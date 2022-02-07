TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, February 6, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

303 AM CST Mon Feb 7 2022

TXZ127-072245-

Taylor-

Including the city of Abilene

303 AM CST Mon Feb 7 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Southwest winds up to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ072-072245-

Tom Green-

Including the cities of Carlsbad, San Angelo, and Wall

303 AM CST Mon Feb 7 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ140-072245-

Brown-

Including the cities of Brownwood and Indian Creek

303 AM CST Mon Feb 7 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ054-072245-

Nolan-

Including the city of Sweetwater

303 AM CST Mon Feb 7 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Southwest winds up to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ169-072245-

Kimble-

Including the cities of Cleo, Junction, London, Roosevelt,

Segovia, and Telegraph

303 AM CST Mon Feb 7 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ154-072245-

McCulloch-

Including the cities of Brady, Fife, Lohn, Rochelle, and Voca

303 AM CST Mon Feb 7 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ098-072245-

Haskell-

Including the cities of Irby and Haskell

303 AM CST Mon Feb 7 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds

around 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ099-072245-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of Throckmorton and Woodson

303 AM CST Mon Feb 7 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ049-072245-

Fisher-

Including the city of Gannon

303 AM CST Mon Feb 7 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds

around 5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ113-072245-

Jones-

Including the cities of Stamford, Stith, Anson, Funston, Truby,

Tuxedo, and Hamlin

303 AM CST Mon Feb 7 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ114-072245-

Shackelford-

Including the city of Albany

303 AM CST Mon Feb 7 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ128-072245-

Callahan-

Including the cities of Clyde, Eula, Dudley, Baird,

and Cross Plains

303 AM CST Mon Feb 7 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Southwest winds

around 5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ064-072245-

Sterling-

Including the cities of Broome and Sterling City

303 AM CST Mon Feb 7 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ065-072245-

Coke-

Including the cities of Robert Lee, Sanco, Silver, Bronte,

and Tennyson

303 AM CST Mon Feb 7 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Southwest winds

around 5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ066-072245-

Runnels-

Including the cities of Ballinger, Benoit, Hatchel, Rowena,

Crews, Winters, and Pumphrey

303 AM CST Mon Feb 7 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ139-072245-

Coleman-

Including the cities of Coleman, Echo, Fisk, Valera, Voss,

and Trickham

303 AM CST Mon Feb 7 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ071-072245-

Irion-

Including the cities of Barnhart, Arden, Mertzon, and Sherwood

303 AM CST Mon Feb 7 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ073-072245-

Concho-

Including the cities of Eden, Live Oak, and Lowake

303 AM CST Mon Feb 7 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ155-072245-

San Saba-

Including the cities of Chappel, Cherokee, Harkeyville,

and San Saba

303 AM CST Mon Feb 7 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ076-072245-

Crockett-

Including the city of Ozona

303 AM CST Mon Feb 7 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds up to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ077-072245-

Schleicher-

Including the city of Eldorado

303 AM CST Mon Feb 7 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds up to

5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ168-072245-

Menard-

Including the cities of Erna, Fort Mckavett, Hext, and Menard

303 AM CST Mon Feb 7 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ170-072245-

Mason-

Including the cities of Fredonia, Katemcy, Koockville,

Loyal Valley, Mason, Pontotoc, and Streeter

303 AM CST Mon Feb 7 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ078-072245-

Sutton-

Including the city of Sonora

303 AM CST Mon Feb 7 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest

winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

