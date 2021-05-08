TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Friday, May 7, 2021

129 FPUS54 KSJT 080857

ZFPSJT

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

357 AM CDT Sat May 8 2021

TXZ127-082115-

Taylor-

Including the city of Abilene

357 AM CDT Sat May 8 2021

.TODAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

15 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph shifting to the northeast

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ072-082115-

Tom Green-

Including the cities of Carlsbad, San Angelo, and Wall

357 AM CDT Sat May 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph shifting to the north 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ140-082115-

Brown-

Including the cities of Brownwood and Indian Creek

357 AM CDT Sat May 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph shifting to the north

5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ054-082115-

Nolan-

Including the city of Sweetwater

357 AM CDT Sat May 8 2021

.TODAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 15 to

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. Gusts up to

30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ169-082115-

Kimble-

Including the cities of Cleo, Junction, London, Roosevelt,

Segovia, and Telegraph

357 AM CDT Sat May 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 60. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ154-082115-

McCulloch-

Including the cities of Brady, Fife, Lohn, Rochelle, and Voca

357 AM CDT Sat May 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph shifting to the

northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ098-082115-

Haskell-

Including the cities of Irby and Haskell

357 AM CDT Sat May 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 20 to 25 mph

shifting to the southwest 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Not as warm. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ099-082115-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of Throckmorton and Woodson

357 AM CDT Sat May 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Not as warm. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ049-082115-

Fisher-

Including the city of Gannon

357 AM CDT Sat May 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Not as warm. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ113-082115-

Jones-

Including the cities of Stamford, Stith, Anson, Funston, Truby,

Tuxedo, and Hamlin

357 AM CDT Sat May 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Cooler. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ114-082115-

Shackelford-

Including the city of Albany

357 AM CDT Sat May 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. Gusts up

to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ128-082115-

Callahan-

Including the cities of Clyde, Eula, Dudley, Baird,

and Cross Plains

357 AM CDT Sat May 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph shifting to the northeast in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ064-082115-

Sterling-

Including the cities of Broome and Sterling City

357 AM CDT Sat May 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph shifting to the north in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ065-082115-

Coke-

Including the cities of Robert Lee, Sanco, Silver, Bronte,

and Tennyson

357 AM CDT Sat May 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph shifting to the northeast in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ066-082115-

Runnels-

Including the cities of Ballinger, Benoit, Hatchel, Rowena,

Crews, Winters, and Pumphrey

357 AM CDT Sat May 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph shifting to the north in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ139-082115-

Coleman-

Including the cities of Coleman, Echo, Fisk, Valera, Voss,

and Trickham

357 AM CDT Sat May 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 90. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph shifting to the north 5 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ071-082115-

Irion-

Including the cities of Barnhart, Arden, Mertzon, and Sherwood

357 AM CDT Sat May 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the east 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as warm.

Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ073-082115-

Concho-

Including the cities of Eden, Live Oak, and Lowake

357 AM CDT Sat May 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph shifting to the

northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 70.

Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ155-082115-

San Saba-

Including the cities of Chappel, Cherokee, Harkeyville,

and San Saba

357 AM CDT Sat May 8 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph early in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ076-082115-

Crockett-

Including the city of Ozona

357 AM CDT Sat May 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 90. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Not as

warm. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ077-082115-

Schleicher-

Including the city of Eldorado

357 AM CDT Sat May 8 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 60. North winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ168-082115-

Menard-

Including the cities of Erna, Fort Mckavett, Hext, and Menard

357 AM CDT Sat May 8 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. Gusts up

to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Not as warm. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ170-082115-

Mason-

Including the cities of Fredonia, Katemcy, Koockville,

Loyal Valley, Mason, Pontotoc, and Streeter

357 AM CDT Sat May 8 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 60. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ078-082115-

Sutton-

Including the city of Sonora

357 AM CDT Sat May 8 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows

around 60. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Not as

warm. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 80.

$$

