TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast

TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, November 25, 2020

_____

238 FPUS54 KSJT 260912

ZFPSJT

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

312 AM CST Thu Nov 26 2020

TXZ127-262245-

Taylor-

Including the city of Abilene

312 AM CST Thu Nov 26 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy late in the

morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north 5 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid

40s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ072-262245-

Tom Green-

Including the cities of Carlsbad, San Angelo, and Wall

312 AM CST Thu Nov 26 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of showers

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 50. North

winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ140-262245-

Brown-

Including the cities of Brownwood and Indian Creek

312 AM CST Thu Nov 26 2020

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 60. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 40. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds around

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ054-262245-

Nolan-

Including the city of Sweetwater

312 AM CST Thu Nov 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid

40s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ169-262245-

Kimble-

Including the cities of Cleo, Junction, London, Roosevelt,

Segovia, and Telegraph

312 AM CST Thu Nov 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

North winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Colder. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ154-262245-

McCulloch-

Including the cities of Brady, Fife, Lohn, Rochelle, and Voca

312 AM CST Thu Nov 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

lower 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ098-262245-

Haskell-

Including the cities of Irby and Haskell

312 AM CST Thu Nov 26 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms. Colder. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ099-262245-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of Throckmorton and Woodson

312 AM CST Thu Nov 26 2020

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 40. North winds up to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 50s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ049-262245-

Fisher-

Including the city of Gannon

312 AM CST Thu Nov 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 40. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Much cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of showers

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid

40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ113-262245-

Jones-

Including the cities of Stamford, Stith, Anson, Funston, Truby,

Tuxedo, and Hamlin

312 AM CST Thu Nov 26 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy late in the

morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 40. West winds up to

10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Much cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of showers

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid

40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ114-262245-

Shackelford-

Including the city of Albany

312 AM CST Thu Nov 26 2020

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ128-262245-

Callahan-

Including the cities of Clyde, Eula, Dudley, Baird,

and Cross Plains

312 AM CST Thu Nov 26 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ064-262245-

Sterling-

Including the cities of Broome and Sterling City

312 AM CST Thu Nov 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the

morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

showers 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ065-262245-

Coke-

Including the cities of Robert Lee, Sanco, Silver, Bronte,

and Tennyson

312 AM CST Thu Nov 26 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ066-262245-

Runnels-

Including the cities of Ballinger, Benoit, Hatchel, Rowena,

Crews, Drasco, and Pumphrey

312 AM CST Thu Nov 26 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north 5 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of showers

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 50. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ139-262245-

Coleman-

Including the cities of Coleman, Echo, Fisk, Valera, Voss,

and Trickham

312 AM CST Thu Nov 26 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight. Gusts up to

25 mph in the late evening and after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 40. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

lower 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ071-262245-

Irion-

Including the cities of Barnhart, Arden, Mertzon, and Sherwood

312 AM CST Thu Nov 26 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ073-262245-

Concho-

Including the cities of Eden, Live Oak, and Lowake

312 AM CST Thu Nov 26 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 40. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ155-262245-

San Saba-

Including the cities of Chappel, Cherokee, Harkeyville,

and San Saba

312 AM CST Thu Nov 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds up to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds around 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ076-262245-

Crockett-

Including the city of Ozona

312 AM CST Thu Nov 26 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the east after midnight. Gusts up to 20 mph

in the late evening and after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ077-262245-

Schleicher-

Including the city of Eldorado

312 AM CST Thu Nov 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows around 40. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ168-262245-

Menard-

Including the cities of Erna, Fort Mckavett, Hext, and Menard

312 AM CST Thu Nov 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 40. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Colder. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ170-262245-

Mason-

Including the cities of Fredonia, Katemcy, Koockville,

Loyal Valley, Mason, Pontotoc, and Streeter

312 AM CST Thu Nov 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds up to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Colder. Lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ078-262245-

Sutton-

Including the city of Sonora

312 AM CST Thu Nov 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

_____

