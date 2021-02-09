TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Monday, February 8, 2021

455 FPUS54 KSJT 090936

ZFPSJT

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

336 AM CST Tue Feb 9 2021

TXZ127-092230-

Taylor-

Including the city of Abilene

336 AM CST Tue Feb 9 2021

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Areas of freezing fog early in the

morning. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 40s.

Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Patchy

drizzle after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Patchy drizzle in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then a chance of rain, light freezing rain and

light sleet after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain, thunderstorms,

light freezing rain and light sleet in the morning. Highs in the

mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 19.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 16.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow and light sleet

in the morning. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 5.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 19.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the evening,

then a chance of snow after midnight. Lows around 9. Chance of

snow 40 percent.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

TXZ072-092230-

Tom Green-

Including the cities of Carlsbad, San Angelo, and Wall

336 AM CST Tue Feb 9 2021

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Patchy fog after midnight. Patchy

drizzle after midnight. Lows 40 to 46. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Patchy drizzle in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then a chance of rain and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain, light freezing rain,

light sleet and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning.

Highs around 40. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Colder. Lows in the lower

20s.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 8.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Highs in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow after midnight.

Lows around 11. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the

morning. Highs around 30. Chance of snow 30 percent.

TXZ140-092230-

Brown-

Including the cities of Brownwood and Indian Creek

336 AM CST Tue Feb 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Patchy

drizzle after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Patchy drizzle in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then rain, light freezing rain,

light sleet likely and slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows around 30. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain, light freezing rain,

light sleet and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 19.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 7.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Highs in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of snow after midnight. Lows

around 10. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

TXZ054-092230-

Nolan-

Including the city of Sweetwater

336 AM CST Tue Feb 9 2021

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Areas of freezing fog early in the

morning. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 43 to 49. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Patchy fog after midnight. Patchy

drizzle after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Patchy drizzle in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then a chance of rain, light freezing rain and

light sleet after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain, thunderstorms,

light freezing rain and light sleet in the morning. Highs in the

upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 19.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 15.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning.

Highs in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 5.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 18.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the

evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Lows around 9.

Chance of snow 40 percent.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

TXZ169-092230-

Kimble-

Including the cities of Cleo, Junction, London, Roosevelt,

Segovia, and Telegraph

336 AM CST Tue Feb 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy through early afternoon then clearing.

Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs 62 to 68. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows 45 to 51. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Near steady temperature around 50. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then rain likely and

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Colder. Lows in

the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Colder. Highs around

40. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 10.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Highs in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow after

midnight. Lows around 11. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in

the morning. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 20 percent.

TXZ154-092230-

McCulloch-

Including the cities of Brady, Fife, Lohn, Rochelle, and Voca

336 AM CST Tue Feb 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Patchy

drizzle after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Patchy drizzle in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then rain likely and

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain, light freezing rain, light sleet

likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a

chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 10.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Highs in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of snow after midnight. Lows

around 12. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs

around 30. Chance of snow 30 percent.

TXZ098-092230-

Haskell-

Including the cities of Irby and Haskell

336 AM CST Tue Feb 9 2021

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Areas of freezing fog early in the

morning, then patchy freezing fog late in the morning. Highs in

the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy light freezing drizzle through

the night. Patchy freezing fog after midnight. Lows in the upper

20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Patchy

light freezing drizzle in the morning. Highs in the mid 30s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain, light

freezing rain and light sleet in the evening, then a chance of

rain, light freezing rain and light sleet after midnight. Lows in

the mid 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light freezing rain

in the morning. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 17.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 30.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 13.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning.

Highs in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 3.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 19.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the evening,

then a chance of snow after midnight. Lows around 7. Chance of

snow 40 percent.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

TXZ099-092230-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of Throckmorton and Woodson

336 AM CST Tue Feb 9 2021

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Areas of freezing fog early in the

morning, then patchy freezing fog late in the morning. Highs in

the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Patchy light freezing drizzle

through the night. Patchy freezing fog after midnight. Lows in

the upper 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Patchy

light freezing drizzle in the morning, then a slight chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain, light freezing

rain and light sleet in the evening, then a chance of rain, light

freezing rain and light sleet after midnight. Lows in the mid

20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain, thunderstorms,

light freezing rain and light sleet in the morning. Highs in the

mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 17.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 30.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 14.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning.

