM CST Wed Nov 25 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds up to
10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds up to 15 mph.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southwest winds
up to 5 mph shifting to the north up to 15 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of showers
30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ065-252215-
Coke-
Including the cities of Robert Lee, Sanco, Silver, Bronte,
and Tennyson
343 AM CST Wed Nov 25 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds up to 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds up to 10 mph.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southwest winds
up to 5 mph shifting to the north up to 15 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of showers
30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ066-252215-
Runnels-
Including the cities of Ballinger, Benoit, Hatchel, Rowena,
Crews, Drasco, and Pumphrey
343 AM CST Wed Nov 25 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds
up to 10 mph.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.
Southwest winds up to 5 mph shifting to the north 5 to 15 mph
after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 50s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ139-252215-
Coleman-
Including the cities of Coleman, Echo, Fisk, Valera, Voss,
and Trickham
343 AM CST Wed Nov 25 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds up to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds up to
10 mph.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s. South
winds up to 5 mph shifting to the northwest up to 15 mph after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Cooler. Highs around 60. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 50s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ071-252215-
Irion-
Including the cities of Barnhart, Arden, Mertzon, and Sherwood
343 AM CST Wed Nov 25 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds up to 15 mph.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.
Southwest winds up to 5 mph shifting to the northeast after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Much
cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of showers 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of showers
30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ073-252215-
Concho-
Including the cities of Eden, Live Oak, and Lowake
343 AM CST Wed Nov 25 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds up to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds up to
15 mph.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,
then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs
around 60. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 50s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ155-252215-
San Saba-
Including the cities of Chappel, Cherokee, Harkeyville,
and San Saba
343 AM CST Wed Nov 25 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds up to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds up to
10 mph.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South
winds up to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s. South
winds up to 5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the
lower 60s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 40s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 50s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the
mid 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ076-252215-
Crockett-
Including the city of Ozona
343 AM CST Wed Nov 25 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting
to the west in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds up to 10 mph.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s. South
winds up to 5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,
then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in
the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ077-252215-
Schleicher-
Including the city of Eldorado
343 AM CST Wed Nov 25 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds up to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds up to 10 mph.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s. South
winds up to 5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,
then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in
the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
upper 30s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then
a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
50s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ168-252215-
Menard-
Including the cities of Erna, Fort Mckavett, Hext, and Menard
343 AM CST Wed Nov 25 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds up to
10 mph.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s.
Southwest winds up to 5 mph shifting to the northwest after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the
upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 50s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.
$$
TXZ170-252215-
Mason-
Including the cities of Fredonia, Katemcy, Koockville,
Loyal Valley, Mason, Pontotoc, and Streeter
343 AM CST Wed Nov 25 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds up to
5 mph.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds up
to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s. South
winds up to 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a chance
of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower
60s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 40s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.
Chance of showers 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ078-252215-
Sutton-
Including the city of Sonora
343 AM CST Wed Nov 25 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds up to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds up to 10 mph.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s. South
winds up to 5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs around
60. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 40.
Chance of showers 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then
a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
50s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.
$$
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather