Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

333 AM CST Thu Mar 11 2021

TXZ127-112215-

Taylor-

Including the city of Abilene

333 AM CST Thu Mar 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts to around

40 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler.

Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ072-112215-

Tom Green-

Including the cities of Carlsbad, San Angelo, and Wall

333 AM CST Thu Mar 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler.

Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ140-112215-

Brown-

Including the cities of Brownwood and Indian Creek

333 AM CST Thu Mar 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely.

Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of thunderstorms

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

TXZ054-112215-

Nolan-

Including the city of Sweetwater

333 AM CST Thu Mar 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts to around

40 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ169-112215-

Kimble-

Including the cities of Cleo, Junction, London, Roosevelt,

Segovia, and Telegraph

333 AM CST Thu Mar 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms, cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ154-112215-

McCulloch-

Including the cities of Brady, Fife, Lohn, Rochelle, and Voca

333 AM CST Thu Mar 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to

25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds around 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely.

Cooler. Lows around 50. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ098-112215-

Haskell-

Including the cities of Irby and Haskell

333 AM CST Thu Mar 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler.

Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ099-112215-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of Throckmorton and Woodson

333 AM CST Thu Mar 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around

15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

around 80. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely.

Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of thunderstorms

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ049-112215-

Fisher-

Including the city of Gannon

333 AM CST Thu Mar 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around

40 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ113-112215-

Jones-

Including the cities of Stamford, Stith, Anson, Funston, Truby,

Tuxedo, and Hamlin

333 AM CST Thu Mar 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s. South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts to around

40 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler.

Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ114-112215-

Shackelford-

Including the city of Albany

333 AM CST Thu Mar 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely.

Cooler. Lows around 50. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ128-112215-

Callahan-

Including the cities of Clyde, Eula, Dudley, Baird,

and Cross Plains

333 AM CST Thu Mar 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely.

Cooler. Lows around 50. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ064-112215-

Sterling-

Including the cities of Broome and Sterling City

333 AM CST Thu Mar 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts to around

40 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms.

Colder. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ065-112215-

Coke-

Including the cities of Robert Lee, Sanco, Silver, Bronte,

and Tennyson

333 AM CST Thu Mar 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ066-112215-

Runnels-

Including the cities of Ballinger, Benoit, Hatchel, Rowena,

Crews, Winters, and Pumphrey

333 AM CST Thu Mar 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds around 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler.

Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ139-112215-

Coleman-

Including the cities of Coleman, Echo, Fisk, Valera, Voss,

and Trickham

333 AM CST Thu Mar 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds around 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely.

Cooler. Lows around 50. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

TXZ071-112215-

Irion-

Including the cities of Barnhart, Arden, Mertzon, and Sherwood

333 AM CST Thu Mar 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds around

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms.

Colder. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

TXZ073-112215-

Concho-

Including the cities of Eden, Live Oak, and Lowake

333 AM CST Thu Mar 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to

25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely.

Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of thunderstorms

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ155-112215-

San Saba-

Including the cities of Chappel, Cherokee, Harkeyville,

and San Saba

333 AM CST Thu Mar 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely in the evening, then

thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ076-112215-

Crockett-

Including the city of Ozona

333 AM CST Thu Mar 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 60. South winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. South winds 20 to 25 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Colder. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ077-112215-

Schleicher-

Including the city of Eldorado

333 AM CST Thu Mar 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 20 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ168-112215-

Menard-

Including the cities of Erna, Fort Mckavett, Hext, and Menard

333 AM CST Thu Mar 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms in the evening, then

thunderstorms likely after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper

40s. Chance of thunderstorms 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ170-112215-

Mason-

Including the cities of Fredonia, Katemcy, Koockville,

Loyal Valley, Mason, Pontotoc, and Streeter

333 AM CST Thu Mar 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy early in the

afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely in the evening, then

thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ078-112215-

Sutton-

Including the city of Sonora

333 AM CST Thu Mar 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

