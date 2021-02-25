TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, February 24, 2021 _____ 982 FPUS54 KSJT 250919 ZFPSJT Zone Forecast Product for Texas National Weather Service San Angelo TX 319 AM CST Thu Feb 25 2021 TXZ127-252230- Taylor- Including the city of Abilene 319 AM CST Thu Feb 25 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers early in the afternoon. Chance of showers late in the afternoon. Near steady temperature around 40. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers after midnight. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 40 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler. Highs around 50. Chance of showers 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. $$ TXZ072-252230- Tom Green- Including the cities of Carlsbad, San Angelo, and Wall 319 AM CST Thu Feb 25 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Warmer. Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 40 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ140-252230- Brown- Including the cities of Brownwood and Indian Creek 319 AM CST Thu Feb 25 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Lows around 40. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Colder. Lows around 40. Chance of showers 40 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ054-252230- Nolan- Including the city of Sweetwater 319 AM CST Thu Feb 25 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers early in the afternoon. Chance of showers late in the afternoon. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers after midnight. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of showers 40 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler. Highs around 50. Chance of showers 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. $$ TXZ169-252230- Kimble- Including the cities of Cleo, Junction, London, Roosevelt, Segovia, and Telegraph 319 AM CST Thu Feb 25 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows around 40. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Warmer. Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph shifting to the west up to 5 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 40 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ154-252230- McCulloch- Including the cities of Brady, Fife, Lohn, Rochelle, and Voca 319 AM CST Thu Feb 25 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Lows around 40. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Warmer. Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 40 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ098-252230- Haskell- Including the cities of Irby and Haskell 319 AM CST Thu Feb 25 2021 .TODAY...Increasing clouds. Chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers after midnight. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. $$ TXZ099-252230- Throckmorton- Including the cities of Throckmorton and Woodson 319 AM CST Thu Feb 25 2021 .TODAY...Increasing clouds. Chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. West winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 40 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ049-252230- Fisher- Including the city of Gannon 319 AM CST Thu Feb 25 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers early in the afternoon. Chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs around 40. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Not as cool. Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers after midnight. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of showers 40 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. $$ TXZ113-252230- Jones- Including the cities of Stamford, Stith, Anson, Funston, Truby, Tuxedo, and Hamlin 319 AM CST Thu Feb 25 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers after midnight. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 40 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler. Highs around 50. Chance of showers 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. $$ TXZ114-252230- Shackelford- Including the city of Albany 319 AM CST Thu Feb 25 2021 .TODAY...Increasing clouds. Chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 40 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ128-252230- Callahan- Including the cities of Clyde, Eula, Dudley, Baird, and Cross Plains 319 AM CST Thu Feb 25 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 40 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ064-252230- Sterling- Including the cities of Broome and Sterling City 319 AM CST Thu Feb 25 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Warmer. Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers after midnight. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of showers 40 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ065-252230- Coke- Including the cities of Robert Lee, Sanco, Silver, Bronte, and Tennyson 319 AM CST Thu Feb 25 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Warmer. Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds up to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers after midnight. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 40 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ066-252230- Runnels- Including the cities of Ballinger, Benoit, Hatchel, Rowena, Crews, Winters, and Pumphrey 319 AM CST Thu Feb 25 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Not as cool. Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 40 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ139-252230- Coleman- Including the cities of Coleman, Echo, Fisk, Valera, Voss, and Trickham 319 AM CST Thu Feb 25 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Colder. Lows around 40. Chance of showers 40 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ071-252230- Irion- Including the cities of Barnhart, Arden, Mertzon, and Sherwood 319 AM CST Thu Feb 25 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Warmer. Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 40 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ073-252230- Concho- Including the cities of Eden, Live Oak, and Lowake 319 AM CST Thu Feb 25 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Warmer. Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 40 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ155-252230- San Saba- Including the cities of Chappel, Cherokee, Harkeyville, and San Saba 319 AM CST Thu Feb 25 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds up to 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 50 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows around 40. Chance of showers 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ076-252230- Crockett- Including the city of Ozona 319 AM CST Thu Feb 25 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Warmer. Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Colder. Lows around 40. Chance of showers 40 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ077-252230- Schleicher- Including the city of Eldorado 319 AM CST Thu Feb 25 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Warmer. Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 40 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ168-252230- Menard- Including the cities of Erna, Fort Mckavett, Hext, and Menard 319 AM CST Thu Feb 25 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Warmer. Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 40 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ170-252230- Mason- Including the cities of Fredonia, Katemcy, Koockville, Loyal Valley, Mason, Pontotoc, and Streeter 319 AM CST Thu Feb 25 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the west up to 5 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 40 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows around 40. Chance of showers 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ078-252230- Sutton- Including the city of Sonora 319 AM CST Thu Feb 25 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around 40. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Warmer. Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph shifting to the west up to 5 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 40 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$