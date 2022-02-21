TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, February 20, 2022

864 FPUS54 KSJT 210933

ZFPSJT

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

333 AM CST Mon Feb 21 2022

TXZ127-212215-

Taylor-

Including the city of Abilene

333 AM CST Mon Feb 21 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy through early afternoon, then a slight

chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. Southwest winds 10 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 50.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the south 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts

up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain after

midnight. Much colder. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of light freezing rain and light

sleet in the morning. Much colder. Highs in the lower 30s.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Light freezing rain and light sleet

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of light freezing rain

and light sleet in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 16.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 40.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ072-212215-

Tom Green-

Including the cities of Carlsbad, San Angelo, and Wall

333 AM CST Mon Feb 21 2022

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 50. South

winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Colder. Lows in the

lower 30s. East winds 5 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light sleet, rain and light

freezing rain in the morning. Much colder. Highs in the mid 30s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the morning.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light freezing rain

and light sleet after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of light freezing

rain and light sleet in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ140-212215-

Brown-

Including the cities of Brownwood and Indian Creek

333 AM CST Mon Feb 21 2022

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening,

then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 25 mph with gusts to around

40 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Not as warm. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Much colder. Lows in

the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to

20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of light freezing rain, light sleet

and rain in the morning. Much colder. Highs in the upper 30s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of light freezing rain and

light sleet after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light freezing rain and

light sleet in the morning. Highs around 40. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 18.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain or light sleet

in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ054-212215-

Nolan-

Including the city of Sweetwater

333 AM CST Mon Feb 21 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy through early afternoon, then cloudy with

a slight chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs

around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around

35 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain after

midnight. Much colder. Lows in the mid 20s. East winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northeast 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light freezing rain and

light sleet in the morning. Much colder. Highs around 30.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of light freezing rain and

light sleet after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of light freezing

rain and light sleet in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 16.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 40.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ169-212215-

Kimble-

Including the cities of Cleo, Junction, London, Roosevelt,

Segovia, and Telegraph

333 AM CST Mon Feb 21 2022

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 25 mph with gusts to

around 45 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Colder. Lows in the

mid 40s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning.

Much cooler. Highs around 50. Northeast winds around 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain after midnight. Lows in

the mid 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ154-212215-

McCulloch-

Including the cities of Brady, Fife, Lohn, Rochelle, and Voca

333 AM CST Mon Feb 21 2022

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

around 45 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Colder. Lows in the

mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and light sleet in the

morning. Much colder. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of light freezing rain and

light sleet after midnight. Lows around 30. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light freezing rain and

light sleet in the morning. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain or light sleet

in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ098-212215-

Haskell-

Including the cities of Irby and Haskell

333 AM CST Mon Feb 21 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy through early afternoon, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows in the lower

20s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light freezing rain and

light sleet in the morning, then a slight chance of light

freezing rain in the afternoon. Much colder. Highs in the upper

20s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Light freezing rain and light sleet

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of light freezing rain

and light sleet in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 14.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 40.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ099-212215-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of Throckmorton and Woodson

333 AM CST Mon Feb 21 2022

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows in the lower

20s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light freezing rain and

light sleet in the morning, then a slight chance of light

freezing rain in the afternoon. Much colder. Highs in the upper

20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of light freezing rain

in the evening, then light freezing rain and light sleet likely

after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of light freezing rain and light

sleet in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 15.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 40.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ049-212215-

Fisher-

Including the city of Gannon

333 AM CST Mon Feb 21 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy through early afternoon, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Much colder. Lows in the

lower 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light freezing rain and

light sleet in the morning. Much colder. Highs around 30.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of light freezing rain and

light sleet after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of light freezing

rain and light sleet in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 15.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ113-212215-

Jones-

Including the cities of Stamford, Stith, Anson, Funston, Truby,

Tuxedo, and Hamlin

333 AM CST Mon Feb 21 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy through early afternoon, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows around 50.

Southwest winds 10 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows in the mid 20s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light freezing rain and

light sleet in the morning, then a slight chance of light

freezing rain in the afternoon. Much colder. Highs in the upper

20s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Light freezing rain and light sleet

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of light freezing rain

and light sleet in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 14.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 40.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ114-212215-

Shackelford-

Including the city of Albany

333 AM CST Mon Feb 21 2022

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast 5 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows in the mid 20s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of light freezing rain and light

sleet in the morning, then a slight chance of light freezing rain

in the afternoon. Much colder. Highs in the upper 20s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Light freezing rain and light sleet

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of light freezing rain and light

sleet in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 16.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 40.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ128-212215-

