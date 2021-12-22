TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, December 21, 2021

_____

484 FPUS54 KSJT 220855

ZFPSJT

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

255 AM CST Wed Dec 22 2021

TXZ127-222215-

Taylor-

Including the city of Abilene

255 AM CST Wed Dec 22 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ072-222215-

Tom Green-

Including the cities of Carlsbad, San Angelo, and Wall

255 AM CST Wed Dec 22 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

up to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ140-222215-

Brown-

Including the cities of Brownwood and Indian Creek

255 AM CST Wed Dec 22 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the

upper 60s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds up to

10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ054-222215-

Nolan-

Including the city of Sweetwater

255 AM CST Wed Dec 22 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ169-222215-

Kimble-

Including the cities of Cleo, Junction, London, Roosevelt,

Segovia, and Telegraph

255 AM CST Wed Dec 22 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ154-222215-

McCulloch-

Including the cities of Brady, Fife, Lohn, Rochelle, and Voca

255 AM CST Wed Dec 22 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ098-222215-

Haskell-

Including the cities of Irby and Haskell

255 AM CST Wed Dec 22 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ099-222215-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of Throckmorton and Woodson

255 AM CST Wed Dec 22 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ049-222215-

Fisher-

Including the city of Gannon

255 AM CST Wed Dec 22 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ113-222215-

Jones-

Including the cities of Stamford, Stith, Anson, Funston, Truby,

Tuxedo, and Hamlin

255 AM CST Wed Dec 22 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ114-222215-

Shackelford-

Including the city of Albany

255 AM CST Wed Dec 22 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the mid 60s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

up to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ128-222215-

Callahan-

Including the cities of Clyde, Eula, Dudley, Baird,

and Cross Plains

255 AM CST Wed Dec 22 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

up to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ064-222215-

Sterling-

Including the cities of Broome and Sterling City

255 AM CST Wed Dec 22 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ065-222215-

Coke-

Including the cities of Robert Lee, Sanco, Silver, Bronte,

and Tennyson

255 AM CST Wed Dec 22 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

up to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ066-222215-

Runnels-

Including the cities of Ballinger, Benoit, Hatchel, Rowena,

Crews, Winters, and Pumphrey

255 AM CST Wed Dec 22 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ139-222215-

Coleman-

Including the cities of Coleman, Echo, Fisk, Valera, Voss,

and Trickham

255 AM CST Wed Dec 22 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ071-222215-

Irion-

Including the cities of Barnhart, Arden, Mertzon, and Sherwood

255 AM CST Wed Dec 22 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

up to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ073-222215-

Concho-

Including the cities of Eden, Live Oak, and Lowake

255 AM CST Wed Dec 22 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ155-222215-

San Saba-

Including the cities of Chappel, Cherokee, Harkeyville,

and San Saba

255 AM CST Wed Dec 22 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ076-222215-

Crockett-

Including the city of Ozona

255 AM CST Wed Dec 22 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ077-222215-

Schleicher-

Including the city of Eldorado

255 AM CST Wed Dec 22 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds up to

10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ168-222215-

Menard-

Including the cities of Erna, Fort Mckavett, Hext, and Menard

255 AM CST Wed Dec 22 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

up to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ170-222215-

Mason-

Including the cities of Fredonia, Katemcy, Koockville,

Loyal Valley, Mason, Pontotoc, and Streeter

255 AM CST Wed Dec 22 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ078-222215-

Sutton-

Including the city of Sonora

255 AM CST Wed Dec 22 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather