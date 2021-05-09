TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, May 8, 2021 _____ 755 FPUS54 KSJT 090938 ZFPSJT Zone Forecast Product for Texas National Weather Service San Angelo TX 438 AM CDT Sun May 9 2021 TXZ127-092145- Taylor- Including the city of Abilene 438 AM CDT Sun May 9 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ072-092145- Tom Green- Including the cities of Carlsbad, San Angelo, and Wall 438 AM CDT Sun May 9 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. $$ TXZ140-092145- Brown- Including the cities of Brownwood and Indian Creek 438 AM CDT Sun May 9 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent. .MONDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Thunderstorms likely in the morning, then thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 80 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ054-092145- Nolan- Including the city of Sweetwater 438 AM CDT Sun May 9 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. $$ TXZ169-092145- Kimble- Including the cities of Cleo, Junction, London, Roosevelt, Segovia, and Telegraph 438 AM CDT Sun May 9 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. $$ TXZ154-092145- McCulloch- Including the cities of Brady, Fife, Lohn, Rochelle, and Voca 438 AM CDT Sun May 9 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent. .MONDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Thunderstorms likely in the morning, then thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 80 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. $$ TXZ098-092145- Haskell- Including the cities of Irby and Haskell 438 AM CDT Sun May 9 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ099-092145- Throckmorton- Including the cities of Throckmorton and Woodson 438 AM CDT Sun May 9 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .MONDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ049-092145- Fisher- Including the city of Gannon 438 AM CDT Sun May 9 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. $$ TXZ113-092145- Jones- Including the cities of Stamford, Stith, Anson, Funston, Truby, Tuxedo, and Hamlin 438 AM CDT Sun May 9 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ114-092145- Shackelford- Including the city of Albany 438 AM CDT Sun May 9 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ128-092145- Callahan- Including the cities of Clyde, Eula, Dudley, Baird, and Cross Plains 438 AM CDT Sun May 9 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ064-092145- Sterling- Including the cities of Broome and Sterling City 438 AM CDT Sun May 9 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .MONDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. $$ TXZ065-092145- Coke- Including the cities of Robert Lee, Sanco, Silver, Bronte, and Tennyson 438 AM CDT Sun May 9 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .MONDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs around 70. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. $$ TXZ066-092145- Runnels- Including the cities of Ballinger, Benoit, Hatchel, Rowena, Crews, Winters, and Pumphrey 438 AM CDT Sun May 9 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .MONDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ139-092145- Coleman- Including the cities of Coleman, Echo, Fisk, Valera, Voss, and Trickham 438 AM CDT Sun May 9 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .MONDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs around 70. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ071-092145- Irion- Including the cities of Barnhart, Arden, Mertzon, and Sherwood 438 AM CDT Sun May 9 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .MONDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. $$ TXZ073-092145- Concho- Including the cities of Eden, Live Oak, and Lowake 438 AM CDT Sun May 9 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 80. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. $$ TXZ155-092145- San Saba- Including the cities of Chappel, Cherokee, Harkeyville, and San Saba 438 AM CDT Sun May 9 2021 .TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the north 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .MONDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Thunderstorms likely in the morning, then thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 80 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. $$ TXZ076-092145- Crockett- Including the city of Ozona 438 AM CDT Sun May 9 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 79 to 85. East winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. $$ TXZ077-092145- Schleicher- Including the city of Eldorado 438 AM CDT Sun May 9 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. $$ TXZ168-092145- Menard- Including the cities of Erna, Fort Mckavett, Hext, and Menard 438 AM CDT Sun May 9 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. $$ TXZ170-092145- Mason- Including the cities of Fredonia, Katemcy, Koockville, Loyal Valley, Mason, Pontotoc, and Streeter 438 AM CDT Sun May 9 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent. .MONDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Thunderstorms likely in the morning, then thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 80 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 60. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. $$ TXZ078-092145- Sutton- Including the city of Sonora 438 AM CDT Sun May 9 2021 .TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. 