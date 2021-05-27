TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, May 26, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

314 AM CDT Thu May 27 2021

Taylor-

Including the city of Abilene

314 AM CDT Thu May 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Slight

chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening,

then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Lows in the upper

60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs

around 80. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 60. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

Tom Green-

Including the cities of Carlsbad, San Angelo, and Wall

314 AM CDT Thu May 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph shifting

to the southeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then partly cloudy with thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 60. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

Brown-

Including the cities of Brownwood and Indian Creek

314 AM CDT Thu May 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening,

then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Lows in the upper

60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

Nolan-

Including the city of Sweetwater

314 AM CDT Thu May 27 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy through early afternoon, then a slight

chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs

around 80. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 60. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

Kimble-

Including the cities of Cleo, Junction, London, Roosevelt,

Segovia, and Telegraph

314 AM CDT Thu May 27 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

McCulloch-

Including the cities of Brady, Fife, Lohn, Rochelle, and Voca

314 AM CDT Thu May 27 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to

10 mph after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

Haskell-

Including the cities of Irby and Haskell

314 AM CDT Thu May 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy through early afternoon, then partly

cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the east 5 to 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 60. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of Throckmorton and Woodson

314 AM CDT Thu May 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy through early afternoon, then partly

cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the east 5 to 15 mph after

midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 60. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

Fisher-

Including the city of Gannon

314 AM CDT Thu May 27 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy through early afternoon, then a chance of

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening.

Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the

east 5 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs

around 80. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 60. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

Jones-

Including the cities of Stamford, Stith, Anson, Funston, Truby,

Tuxedo, and Hamlin

314 AM CDT Thu May 27 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy through early afternoon, then a slight

chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the east 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs

around 80. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 60. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

Shackelford-

Including the city of Albany

314 AM CDT Thu May 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Slight

chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Lows in the upper

60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the southeast 5 to

15 mph after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 60. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

Callahan-

Including the cities of Clyde, Eula, Dudley, Baird,

and Cross Plains

314 AM CDT Thu May 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening,

then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Lows in the upper

60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 80. East

winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 60. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

Sterling-

Including the cities of Broome and Sterling City

314 AM CDT Thu May 27 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy through early afternoon, then a slight

chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Some thunderstorms

may be severe. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then partly cloudy with thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 60. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

Coke-

Including the cities of Robert Lee, Sanco, Silver, Bronte,

and Tennyson

314 AM CDT Thu May 27 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy through early afternoon, then a slight

chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Some thunderstorms

may be severe. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the morning,

then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 60. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

Runnels-

Including the cities of Ballinger, Benoit, Hatchel, Rowena,

Crews, Winters, and Pumphrey

314 AM CDT Thu May 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening,

then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Lows in the upper

60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs around

80. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 60. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

Coleman-

Including the cities of Coleman, Echo, Fisk, Valera, Voss,

and Trickham

314 AM CDT Thu May 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening,

then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Lows in the upper

60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

Irion-

Including the cities of Barnhart, Arden, Mertzon, and Sherwood

314 AM CDT Thu May 27 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy through early afternoon, then a slight

chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

10 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper

60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the southeast 10 to

15 mph after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the morning,

then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

Concho-

Including the cities of Eden, Live Oak, and Lowake

314 AM CDT Thu May 27 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the morning,

then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

San Saba-

Including the cities of Chappel, Cherokee, Harkeyville,

and San Saba

314 AM CDT Thu May 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

Crockett-

Including the city of Ozona

314 AM CDT Thu May 27 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy through early afternoon, then a slight

chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

70s. South winds 10 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph

shifting to the southeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the morning,

then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

Schleicher-

Including the city of Eldorado

314 AM CDT Thu May 27 2021

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 90. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows around 70. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 60. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

Menard-

Including the cities of Erna, Fort Mckavett, Hext, and Menard

314 AM CDT Thu May 27 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 60. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

Mason-

Including the cities of Fredonia, Katemcy, Koockville,

Loyal Valley, Mason, Pontotoc, and Streeter

314 AM CDT Thu May 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

Sutton-

Including the city of Sonora

314 AM CDT Thu May 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around

90. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

