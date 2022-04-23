TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Friday, April 22, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

340 AM CDT Sat Apr 23 2022

TXZ127-232130-

Taylor-

Including the city of Abilene

340 AM CDT Sat Apr 23 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the mid

70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly in the

morning. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows

around 60. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the

mid 60s. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ072-232130-

Tom Green-

Including the cities of Carlsbad, San Angelo, and Wall

340 AM CDT Sat Apr 23 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Breezy with

highs around 90. South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to

40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east after

midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly in the

morning. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Breezy

with highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the

mid 60s. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ140-232130-

Brown-

Including the cities of Brownwood and Indian Creek

340 AM CDT Sat Apr 23 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Breezy with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 20 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming

east 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cooler with highs in

the mid 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in

the mid 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ054-232130-

Nolan-

Including the city of Sweetwater

340 AM CDT Sat Apr 23 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, windy with highs around 90. South winds 20 to

30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy with lows in the

lower 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cooler with highs in

the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid

50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in

the lower 60s. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the

mid 60s. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ169-232130-

Kimble-

Including the cities of Cleo, Junction, London, Roosevelt,

Segovia, and Telegraph

340 AM CDT Sat Apr 23 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Breezy with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 20 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

lower 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the

lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

TXZ154-232130-

McCulloch-

Including the cities of Brady, Fife, Lohn, Rochelle, and Voca

340 AM CDT Sat Apr 23 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Breezy with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 20 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the

upper 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ098-232130-

Haskell-

Including the cities of Irby and Haskell

340 AM CDT Sat Apr 23 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Breezy with

lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

35 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with

highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in

the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the

mid 60s. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ099-232130-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of Throckmorton and Woodson

340 AM CDT Sat Apr 23 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower 90s.

South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy with lows in the lower 60s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Much cooler with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in

the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the

mid 60s. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ049-232130-

Fisher-

Including the city of Gannon

340 AM CDT Sat Apr 23 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy with lows in the

upper 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph,

diminishing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the morning. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in

the lower 60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the

mid 60s. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ113-232130-

Jones-

Including the cities of Stamford, Stith, Anson, Funston, Truby,

Tuxedo, and Hamlin

340 AM CDT Sat Apr 23 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 90s. South winds

20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Breezy with lows

in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in

the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy with highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows

around 60. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the

mid 60s. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ114-232130-

Shackelford-

Including the city of Albany

340 AM CDT Sat Apr 23 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs around 90. South winds 20 to

25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Breezy with lows

in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the mid

70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows

around 60. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the

mid 60s. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ128-232130-

Callahan-

Including the cities of Clyde, Eula, Dudley, Baird,

and Cross Plains

340 AM CDT Sat Apr 23 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the mid

70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

East winds around 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly in the

morning. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in

the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the

mid 60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ064-232130-

Sterling-

Including the cities of Broome and Sterling City

340 AM CDT Sat Apr 23 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid

50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast after

midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly in the

morning. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs

around 80. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy, warmer with highs in the

lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ065-232130-

Coke-

Including the cities of Robert Lee, Sanco, Silver, Bronte,

and Tennyson

340 AM CDT Sat Apr 23 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Breezy with

highs in the lower 90s. South winds 20 to 25 mph. Gusts up to

40 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cooler with highs

around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid

50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly in the

morning. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Warmer

with highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ066-232130-

Runnels-

Including the cities of Ballinger, Benoit, Hatchel, Rowena,

Crews, Winters, and Pumphrey

340 AM CDT Sat Apr 23 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Breezy with

highs around 90. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Cooler with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly in the

morning. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 70s. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Breezy

and not as cool with highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ139-232130-

Coleman-

Including the cities of Coleman, Echo, Fisk, Valera, Voss,

and Trickham

340 AM CDT Sat Apr 23 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Breezy with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 20 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy with lows in the

mid 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly in the

morning. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 70s. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ071-232130-

Irion-

Including the cities of Barnhart, Arden, Mertzon, and Sherwood

340 AM CDT Sat Apr 23 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Breezy with

highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to

40 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east 5 to

10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly in the

morning. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ073-232130-

Concho-

Including the cities of Eden, Live Oak, and Lowake

340 AM CDT Sat Apr 23 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Breezy with

highs in the upper 80s. South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to

40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east after midnight.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cooler with highs in

the upper 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the

mid 60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ155-232130-

San Saba-

Including the cities of Chappel, Cherokee, Harkeyville,

and San Saba

340 AM CDT Sat Apr 23 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Breezy with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 20 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Breezy with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

lower 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with highs around 70.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Cooler with lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Lows

around 50.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 70s. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Breezy with

highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ076-232130-

Crockett-

Including the city of Ozona

340 AM CDT Sat Apr 23 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Breezy with

highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly in the

morning. Cooler with highs around 70. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Breezy, cooler with lows in

the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in

the lower 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ077-232130-

Schleicher-

Including the city of Eldorado

340 AM CDT Sat Apr 23 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Breezy with

highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the

upper 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 70s. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Breezy

with highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ168-232130-

Menard-

Including the cities of Erna, Fort Mckavett, Hext, and Menard

340 AM CDT Sat Apr 23 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Breezy with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 20 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the

upper 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Cooler with lows in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in

the mid 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ170-232130-

Mason-

Including the cities of Fredonia, Katemcy, Koockville,

Loyal Valley, Mason, Pontotoc, and Streeter

340 AM CDT Sat Apr 23 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Breezy with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

lower 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the

lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Breezy with

highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ078-232130-

Sutton-

Including the city of Sonora

340 AM CDT Sat Apr 23 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then clearing. Breezy with highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the

lower 70s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

