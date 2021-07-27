TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Monday, July 26, 2021

_____

179 FPUS54 KSJT 270846

ZFPSJT

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

346 AM CDT Tue Jul 27 2021

TXZ127-272115-

Taylor-

Including the city of Abilene

346 AM CDT Tue Jul 27 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms late in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the east 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the southeast in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ072-272115-

Tom Green-

Including the cities of Carlsbad, San Angelo, and Wall

346 AM CDT Tue Jul 27 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms late in

the afternoon. Highs around 100. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the

afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

$$

TXZ140-272115-

Brown-

Including the cities of Brownwood and Indian Creek

346 AM CDT Tue Jul 27 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms late in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds up to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ054-272115-

Nolan-

Including the city of Sweetwater

346 AM CDT Tue Jul 27 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms late in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid

70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the southeast in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ169-272115-

Kimble-

Including the cities of Cleo, Junction, London, Roosevelt,

Segovia, and Telegraph

346 AM CDT Tue Jul 27 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy through early afternoon, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast with gusts to around 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ154-272115-

McCulloch-

Including the cities of Brady, Fife, Lohn, Rochelle, and Voca

346 AM CDT Tue Jul 27 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy through early afternoon, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast with gusts to around 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ098-272115-

Haskell-

Including the cities of Irby and Haskell

346 AM CDT Tue Jul 27 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms late in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northeast 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ099-272115-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of Throckmorton and Woodson

346 AM CDT Tue Jul 27 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms late in

the afternoon. Highs around 100. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast with gusts to around 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds up to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ049-272115-

Fisher-

Including the city of Gannon

346 AM CDT Tue Jul 27 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms late in

the afternoon. Highs around 101. West winds 5 to 15 mph shifting

to the east 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds up to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ113-272115-

Jones-

Including the cities of Stamford, Stith, Anson, Funston, Truby,

Tuxedo, and Hamlin

346 AM CDT Tue Jul 27 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms late in

the afternoon. Highs around 100. West winds 5 to 15 mph shifting

to the northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ114-272115-

Shackelford-

Including the city of Albany

346 AM CDT Tue Jul 27 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms late in

the afternoon. Highs around 100. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the northeast in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid

70s. South winds up to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ128-272115-

Callahan-

Including the cities of Clyde, Eula, Dudley, Baird,

and Cross Plains

346 AM CDT Tue Jul 27 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms late in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ064-272115-

Sterling-

Including the cities of Broome and Sterling City

346 AM CDT Tue Jul 27 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms late in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ065-272115-

Coke-

Including the cities of Robert Lee, Sanco, Silver, Bronte,

and Tennyson

346 AM CDT Tue Jul 27 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms late in

the afternoon. Highs around 100. Southwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

70s. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ066-272115-

Runnels-

Including the cities of Ballinger, Benoit, Hatchel, Rowena,

Crews, Winters, and Pumphrey

346 AM CDT Tue Jul 27 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms late in

the afternoon. Highs around 100. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds up to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the southeast in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ139-272115-

Coleman-

Including the cities of Coleman, Echo, Fisk, Valera, Voss,

and Trickham

346 AM CDT Tue Jul 27 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms late in

the afternoon. Highs around 100. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the southeast in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds up to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ071-272115-

Irion-

Including the cities of Barnhart, Arden, Mertzon, and Sherwood

346 AM CDT Tue Jul 27 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms late in

the afternoon. Highs around 100. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ073-272115-

Concho-

Including the cities of Eden, Live Oak, and Lowake

346 AM CDT Tue Jul 27 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms late in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the southeast in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ155-272115-

San Saba-

Including the cities of Chappel, Cherokee, Harkeyville,

and San Saba

346 AM CDT Tue Jul 27 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy through early afternoon, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ076-272115-

Crockett-

Including the city of Ozona

346 AM CDT Tue Jul 27 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms late in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

70s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ077-272115-

Schleicher-

Including the city of Eldorado

346 AM CDT Tue Jul 27 2021

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms late

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the

afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ168-272115-

Menard-

Including the cities of Erna, Fort Mckavett, Hext, and Menard

346 AM CDT Tue Jul 27 2021

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms late

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the

afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ170-272115-

Mason-

Including the cities of Fredonia, Katemcy, Koockville,

Loyal Valley, Mason, Pontotoc, and Streeter

346 AM CDT Tue Jul 27 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy through early afternoon, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

$$

TXZ078-272115-

Sutton-

Including the city of Sonora

346 AM CDT Tue Jul 27 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms late in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather