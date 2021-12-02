TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, December 1, 2021 _____ 736 FPUS54 KSJT 021010 ZFPSJT Zone Forecast Product for Texas National Weather Service San Angelo TX 410 AM CST Thu Dec 2 2021 TXZ127-022215- Taylor- Including the city of Abilene 410 AM CST Thu Dec 2 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ072-022215- Tom Green- Including the cities of Carlsbad, San Angelo, and Wall 410 AM CST Thu Dec 2 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds up to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 40. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ140-022215- Brown- Including the cities of Brownwood and Indian Creek 410 AM CST Thu Dec 2 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds up to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ054-022215- Nolan- Including the city of Sweetwater 410 AM CST Thu Dec 2 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 70. North winds 5 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ169-022215- Kimble- Including the cities of Cleo, Junction, London, Roosevelt, Segovia, and Telegraph 410 AM CST Thu Dec 2 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy through early afternoon then clearing. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs around 80. South winds up to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ154-022215- McCulloch- Including the cities of Brady, Fife, Lohn, Rochelle, and Voca 410 AM CST Thu Dec 2 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds up to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ098-022215- Haskell- Including the cities of Irby and Haskell 410 AM CST Thu Dec 2 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy late in the morning then becoming partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ099-022215- Throckmorton- Including the cities of Throckmorton and Woodson 410 AM CST Thu Dec 2 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy late in the morning then becoming partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds up to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ049-022215- Fisher- Including the city of Gannon 410 AM CST Thu Dec 2 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ113-022215- Jones- Including the cities of Stamford, Stith, Anson, Funston, Truby, Tuxedo, and Hamlin 410 AM CST Thu Dec 2 2021 .TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs around 80. South winds up to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ114-022215- Shackelford- Including the city of Albany 410 AM CST Thu Dec 2 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy late in the morning then becoming partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy late in the afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds up to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ128-022215- Callahan- Including the cities of Clyde, Eula, Dudley, Baird, and Cross Plains 410 AM CST Thu Dec 2 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds up to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ064-022215- Sterling- Including the cities of Broome and Sterling City 410 AM CST Thu Dec 2 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds up to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs around 60. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ065-022215- Coke- Including the cities of Robert Lee, Sanco, Silver, Bronte, and Tennyson 410 AM CST Thu Dec 2 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. West winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs around 60. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ066-022215- Runnels- Including the cities of Ballinger, Benoit, Hatchel, Rowena, Crews, Winters, and Pumphrey 410 AM CST Thu Dec 2 2021 .TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds up to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of showers 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 40. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs around 60. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ139-022215- Coleman- Including the cities of Coleman, Echo, Fisk, Valera, Voss, and Trickham 410 AM CST Thu Dec 2 2021 .TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds up to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 40. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ071-022215- Irion- Including the cities of Barnhart, Arden, Mertzon, and Sherwood 410 AM CST Thu Dec 2 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds up to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 40. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs around 60. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ073-022215- Concho- Including the cities of Eden, Live Oak, and Lowake 410 AM CST Thu Dec 2 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ155-022215- San Saba- Including the cities of Chappel, Cherokee, Harkeyville, and San Saba 410 AM CST Thu Dec 2 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds up to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ076-022215- Crockett- Including the city of Ozona 410 AM CST Thu Dec 2 2021 .TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 80. South winds up to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ077-022215- Schleicher- Including the city of Eldorado 410 AM CST Thu Dec 2 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy late in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds up to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ168-022215- Menard- Including the cities of Erna, Fort Mckavett, Hext, and Menard 410 AM CST Thu Dec 2 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy late in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs around 80. South winds up to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ170-022215- Mason- Including the cities of Fredonia, Katemcy, Koockville, Loyal Valley, Mason, Pontotoc, and Streeter 410 AM CST Thu Dec 2 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy through early afternoon then clearing. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds up to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ078-022215- Sutton- Including the city of Sonora 410 AM CST Thu Dec 2 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs around 80. South winds up to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds up to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds up to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather