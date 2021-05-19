TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, May 18, 2021

_____

940 FPUS54 KSJT 190746

ZFPSJT

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

246 AM CDT Wed May 19 2021

TXZ127-192130-

Taylor-

Including the city of Abilene

246 AM CDT Wed May 19 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 20 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ072-192130-

Tom Green-

Including the cities of Carlsbad, San Angelo, and Wall

246 AM CDT Wed May 19 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

$$

TXZ140-192130-

Brown-

Including the cities of Brownwood and Indian Creek

246 AM CDT Wed May 19 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 60s. Southeast winds up to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ054-192130-

Nolan-

Including the city of Sweetwater

246 AM CDT Wed May 19 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 20 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Lows around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds around 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

$$

TXZ169-192130-

Kimble-

Including the cities of Cleo, Junction, London, Roosevelt,

Segovia, and Telegraph

246 AM CDT Wed May 19 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms early in

the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the late morning

and afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 80. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

$$

TXZ154-192130-

McCulloch-

Including the cities of Brady, Fife, Lohn, Rochelle, and Voca

246 AM CDT Wed May 19 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

$$

TXZ098-192130-

Haskell-

Including the cities of Irby and Haskell

246 AM CDT Wed May 19 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

$$

TXZ099-192130-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of Throckmorton and Woodson

246 AM CDT Wed May 19 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening,

then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

$$

TXZ049-192130-

Fisher-

Including the city of Gannon

246 AM CDT Wed May 19 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph early in the evening. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

$$

TXZ113-192130-

Jones-

Including the cities of Stamford, Stith, Anson, Funston, Truby,

Tuxedo, and Hamlin

246 AM CDT Wed May 19 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph early in the evening. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 80. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

$$

TXZ114-192130-

Shackelford-

Including the city of Albany

246 AM CDT Wed May 19 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. Southeast winds up to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening,

then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to up to

10 mph after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ128-192130-

Callahan-

Including the cities of Clyde, Eula, Dudley, Baird,

and Cross Plains

246 AM CDT Wed May 19 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening,

then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to up to

10 mph after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

$$

TXZ064-192130-

Sterling-

Including the cities of Broome and Sterling City

246 AM CDT Wed May 19 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ065-192130-

Coke-

Including the cities of Robert Lee, Sanco, Silver, Bronte,

and Tennyson

246 AM CDT Wed May 19 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

$$

TXZ066-192130-

Runnels-

Including the cities of Ballinger, Benoit, Hatchel, Rowena,

Crews, Winters, and Pumphrey

246 AM CDT Wed May 19 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

$$

TXZ139-192130-

Coleman-

Including the cities of Coleman, Echo, Fisk, Valera, Voss,

and Trickham

246 AM CDT Wed May 19 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening,

then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. Southeast winds up to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

$$

TXZ071-192130-

Irion-

Including the cities of Barnhart, Arden, Mertzon, and Sherwood

246 AM CDT Wed May 19 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

$$

TXZ073-192130-

Concho-

Including the cities of Eden, Live Oak, and Lowake

246 AM CDT Wed May 19 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms late in

the morning. Chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 80. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

$$

TXZ155-192130-

San Saba-

Including the cities of Chappel, Cherokee, Harkeyville,

and San Saba

246 AM CDT Wed May 19 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

$$

TXZ076-192130-

Crockett-

Including the city of Ozona

246 AM CDT Wed May 19 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ077-192130-

Schleicher-

Including the city of Eldorado

246 AM CDT Wed May 19 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

$$

TXZ168-192130-

Menard-

Including the cities of Erna, Fort Mckavett, Hext, and Menard

246 AM CDT Wed May 19 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 80. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

$$

TXZ170-192130-

Mason-

Including the cities of Fredonia, Katemcy, Koockville,

Loyal Valley, Mason, Pontotoc, and Streeter

246 AM CDT Wed May 19 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms early in

the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the late morning

and afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

$$

TXZ078-192130-

Sutton-

Including the city of Sonora

246 AM CDT Wed May 19 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather