TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, April 6, 2021

_____

502 FPUS54 KSJT 070856

ZFPSJT

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

356 AM CDT Wed Apr 7 2021

TXZ127-072115-

Taylor-

Including the city of Abilene

356 AM CDT Wed Apr 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ072-072115-

Tom Green-

Including the cities of Carlsbad, San Angelo, and Wall

356 AM CDT Wed Apr 7 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ140-072115-

Brown-

Including the cities of Brownwood and Indian Creek

356 AM CDT Wed Apr 7 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 80. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ054-072115-

Nolan-

Including the city of Sweetwater

356 AM CDT Wed Apr 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of showers. Highs

around 70. Chance of showers 20 percent.

$$

TXZ169-072115-

Kimble-

Including the cities of Cleo, Junction, London, Roosevelt,

Segovia, and Telegraph

356 AM CDT Wed Apr 7 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ154-072115-

McCulloch-

Including the cities of Brady, Fife, Lohn, Rochelle, and Voca

356 AM CDT Wed Apr 7 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds up to

10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as warm. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ098-072115-

Haskell-

Including the cities of Irby and Haskell

356 AM CDT Wed Apr 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ099-072115-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of Throckmorton and Woodson

356 AM CDT Wed Apr 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds up

to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ049-072115-

Fisher-

Including the city of Gannon

356 AM CDT Wed Apr 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. West winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

$$

TXZ113-072115-

Jones-

Including the cities of Stamford, Stith, Anson, Funston, Truby,

Tuxedo, and Hamlin

356 AM CDT Wed Apr 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

around 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

around 15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 70.

Chance of showers 20 percent.

$$

TXZ114-072115-

Shackelford-

Including the city of Albany

356 AM CDT Wed Apr 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest 5 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ128-072115-

Callahan-

Including the cities of Clyde, Eula, Dudley, Baird,

and Cross Plains

356 AM CDT Wed Apr 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

around 15 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ064-072115-

Sterling-

Including the cities of Broome and Sterling City

356 AM CDT Wed Apr 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

$$

TXZ065-072115-

Coke-

Including the cities of Robert Lee, Sanco, Silver, Bronte,

and Tennyson

356 AM CDT Wed Apr 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

$$

TXZ066-072115-

Runnels-

Including the cities of Ballinger, Benoit, Hatchel, Rowena,

Crews, Winters, and Pumphrey

356 AM CDT Wed Apr 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ139-072115-

Coleman-

Including the cities of Coleman, Echo, Fisk, Valera, Voss,

and Trickham

356 AM CDT Wed Apr 7 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ071-072115-

Irion-

Including the cities of Barnhart, Arden, Mertzon, and Sherwood

356 AM CDT Wed Apr 7 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

$$

TXZ073-072115-

Concho-

Including the cities of Eden, Live Oak, and Lowake

356 AM CDT Wed Apr 7 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ155-072115-

San Saba-

Including the cities of Chappel, Cherokee, Harkeyville,

and San Saba

356 AM CDT Wed Apr 7 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ076-072115-

Crockett-

Including the city of Ozona

356 AM CDT Wed Apr 7 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

20 mph shifting to the west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

$$

TXZ077-072115-

Schleicher-

Including the city of Eldorado

356 AM CDT Wed Apr 7 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. South winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ168-072115-

Menard-

Including the cities of Erna, Fort Mckavett, Hext, and Menard

356 AM CDT Wed Apr 7 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. East winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ170-072115-

Mason-

Including the cities of Fredonia, Katemcy, Koockville,

Loyal Valley, Mason, Pontotoc, and Streeter

356 AM CDT Wed Apr 7 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ078-072115-

Sutton-

Including the city of Sonora

356 AM CDT Wed Apr 7 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the mid 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds up to

5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather