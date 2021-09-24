TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, September 23, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

407 AM CDT Fri Sep 24 2021

TXZ127-242115-

Taylor-

Including the city of Abilene

407 AM CDT Fri Sep 24 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

TXZ072-242115-

Tom Green-

Including the cities of Carlsbad, San Angelo, and Wall

407 AM CDT Fri Sep 24 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

TXZ140-242115-

Brown-

Including the cities of Brownwood and Indian Creek

407 AM CDT Fri Sep 24 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then partly cloudy with thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms

60 percent.

TXZ054-242115-

Nolan-

Including the city of Sweetwater

407 AM CDT Fri Sep 24 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

TXZ169-242115-

Kimble-

Including the cities of Cleo, Junction, London, Roosevelt,

Segovia, and Telegraph

407 AM CDT Fri Sep 24 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

TXZ154-242115-

McCulloch-

Including the cities of Brady, Fife, Lohn, Rochelle, and Voca

407 AM CDT Fri Sep 24 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds up

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

TXZ098-242115-

Haskell-

Including the cities of Irby and Haskell

407 AM CDT Fri Sep 24 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy in the late

morning and early afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

TXZ099-242115-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of Throckmorton and Woodson

407 AM CDT Fri Sep 24 2021

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

TXZ049-242115-

Fisher-

Including the city of Gannon

407 AM CDT Fri Sep 24 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy in the late

morning and early afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

around 90. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

TXZ113-242115-

Jones-

Including the cities of Stamford, Stith, Anson, Funston, Truby,

Tuxedo, and Hamlin

407 AM CDT Fri Sep 24 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy in the late

morning and early afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

TXZ114-242115-

Shackelford-

Including the city of Albany

407 AM CDT Fri Sep 24 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy early in the

afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

TXZ128-242115-

Callahan-

Including the cities of Clyde, Eula, Dudley, Baird,

and Cross Plains

407 AM CDT Fri Sep 24 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

TXZ064-242115-

Sterling-

Including the cities of Broome and Sterling City

407 AM CDT Fri Sep 24 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

TXZ065-242115-

Coke-

Including the cities of Robert Lee, Sanco, Silver, Bronte,

and Tennyson

407 AM CDT Fri Sep 24 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

TXZ066-242115-

Runnels-

Including the cities of Ballinger, Benoit, Hatchel, Rowena,

Crews, Winters, and Pumphrey

407 AM CDT Fri Sep 24 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

TXZ139-242115-

Coleman-

Including the cities of Coleman, Echo, Fisk, Valera, Voss,

and Trickham

407 AM CDT Fri Sep 24 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds up

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

TXZ071-242115-

Irion-

Including the cities of Barnhart, Arden, Mertzon, and Sherwood

407 AM CDT Fri Sep 24 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

TXZ073-242115-

Concho-

Including the cities of Eden, Live Oak, and Lowake

407 AM CDT Fri Sep 24 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds up

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

TXZ155-242115-

San Saba-

Including the cities of Chappel, Cherokee, Harkeyville,

and San Saba

407 AM CDT Fri Sep 24 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds up

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

TXZ076-242115-

Crockett-

Including the city of Ozona

407 AM CDT Fri Sep 24 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

TXZ077-242115-

Schleicher-

Including the city of Eldorado

407 AM CDT Fri Sep 24 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

TXZ168-242115-

Menard-

Including the cities of Erna, Fort Mckavett, Hext, and Menard

407 AM CDT Fri Sep 24 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

TXZ170-242115-

Mason-

Including the cities of Fredonia, Katemcy, Koockville,

Loyal Valley, Mason, Pontotoc, and Streeter

407 AM CDT Fri Sep 24 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds up

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

TXZ078-242115-

Sutton-

Including the city of Sonora

407 AM CDT Fri Sep 24 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