Highs in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 4.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 20.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the

evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Lows around 9.

Chance of snow 40 percent.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

TXZ049-092230-

Fisher-

Including the city of Gannon

336 AM CST Tue Feb 9 2021

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Areas of freezing fog early in the

morning, then patchy fog and freezing fog late in the morning.

Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Patchy fog and freezing fog after

midnight. Patchy drizzle and light freezing drizzle after

midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog in the morning.

Patchy drizzle and light freezing drizzle in the morning. Highs

in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain, light freezing

rain and light sleet after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s.

Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light freezing rain

in the morning. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 18.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 14.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning.

Highs in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 4.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 18.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the evening,

then a chance of snow after midnight. Lows around 8. Chance of

snow 40 percent.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

TXZ113-092230-

Jones-

Including the cities of Stamford, Stith, Anson, Funston, Truby,

Tuxedo, and Hamlin

336 AM CST Tue Feb 9 2021

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Areas of freezing fog early in the

morning, then patchy fog and freezing fog late in the morning.

Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog after

midnight. Patchy drizzle and light freezing drizzle after

midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog in the morning.

Patchy drizzle and light freezing drizzle in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms,

light freezing rain and light sleet in the evening, then a chance

of rain, light freezing rain and light sleet after midnight. Lows

in the mid 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain, thunderstorms,

light freezing rain and light sleet in the morning. Highs in the

mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 18.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 15.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning.

Highs in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 4.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 18.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the

evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Lows around 9.

Chance of snow 40 percent.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

TXZ114-092230-

Shackelford-

Including the city of Albany

336 AM CST Tue Feb 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of freezing fog early in the

morning, then patchy fog and freezing fog late in the morning.

Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog after

midnight. Patchy drizzle and light freezing drizzle after

midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog in the morning.

Patchy drizzle and light freezing drizzle in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers, slight chance of

thunderstorms, light freezing rain and light sleet in the

evening, then a chance of rain, light freezing rain and light

sleet after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain, thunderstorms,

light freezing rain and light sleet in the morning. Highs in the

mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 19.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 15.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning.

Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 5.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 20.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the evening,

then a chance of snow after midnight. Lows around 9. Chance of

snow 40 percent.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

TXZ128-092230-

Callahan-

Including the cities of Clyde, Eula, Dudley, Baird,

and Cross Plains

336 AM CST Tue Feb 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around

40. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Patchy

drizzle after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Patchy drizzle in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain, light

freezing rain and light sleet after midnight. Lows in the upper

20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain, light freezing rain,

light sleet and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning.

Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 19.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 17.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow and light sleet

in the morning. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 5.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 20.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the evening,

then a chance of snow after midnight. Lows around 9. Chance of

snow 40 percent.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

TXZ064-092230-

Sterling-

Including the cities of Broome and Sterling City

336 AM CST Tue Feb 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Patchy fog after midnight. Patchy

drizzle after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Patchy

drizzle in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Colder. Lows in the upper

20s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms, light

freezing rain and light sleet in the morning. Highs around 40.

Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 18.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 6.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Highs in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the

evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Lows around 9.

Chance of snow 40 percent.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the

morning. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

TXZ065-092230-

Coke-

Including the cities of Robert Lee, Sanco, Silver, Bronte,

and Tennyson

336 AM CST Tue Feb 9 2021

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 50. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Patchy fog after midnight. Patchy

drizzle after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Patchy drizzle in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then a chance of rain, light freezing rain, light

sleet and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Colder.

Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain, light freezing rain,

light sleet and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning.

Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 17.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 6.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Highs in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the

evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Lows around 9.

