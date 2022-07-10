TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, July 9, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

314 AM CDT Sun Jul 10 2022

TXZ127-102100-

Taylor-

Including the city of Abilene

314 AM CDT Sun Jul 10 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming southeast 5 to

10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs around 100.

Lows in the mid 70s.

TXZ072-102100-

Tom Green-

Including the cities of Carlsbad, San Angelo, and Wall

314 AM CDT Sun Jul 10 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 106. West winds around

5 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 100. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

90s. Lows in the mid 70s.

TXZ140-102100-

Brown-

Including the cities of Brownwood and Indian Creek

314 AM CDT Sun Jul 10 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds around

5 mph, becoming east with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs around 100.

TXZ054-102100-

Nolan-

Including the city of Sweetwater

314 AM CDT Sun Jul 10 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

90s. Lows in the mid 70s.

TXZ169-102100-

Kimble-

Including the cities of Cleo, Junction, London, Roosevelt,

Segovia, and Telegraph

314 AM CDT Sun Jul 10 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM CDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north with gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming southwest after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south with gusts up to 20 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ154-102100-

McCulloch-

Including the cities of Brady, Fife, Lohn, Rochelle, and Voca

314 AM CDT Sun Jul 10 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 106. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast with gusts up to 20 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 100. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ098-102100-

Haskell-

Including the cities of Irby and Haskell

314 AM CDT Sun Jul 10 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs around 100.

Lows in the upper 70s.

TXZ099-102100-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of Throckmorton and Woodson

314 AM CDT Sun Jul 10 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs around 100.

TXZ049-102100-

Fisher-

Including the cities of Rotan and Roby

314 AM CDT Sun Jul 10 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 106. South winds around

5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs around 100.

Lows in the mid 70s.

TXZ113-102100-

Jones-

Including the cities of Stamford, Stith, Anson, Funston, Truby,

Tuxedo, and Hamlin

314 AM CDT Sun Jul 10 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 106. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs around 100.

Lows in the upper 70s.

TXZ114-102100-

Shackelford-

Including the city of Albany

314 AM CDT Sun Jul 10 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs around 100.

TXZ128-102100-

Callahan-

Including the cities of Clyde, Eula, Dudley, Baird,

and Cross Plains

314 AM CDT Sun Jul 10 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ064-102100-

Sterling-

Including the cities of Broome and Sterling City

314 AM CDT Sun Jul 10 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, increasing to east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 100. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

90s. Lows in the mid 70s.

TXZ065-102100-

Coke-

Including the cities of Robert Lee, Sanco, Silver, Bronte,

and Tennyson

314 AM CDT Sun Jul 10 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 106. East winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. East winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs around 100.

Lows in the mid 70s.

TXZ066-102100-

Runnels-

Including the cities of Ballinger, Benoit, Hatchel, Rowena,

Crews, Winters, and Pumphrey

314 AM CDT Sun Jul 10 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 107. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs around 100.

Lows in the mid 70s.

TXZ139-102100-

Coleman-

Including the cities of Coleman, Echo, Fisk, Valera, Voss,

and Trickham

314 AM CDT Sun Jul 10 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 106. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds around

5 mph, increasing to east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs around 100.

TXZ071-102100-

Irion-

Including the cities of Barnhart, Arden, Mertzon, and Sherwood

314 AM CDT Sun Jul 10 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 106. West winds around

5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds around

5 mph, becoming east with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 100. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

TXZ073-102100-

Concho-

Including the cities of Eden, Live Oak, and Lowake

314 AM CDT Sun Jul 10 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming southeast 5 to

10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 106. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast with gusts up to 20 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 100. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

90s. Lows in the mid 70s.

TXZ155-102100-

San Saba-

Including the cities of Chappel, Cherokee, Harkeyville,

and San Saba

314 AM CDT Sun Jul 10 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming east 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 106. South winds around

5 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south with gusts up to 20 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds around

5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows

in the upper 70s. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ076-102100-

Crockett-

Including the city of Ozona

314 AM CDT Sun Jul 10 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM CDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

TXZ077-102100-

Schleicher-

Including the city of Eldorado

314 AM CDT Sun Jul 10 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM CDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

TXZ168-102100-

Menard-

Including the cities of Erna, Fort Mckavett, Hext, and Menard

314 AM CDT Sun Jul 10 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM CDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast with gusts up to 20 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming southeast after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds

around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds around

5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ170-102100-

Mason-

Including the cities of Fredonia, Katemcy, Koockville,

Loyal Valley, Mason, Pontotoc, and Streeter

314 AM CDT Sun Jul 10 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM CDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 106. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south with gusts up to 20 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds around

5 mph, becoming east with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 100. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ078-102100-

Sutton-

Including the city of Sonora

314 AM CDT Sun Jul 10 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM CDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. South winds around

5 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

