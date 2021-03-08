TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, March 7, 2021

_____

766 FPUS54 KSJT 080938

ZFPSJT

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

338 AM CST Mon Mar 8 2021

TXZ127-082215-

Taylor-

Including the city of Abilene

338 AM CST Mon Mar 8 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 20 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

20 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Cooler.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Colder. Lows around 40. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

$$

TXZ072-082215-

Tom Green-

Including the cities of Carlsbad, San Angelo, and Wall

338 AM CST Mon Mar 8 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Cooler.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Colder. Lows around 40. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

$$

TXZ140-082215-

Brown-

Including the cities of Brownwood and Indian Creek

338 AM CST Mon Mar 8 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to

40 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

$$

TXZ054-082215-

Nolan-

Including the city of Sweetwater

338 AM CST Mon Mar 8 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 50. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Cooler.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

$$

TXZ169-082215-

Kimble-

Including the cities of Cleo, Junction, London, Roosevelt,

Segovia, and Telegraph

338 AM CST Mon Mar 8 2021

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Chance of showers 30 percent.

$$

TXZ154-082215-

McCulloch-

Including the cities of Brady, Fife, Lohn, Rochelle, and Voca

338 AM CST Mon Mar 8 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Chance of showers 30 percent.

$$

TXZ098-082215-

Haskell-

Including the cities of Irby and Haskell

338 AM CST Mon Mar 8 2021

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds around 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

20 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

$$

TXZ099-082215-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of Throckmorton and Woodson

338 AM CST Mon Mar 8 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Colder. Lows around 40. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60.

Chance of showers 30 percent.

$$

TXZ049-082215-

Fisher-

Including the city of Gannon

338 AM CST Mon Mar 8 2021

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds around 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

around 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

around 60. Chance of showers 20 percent.

$$

TXZ113-082215-

Jones-

Including the cities of Stamford, Stith, Anson, Funston, Truby,

Tuxedo, and Hamlin

338 AM CST Mon Mar 8 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds around 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

20 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 50. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

$$

TXZ114-082215-

Shackelford-

Including the city of Albany

338 AM CST Mon Mar 8 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60.

Chance of showers 30 percent.

$$

TXZ128-082215-

Callahan-

Including the cities of Clyde, Eula, Dudley, Baird,

and Cross Plains

338 AM CST Mon Mar 8 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds around 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

20 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60.

Chance of showers 30 percent.

$$

TXZ064-082215-

Sterling-

Including the cities of Broome and Sterling City

338 AM CST Mon Mar 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy early in the

afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds around

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the upper 40s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ065-082215-

Coke-

Including the cities of Robert Lee, Sanco, Silver, Bronte,

and Tennyson

338 AM CST Mon Mar 8 2021

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 50. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Cooler.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Colder. Lows around 40. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

$$

TXZ066-082215-

Runnels-

Including the cities of Ballinger, Benoit, Hatchel, Rowena,

Crews, Winters, and Pumphrey

338 AM CST Mon Mar 8 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 15 to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Cooler.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

$$

TXZ139-082215-

Coleman-

Including the cities of Coleman, Echo, Fisk, Valera, Voss,

and Trickham

338 AM CST Mon Mar 8 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

$$

TXZ071-082215-

Irion-

Including the cities of Barnhart, Arden, Mertzon, and Sherwood

338 AM CST Mon Mar 8 2021

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

around 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

around 50. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

$$

TXZ073-082215-

Concho-

Including the cities of Eden, Live Oak, and Lowake

338 AM CST Mon Mar 8 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

$$

TXZ155-082215-

San Saba-

Including the cities of Chappel, Cherokee, Harkeyville,

and San Saba

338 AM CST Mon Mar 8 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Chance of showers 40 percent.

$$

TXZ076-082215-

Crockett-

Including the city of Ozona

338 AM CST Mon Mar 8 2021

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

around 50. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Colder. Lows around 40. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

$$

TXZ077-082215-

Schleicher-

Including the city of Eldorado

338 AM CST Mon Mar 8 2021

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

$$

TXZ168-082215-

Menard-

Including the cities of Erna, Fort Mckavett, Hext, and Menard

338 AM CST Mon Mar 8 2021

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Chance of showers 30 percent.

$$

TXZ170-082215-

Mason-

Including the cities of Fredonia, Katemcy, Koockville,

Loyal Valley, Mason, Pontotoc, and Streeter

338 AM CST Mon Mar 8 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy late in the

morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts

up to 40 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

$$

TXZ078-082215-

Sutton-

Including the city of Sonora

338 AM CST Mon Mar 8 2021

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

$$

_____