Chance of snow 40 percent.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

TXZ066-092230-

Runnels-

Including the cities of Ballinger, Benoit, Hatchel, Rowena,

Crews, Winters, and Pumphrey

336 AM CST Tue Feb 9 2021

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Patchy

drizzle after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Patchy drizzle in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then a chance of rain, light freezing rain, light

sleet and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Colder.

Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain, light freezing rain,

light sleet and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning.

Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 18.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light freezing rain,

snow and light sleet in the morning. Highs in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 7.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Highs in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow after midnight.

Lows around 10. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

TXZ139-092230-

Coleman-

Including the cities of Coleman, Echo, Fisk, Valera, Voss,

and Trickham

336 AM CST Tue Feb 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Patchy

drizzle after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Patchy drizzle in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then rain likely with possible

freezing rain, sleet and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in

the upper 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain, light freezing rain,

light sleet and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 19.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light freezing rain,

snow and light sleet in the morning. Highs in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 7.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Highs in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of snow after midnight. Lows

around 11. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

TXZ071-092230-

Irion-

Including the cities of Barnhart, Arden, Mertzon, and Sherwood

336 AM CST Tue Feb 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 55 to

63. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Patchy fog after midnight. Patchy

drizzle after midnight. Lows 42 to 50. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Patchy

drizzle in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 46 to 54. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then a chance of rain and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain, light freezing rain,

light sleet and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning.

Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 9.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Highs in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow after midnight.

Lows around 11. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in

the morning. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 20 percent.

TXZ073-092230-

Concho-

Including the cities of Eden, Live Oak, and Lowake

336 AM CST Tue Feb 9 2021

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Patchy

drizzle after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Patchy drizzle in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then rain likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain, light freezing rain,

light sleet and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 9.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Highs in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow after midnight.

Lows around 11. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

TXZ155-092230-

San Saba-

Including the cities of Chappel, Cherokee, Harkeyville,

and San Saba

336 AM CST Tue Feb 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Patchy

drizzle after midnight. Lows around 40. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Patchy drizzle in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then rain likely and slight chance

of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Rain, light freezing rain, light sleet likely

and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance

of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 11.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Highs in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of snow after midnight.

Lows around 13. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs

around 30. Chance of snow 30 percent.

TXZ076-092230-

Crockett-

Including the city of Ozona

336 AM CST Tue Feb 9 2021

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs 71 to 77. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Patchy fog after midnight. Patchy

drizzle after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning.

Patchy drizzle in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then rain likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 12.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Highs in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow after midnight.

Lows around 12. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

snow in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 20 percent.

TXZ077-092230-

Schleicher-

Including the city of Eldorado

336 AM CST Tue Feb 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 57 to

65. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Patchy fog after midnight. Patchy

drizzle after midnight. Lows 48 to 54. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Patchy drizzle in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Near steady temperature in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then rain likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers, light freezing

rain, light sleet and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Colder. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 9.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Highs in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow after midnight.

Lows around 11. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in

the morning. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 20 percent.

TXZ168-092230-

Menard-

Including the cities of Erna, Fort Mckavett, Hext, and Menard

336 AM CST Tue Feb 9 2021

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs 53 to 59. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Patchy

drizzle after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Patchy

drizzle in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then rain likely and

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers, light freezing rain, light

sleet likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 8.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Highs in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow after midnight.

Lows around 10. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the

morning. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

TXZ170-092230-

Mason-

Including the cities of Fredonia, Katemcy, Koockville,

Loyal Valley, Mason, Pontotoc, and Streeter

336 AM CST Tue Feb 9 2021

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Patchy fog early in the morning.

Highs 53 to 59. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Patchy

drizzle after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Patchy drizzle in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then rain likely and

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers, light freezing rain likely

and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance

of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 12.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Highs in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of snow after midnight.

Lows around 13. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

TXZ078-092230-

Sutton-

Including the city of Sonora

336 AM CST Tue Feb 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 67 to

73. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows 51 to 57. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs 55 to 63. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then rain likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. East

winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Colder. Highs in the lower 40s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 10.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Highs in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow after midnight.

Lows around 12. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in

the morning. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 20 percent.

