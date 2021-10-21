TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, October 20, 2021

530 FPUS54 KSJT 210850

ZFPSJT

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

350 AM CDT Thu Oct 21 2021

TXZ127-212115-

Taylor-

Including the city of Abilene

350 AM CDT Thu Oct 21 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy late in the

morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ072-212115-

Tom Green-

Including the cities of Carlsbad, San Angelo, and Wall

350 AM CDT Thu Oct 21 2021

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ140-212115-

Brown-

Including the cities of Brownwood and Indian Creek

350 AM CDT Thu Oct 21 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ054-212115-

Nolan-

Including the city of Sweetwater

350 AM CDT Thu Oct 21 2021

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ169-212115-

Kimble-

Including the cities of Cleo, Junction, London, Roosevelt,

Segovia, and Telegraph

350 AM CDT Thu Oct 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ154-212115-

McCulloch-

Including the cities of Brady, Fife, Lohn, Rochelle, and Voca

350 AM CDT Thu Oct 21 2021

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds up

to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ098-212115-

Haskell-

Including the cities of Irby and Haskell

350 AM CDT Thu Oct 21 2021

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ099-212115-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of Throckmorton and Woodson

350 AM CDT Thu Oct 21 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ049-212115-

Fisher-

Including the city of Gannon

350 AM CDT Thu Oct 21 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows around 60. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ113-212115-

Jones-

Including the cities of Stamford, Stith, Anson, Funston, Truby,

Tuxedo, and Hamlin

350 AM CDT Thu Oct 21 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy in the late

morning and early afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in

the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ114-212115-

Shackelford-

Including the city of Albany

350 AM CDT Thu Oct 21 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows around 60. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ128-212115-

Callahan-

Including the cities of Clyde, Eula, Dudley, Baird,

and Cross Plains

350 AM CDT Thu Oct 21 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows around 60. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

TXZ064-212115-

Sterling-

Including the cities of Broome and Sterling City

350 AM CDT Thu Oct 21 2021

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ065-212115-

Coke-

Including the cities of Robert Lee, Sanco, Silver, Bronte,

and Tennyson

350 AM CDT Thu Oct 21 2021

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows around 60. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ066-212115-

Runnels-

Including the cities of Ballinger, Benoit, Hatchel, Rowena,

Crews, Winters, and Pumphrey

350 AM CDT Thu Oct 21 2021

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ139-212115-

Coleman-

Including the cities of Coleman, Echo, Fisk, Valera, Voss,

and Trickham

350 AM CDT Thu Oct 21 2021

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows around 60. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ071-212115-

Irion-

Including the cities of Barnhart, Arden, Mertzon, and Sherwood

350 AM CDT Thu Oct 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy through early afternoon then clearing.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ073-212115-

Concho-

Including the cities of Eden, Live Oak, and Lowake

350 AM CDT Thu Oct 21 2021

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows around 60. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ155-212115-

San Saba-

Including the cities of Chappel, Cherokee, Harkeyville,

and San Saba

350 AM CDT Thu Oct 21 2021

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds up

to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ076-212115-

Crockett-

Including the city of Ozona

350 AM CDT Thu Oct 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ077-212115-

Schleicher-

Including the city of Eldorado

350 AM CDT Thu Oct 21 2021

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ168-212115-

Menard-

Including the cities of Erna, Fort Mckavett, Hext, and Menard

350 AM CDT Thu Oct 21 2021

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ170-212115-

Mason-

Including the cities of Fredonia, Katemcy, Koockville,

Loyal Valley, Mason, Pontotoc, and Streeter

350 AM CDT Thu Oct 21 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy in the late

morning and early afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 80s. East winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds up

to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ078-212115-

Sutton-

Including the city of Sonora

350 AM CDT Thu Oct 21 2021

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