Callahan-

Including the cities of Clyde, Eula, Dudley, Baird,

and Cross Plains

333 AM CST Mon Feb 21 2022

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north 5 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain after

midnight. Much colder. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of light freezing rain and light

sleet in the morning. Much colder. Highs in the lower 30s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Light freezing rain and light sleet

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light freezing rain and

light sleet in the morning. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 16.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain or light sleet

in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ064-212215-

Sterling-

Including the cities of Broome and Sterling City

333 AM CST Mon Feb 21 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy through early afternoon, then cloudy with

a slight chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs

around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 25 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Colder. Lows in the

upper 20s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph after midnight. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light freezing rain

and light sleet in the morning. Much colder. Highs in the lower

30s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the

morning. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light freezing rain

and light sleet after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Not as

cold. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 17.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ065-212215-

Coke-

Including the cities of Robert Lee, Sanco, Silver, Bronte,

and Tennyson

333 AM CST Mon Feb 21 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy through early afternoon, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows around 50.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Much colder. Lows in

the upper 20s. East winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast

15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph after midnight. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light freezing rain and

light sleet in the morning. Much colder. Highs in the lower 30s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the morning.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of light freezing rain and

light sleet after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of light freezing

rain and light sleet in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 18.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ066-212215-

Runnels-

Including the cities of Ballinger, Benoit, Hatchel, Rowena,

Crews, Winters, and Pumphrey

333 AM CST Mon Feb 21 2022

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 50. South

winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Much colder. Lows in

the upper 20s. East winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast

15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph after midnight. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light freezing rain and

light sleet in the morning. Much colder. Highs in the lower 30s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of light freezing rain and

light sleet after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of light freezing rain

and light sleet in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 18.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain or light sleet

in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ139-212215-

Coleman-

Including the cities of Coleman, Echo, Fisk, Valera, Voss,

and Trickham

333 AM CST Mon Feb 21 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Much colder. Lows

around 30. East winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast 15 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of light freezing rain and light

sleet in the morning. Much colder. Highs in the mid 30s.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of light freezing rain and

light sleet after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light freezing rain and

light sleet in the morning. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 19.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain or light sleet

in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ071-212215-

Irion-

Including the cities of Barnhart, Arden, Mertzon, and Sherwood

333 AM CST Mon Feb 21 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy through early afternoon, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s. South winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph

after midnight. Gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Colder. Lows in the

lower 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east 10 to

20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain, light freezing

rain and light sleet in the morning. Much colder. Highs in the

mid 30s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around

35 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light freezing rain

and light sleet after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Not as

cool. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ073-212215-

Concho-

Including the cities of Eden, Live Oak, and Lowake

333 AM CST Mon Feb 21 2022

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 25 mph with gusts to

around 45 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Colder. Lows in the

lower 30s. East winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast 15 to

20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain, light sleet and light

freezing rain in the morning. Much colder. Highs in the upper

30s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of light freezing rain and

light sleet after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of light freezing rain

and light sleet in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain or light sleet

in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ155-212215-

San Saba-

Including the cities of Chappel, Cherokee, Harkeyville,

and San Saba

333 AM CST Mon Feb 21 2022

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 25 mph with gusts to

around 45 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Much colder. Lows in

the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then a slight

chance of rain in the afternoon. Much colder. Highs in the lower

40s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain, light freezing rain

and light sleet after midnight. Lows around 30. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain, light freezing rain

and light sleet in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain or light sleet

in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ076-212215-

Crockett-

Including the city of Ozona

333 AM CST Mon Feb 21 2022

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s. South winds 10 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph

shifting to the west 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph

after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest 5 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Colder. Lows in the upper

30s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning.

Much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain, light

freezing rain and light sleet after midnight. Lows around 30.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Not as

cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ077-212215-

Schleicher-

Including the city of Eldorado

333 AM CST Mon Feb 21 2022

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 50.

South winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph

after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Colder. Lows in the

mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east 10 to

15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning.

Much colder. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light freezing rain,

light sleet and rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of light freezing

rain in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs

around 50. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ168-212215-

Menard-

Including the cities of Erna, Fort Mckavett, Hext, and Menard

333 AM CST Mon Feb 21 2022

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

around 40 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Colder. Lows in the

upper 30s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning. Much

colder. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of light freezing rain, light

sleet and rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain, light freezing

rain and light sleet in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain or light sleet

in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ170-212215-

Mason-

Including the cities of Fredonia, Katemcy, Koockville,

Loyal Valley, Mason, Pontotoc, and Streeter

333 AM CST Mon Feb 21 2022

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 50 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Colder. Lows around

40. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning. Much cooler.

Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain and light freezing rain

after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and light

freezing rain in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain or light sleet

in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ078-212215-

Sutton-

Including the city of Sonora

333 AM CST Mon Feb 21 2022

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning.

Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

$$

