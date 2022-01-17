TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, January 16, 2022

_____

120 FPUS54 KSJT 170922

ZFPSJT

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

322 AM CST Mon Jan 17 2022

TXZ127-172300-

Taylor-

Including the city of Abilene

322 AM CST Mon Jan 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to

15 mph increasing to 10 to 25 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows around 19.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers and snow showers in the

afternoon. Colder. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 17.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ072-172300-

Tom Green-

Including the cities of Carlsbad, San Angelo, and Wall

322 AM CST Mon Jan 17 2022

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 25 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Much colder. Lows in the

lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers and snow showers in the afternoon. Much

colder. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ140-172300-

Brown-

Including the cities of Brownwood and Indian Creek

322 AM CST Mon Jan 17 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. North

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers and snow showers in the

afternoon. Much colder. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows around 17.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ054-172300-

Nolan-

Including the city of Sweetwater

322 AM CST Mon Jan 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers and snow showers in the

afternoon. Colder. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 19.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ169-172300-

Kimble-

Including the cities of Cleo, Junction, London, Roosevelt,

Segovia, and Telegraph

322 AM CST Mon Jan 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. South winds 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the north around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Much colder. Lows in the

lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and snow

showers. Much colder. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and snow showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows around 19. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ154-172300-

McCulloch-

Including the cities of Brady, Fife, Lohn, Rochelle, and Voca

322 AM CST Mon Jan 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Much colder. Lows in the

lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and snow showers in the

afternoon. Much colder. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and snow showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows around 20. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ098-172300-

Haskell-

Including the cities of Irby and Haskell

322 AM CST Mon Jan 17 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 19.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Colder. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 16.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ099-172300-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of Throckmorton and Woodson

322 AM CST Mon Jan 17 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds up to 5 mph

increasing to south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

North winds 5 to 20 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 19.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ049-172300-

Fisher-

Including the city of Gannon

322 AM CST Mon Jan 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and snow showers in the afternoon.

Colder. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 17.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ113-172300-

Jones-

Including the cities of Stamford, Stith, Anson, Funston, Truby,

Tuxedo, and Hamlin

322 AM CST Mon Jan 17 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 19.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Colder. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 16.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ114-172300-

Shackelford-

Including the city of Albany

322 AM CST Mon Jan 17 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 20 mph shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Colder. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 17.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ128-172300-

Callahan-

Including the cities of Clyde, Eula, Dudley, Baird,

and Cross Plains

322 AM CST Mon Jan 17 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. South winds 5 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows around 19.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and snow

showers in the afternoon. Colder. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 17.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ064-172300-

Sterling-

Including the cities of Broome and Sterling City

322 AM CST Mon Jan 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. East winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 25 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows in the lower

20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers and snow showers in the

afternoon. Colder. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 18.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ065-172300-

Coke-

Including the cities of Robert Lee, Sanco, Silver, Bronte,

and Tennyson

322 AM CST Mon Jan 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds up to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows in the lower

20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers and snow showers in the

afternoon. Colder. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 19.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ066-172300-

Runnels-

Including the cities of Ballinger, Benoit, Hatchel, Rowena,

Crews, Winters, and Pumphrey

322 AM CST Mon Jan 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 60. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows in the lower

20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers and snow showers in the

afternoon. Much colder. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 18.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ139-172300-

Coleman-

Including the cities of Coleman, Echo, Fisk, Valera, Voss,

and Trickham

322 AM CST Mon Jan 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows in the lower

20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers and snow showers in the

afternoon. Much colder. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows around 18.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ071-172300-

Irion-

Including the cities of Barnhart, Arden, Mertzon, and Sherwood

322 AM CST Mon Jan 17 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south 5 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Much colder. Lows in the

lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers and snow showers in the

afternoon. Much colder. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ073-172300-

Concho-

Including the cities of Eden, Live Oak, and Lowake

322 AM CST Mon Jan 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Much colder. Lows in the

lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers and snow showers in the afternoon. Much

colder. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and snow showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows around 20. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ155-172300-

San Saba-

Including the cities of Chappel, Cherokee, Harkeyville,

and San Saba

322 AM CST Mon Jan 17 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. West

winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the north around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Much colder. Lows in the

mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and snow showers in the

afternoon. Much colder. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and snow showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ076-172300-

Crockett-

Including the city of Ozona

322 AM CST Mon Jan 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the south 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds up

to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers and snow showers after

midnight. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers and

showers. Much colder. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and snow showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ077-172300-

Schleicher-

Including the city of Eldorado

322 AM CST Mon Jan 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. South winds 5 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. West

winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Much colder. Lows in the

lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers and snow showers in the afternoon. Much

colder. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and snow showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows around 20. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ168-172300-

Menard-

Including the cities of Erna, Fort Mckavett, Hext, and Menard

322 AM CST Mon Jan 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. South winds 5 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the north around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Much colder. Lows in the

lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers and snow showers in the afternoon. Much

colder. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and snow showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows around 18. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ170-172300-

Mason-

Including the cities of Fredonia, Katemcy, Koockville,

Loyal Valley, Mason, Pontotoc, and Streeter

322 AM CST Mon Jan 17 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the north around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Much colder. Lows in the

mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers and

showers. Much colder. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and snow showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ078-172300-

Sutton-

Including the city of Sonora

322 AM CST Mon Jan 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds up to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. West winds up to

10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Much colder. Lows in the

lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and snow

showers. Much colder. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and snow showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather