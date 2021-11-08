TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, November 7, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

326 AM CST Mon Nov 8 2021

TXZ127-082330-

Taylor-

Including the city of Abilene

326 AM CST Mon Nov 8 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ072-082330-

Tom Green-

Including the cities of Carlsbad, San Angelo, and Wall

326 AM CST Mon Nov 8 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ140-082330-

Brown-

Including the cities of Brownwood and Indian Creek

326 AM CST Mon Nov 8 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ054-082330-

Nolan-

Including the city of Sweetwater

326 AM CST Mon Nov 8 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ169-082330-

Kimble-

Including the cities of Cleo, Junction, London, Roosevelt,

Segovia, and Telegraph

326 AM CST Mon Nov 8 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ154-082330-

McCulloch-

Including the cities of Brady, Fife, Lohn, Rochelle, and Voca

326 AM CST Mon Nov 8 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ098-082330-

Haskell-

Including the cities of Irby and Haskell

326 AM CST Mon Nov 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s. South

winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ099-082330-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of Throckmorton and Woodson

326 AM CST Mon Nov 8 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s. South

winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ049-082330-

Fisher-

Including the city of Gannon

326 AM CST Mon Nov 8 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ113-082330-

Jones-

Including the cities of Stamford, Stith, Anson, Funston, Truby,

Tuxedo, and Hamlin

326 AM CST Mon Nov 8 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ114-082330-

Shackelford-

Including the city of Albany

326 AM CST Mon Nov 8 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ128-082330-

Callahan-

Including the cities of Clyde, Eula, Dudley, Baird,

and Cross Plains

326 AM CST Mon Nov 8 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ064-082330-

Sterling-

Including the cities of Broome and Sterling City

326 AM CST Mon Nov 8 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ065-082330-

Coke-

Including the cities of Robert Lee, Sanco, Silver, Bronte,

and Tennyson

326 AM CST Mon Nov 8 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ066-082330-

Runnels-

Including the cities of Ballinger, Benoit, Hatchel, Rowena,

Crews, Winters, and Pumphrey

326 AM CST Mon Nov 8 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ139-082330-

Coleman-

Including the cities of Coleman, Echo, Fisk, Valera, Voss,

and Trickham

326 AM CST Mon Nov 8 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ071-082330-

Irion-

Including the cities of Barnhart, Arden, Mertzon, and Sherwood

326 AM CST Mon Nov 8 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ073-082330-

Concho-

Including the cities of Eden, Live Oak, and Lowake

326 AM CST Mon Nov 8 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ155-082330-

San Saba-

Including the cities of Chappel, Cherokee, Harkeyville,

and San Saba

326 AM CST Mon Nov 8 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ076-082330-

Crockett-

Including the city of Ozona

326 AM CST Mon Nov 8 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ077-082330-

Schleicher-

Including the city of Eldorado

326 AM CST Mon Nov 8 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ168-082330-

Menard-

Including the cities of Erna, Fort Mckavett, Hext, and Menard

326 AM CST Mon Nov 8 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ170-082330-

Mason-

Including the cities of Fredonia, Katemcy, Koockville,

Loyal Valley, Mason, Pontotoc, and Streeter

326 AM CST Mon Nov 8 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ078-082330-

Sutton-

Including the city of Sonora

326 AM CST Mon Nov 8 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

