TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Friday, May 6, 2022 _____ 853 FPUS54 KSJT 070818 ZFPSJT Zone Forecast Product for Texas National Weather Service San Angelo TX 318 AM CDT Sat May 7 2022 TXZ127-072115- Taylor- Including the city of Abilene 318 AM CDT Sat May 7 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ072-072115- Tom Green- Including the cities of Carlsbad, San Angelo, and Wall 318 AM CDT Sat May 7 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ140-072115- Brown- Including the cities of Brownwood and Indian Creek 318 AM CDT Sat May 7 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ054-072115- Nolan- Including the city of Sweetwater 318 AM CDT Sat May 7 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ169-072115- Kimble- Including the cities of Cleo, Junction, London, Roosevelt, Segovia, and Telegraph 318 AM CDT Sat May 7 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ154-072115- McCulloch- Including the cities of Brady, Fife, Lohn, Rochelle, and Voca 318 AM CDT Sat May 7 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ098-072115- Haskell- Including the cities of Irby and Haskell 318 AM CDT Sat May 7 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Sunny, warmer with highs around 105. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ099-072115- Throckmorton- Including the cities of Throckmorton and Woodson 318 AM CDT Sat May 7 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Sunny, warmer with highs around 102. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ049-072115- Fisher- Including the city of Gannon 318 AM CDT Sat May 7 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 106. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ113-072115- Jones- Including the cities of Stamford, Stith, Anson, Funston, Truby, Tuxedo, and Hamlin 318 AM CDT Sat May 7 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ114-072115- Shackelford- Including the city of Albany 318 AM CDT Sat May 7 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ128-072115- Callahan- Including the cities of Clyde, Eula, Dudley, Baird, and Cross Plains 318 AM CDT Sat May 7 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ064-072115- Sterling- Including the cities of Broome and Sterling City 318 AM CDT Sat May 7 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ065-072115- Coke- Including the cities of Robert Lee, Sanco, Silver, Bronte, and Tennyson 318 AM CDT Sat May 7 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ066-072115- Runnels- Including the cities of Ballinger, Benoit, Hatchel, Rowena, Crews, Winters, and Pumphrey 318 AM CDT Sat May 7 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ139-072115- Coleman- Including the cities of Coleman, Echo, Fisk, Valera, Voss, and Trickham 318 AM CDT Sat May 7 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ071-072115- Irion- Including the cities of Barnhart, Arden, Mertzon, and Sherwood 318 AM CDT Sat May 7 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ073-072115- Concho- Including the cities of Eden, Live Oak, and Lowake 318 AM CDT Sat May 7 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ155-072115- San Saba- Including the cities of Chappel, Cherokee, Harkeyville, and San Saba 318 AM CDT Sat May 7 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs around 101. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ076-072115- Crockett- Including the city of Ozona 318 AM CDT Sat May 7 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ077-072115- Schleicher- Including the city of Eldorado 318 AM CDT Sat May 7 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ168-072115- Menard- Including the cities of Erna, Fort Mckavett, Hext, and Menard 318 AM CDT Sat May 7 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ170-072115- Mason- Including the cities of Fredonia, Katemcy, Koockville, Loyal Valley, Mason, Pontotoc, and Streeter 318 AM CDT Sat May 7 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs around 102. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ078-072115- Sutton- Including the city of Sonora 318 AM CDT Sat May 7 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 90. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the mid 60s. $$