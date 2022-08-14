TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, August 13, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

351 AM CDT Sun Aug 14 2022

TXZ127-142100-

Taylor-

Including the city of Abilene

351 AM CDT Sun Aug 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast with gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ072-142100-

Tom Green-

Including the cities of Carlsbad, San Angelo, and Wall

351 AM CDT Sun Aug 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds around

5 mph, increasing to east 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

$$

TXZ140-142100-

Brown-

Including the cities of Brownwood and Indian Creek

351 AM CDT Sun Aug 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds around

5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

$$

TXZ054-142100-

Nolan-

Including the city of Sweetwater

351 AM CDT Sun Aug 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

$$

TXZ169-142100-

Kimble-

Including the cities of Cleo, Junction, London, Roosevelt,

Segovia, and Telegraph

351 AM CDT Sun Aug 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around

90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the

lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ154-142100-

McCulloch-

Including the cities of Brady, Fife, Lohn, Rochelle, and Voca

351 AM CDT Sun Aug 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ098-142100-

Haskell-

Including the cities of Irby and Haskell

351 AM CDT Sun Aug 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Highs

in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ099-142100-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of Throckmorton and Woodson

351 AM CDT Sun Aug 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Highs

in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ049-142100-

Fisher-

Including the cities of Rotan and Roby

351 AM CDT Sun Aug 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds around

5 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ113-142100-

Jones-

Including the cities of Stamford, Stith, Anson, Funston, Truby,

Tuxedo, and Hamlin

351 AM CDT Sun Aug 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ114-142100-

Shackelford-

Including the city of Albany

351 AM CDT Sun Aug 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ128-142100-

Callahan-

Including the cities of Clyde, Eula, Dudley, Baird,

and Cross Plains

351 AM CDT Sun Aug 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ064-142100-

Sterling-

Including the cities of Broome and Sterling City

351 AM CDT Sun Aug 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

$$

TXZ065-142100-

Coke-

Including the cities of Robert Lee, Sanco, Silver, Bronte,

and Tennyson

351 AM CDT Sun Aug 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the

mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ066-142100-

Runnels-

Including the cities of Ballinger, Benoit, Hatchel, Rowena,

Crews, Winters, and Pumphrey

351 AM CDT Sun Aug 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the

mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ139-142100-

Coleman-

Including the cities of Coleman, Echo, Fisk, Valera, Voss,

and Trickham

351 AM CDT Sun Aug 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the

mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ071-142100-

Irion-

Including the cities of Barnhart, Arden, Mertzon, and Sherwood

351 AM CDT Sun Aug 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

$$

TXZ073-142100-

Concho-

Including the cities of Eden, Live Oak, and Lowake

351 AM CDT Sun Aug 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ155-142100-

San Saba-

Including the cities of Chappel, Cherokee, Harkeyville,

and San Saba

351 AM CDT Sun Aug 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ076-142100-

Crockett-

Including the city of Ozona

351 AM CDT Sun Aug 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming south around 5 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

$$

TXZ077-142100-

Schleicher-

Including the city of Eldorado

351 AM CDT Sun Aug 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the

lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ168-142100-

Menard-

Including the cities of Erna, Fort Mckavett, Hext, and Menard

351 AM CDT Sun Aug 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ170-142100-

Mason-

Including the cities of Fredonia, Katemcy, Koockville,

Loyal Valley, Mason, Pontotoc, and Streeter

351 AM CDT Sun Aug 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ078-142100-

Sutton-

Including the city of Sonora

351 AM CDT Sun Aug 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the

lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

