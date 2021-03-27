TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Friday, March 26, 2021

802 FPUS54 KSJT 270859

ZFPSJT

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

359 AM CDT Sat Mar 27 2021

TXZ127-272115-

Taylor-

Including the city of Abilene

359 AM CDT Sat Mar 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

10 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ072-272115-

Tom Green-

Including the cities of Carlsbad, San Angelo, and Wall

359 AM CDT Sat Mar 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

10 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. East winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ140-272115-

Brown-

Including the cities of Brownwood and Indian Creek

359 AM CDT Sat Mar 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around

80. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 50. North winds 10 to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North

winds 10 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 40. East winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ054-272115-

Nolan-

Including the city of Sweetwater

359 AM CDT Sat Mar 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 20 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ169-272115-

Kimble-

Including the cities of Cleo, Junction, London, Roosevelt,

Segovia, and Telegraph

359 AM CDT Sat Mar 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph increasing to north 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. East

winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds up to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Warmer. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ154-272115-

McCulloch-

Including the cities of Brady, Fife, Lohn, Rochelle, and Voca

359 AM CDT Sat Mar 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the west 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 50. North winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast around 5 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ098-272115-

Haskell-

Including the cities of Irby and Haskell

359 AM CDT Sat Mar 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the north 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ099-272115-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of Throckmorton and Woodson

359 AM CDT Sat Mar 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ049-272115-

Fisher-

Including the city of Gannon

359 AM CDT Sat Mar 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ113-272115-

Jones-

Including the cities of Stamford, Stith, Anson, Funston, Truby,

Tuxedo, and Hamlin

359 AM CDT Sat Mar 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

10 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ114-272115-

Shackelford-

Including the city of Albany

359 AM CDT Sat Mar 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds up to

10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ128-272115-

Callahan-

Including the cities of Clyde, Eula, Dudley, Baird,

and Cross Plains

359 AM CDT Sat Mar 27 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

10 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 20 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ064-272115-

Sterling-

Including the cities of Broome and Sterling City

359 AM CDT Sat Mar 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 5 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 20 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ065-272115-

Coke-

Including the cities of Robert Lee, Sanco, Silver, Bronte,

and Tennyson

359 AM CDT Sat Mar 27 2021

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

10 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ066-272115-

Runnels-

Including the cities of Ballinger, Benoit, Hatchel, Rowena,

Crews, Winters, and Pumphrey

359 AM CDT Sat Mar 27 2021

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. East winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the south around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ139-272115-

Coleman-

Including the cities of Coleman, Echo, Fisk, Valera, Voss,

and Trickham

359 AM CDT Sat Mar 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west 5 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. East winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the south around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ071-272115-

Irion-

Including the cities of Barnhart, Arden, Mertzon, and Sherwood

359 AM CDT Sat Mar 27 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. East winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 20 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ073-272115-

Concho-

Including the cities of Eden, Live Oak, and Lowake

359 AM CDT Sat Mar 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy in the late

morning and early afternoon then becoming sunny. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west in

the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

10 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. East winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ155-272115-

San Saba-

Including the cities of Chappel, Cherokee, Harkeyville,

and San Saba

359 AM CDT Sat Mar 27 2021

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph increasing to north 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ076-272115-

Crockett-

Including the city of Ozona

359 AM CDT Sat Mar 27 2021

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds

10 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ077-272115-

Schleicher-

Including the city of Eldorado

359 AM CDT Sat Mar 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the

morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast around 5 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Warmer. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ168-272115-

Menard-

Including the cities of Erna, Fort Mckavett, Hext, and Menard

359 AM CDT Sat Mar 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast around

5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Not as cool. Lows in the upper

40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ170-272115-

Mason-

Including the cities of Fredonia, Katemcy, Koockville,

Loyal Valley, Mason, Pontotoc, and Streeter

359 AM CDT Sat Mar 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph increasing to north 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the east up to 5 mph

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ078-272115-

Sutton-

Including the city of Sonora

359 AM CDT Sat Mar 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the

west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds up to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Warmer. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

