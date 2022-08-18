TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, August 17, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

325 AM CDT Thu Aug 18 2022

Taylor-

Including the city of Abilene

325 AM CDT Thu Aug 18 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Cooler with highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around

70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the mid 80s. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Tom Green-

Including the cities of Carlsbad, San Angelo, and Wall

325 AM CDT Thu Aug 18 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely

this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southeast after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the

lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the mid 80s. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

Brown-

Including the cities of Brownwood and Indian Creek

325 AM CDT Thu Aug 18 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Nolan-

Including the city of Sweetwater

325 AM CDT Thu Aug 18 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Lows around 70. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Kimble-

Including the cities of Cleo, Junction, London, Roosevelt,

Segovia, and Telegraph

325 AM CDT Thu Aug 18 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming east this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

McCulloch-

Including the cities of Brady, Fife, Lohn, Rochelle, and Voca

325 AM CDT Thu Aug 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning, then partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms

likely this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

Haskell-

Including the cities of Irby and Haskell

325 AM CDT Thu Aug 18 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms this afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid

80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of Throckmorton and Woodson

325 AM CDT Thu Aug 18 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms this afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper

80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows around 70. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly in the

morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Fisher-

Including the cities of Rotan and Roby

325 AM CDT Thu Aug 18 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Cooler with highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

south after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows around 70. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Jones-

Including the cities of Stamford, Stith, Anson, Funston, Truby,

Tuxedo, and Hamlin

325 AM CDT Thu Aug 18 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the

mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after

midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Warmer with highs in the mid 90s. South winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

Shackelford-

Including the city of Albany

325 AM CDT Thu Aug 18 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the

mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

south after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

around 5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

Callahan-

Including the cities of Clyde, Eula, Dudley, Baird,

and Cross Plains

325 AM CDT Thu Aug 18 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Cooler with highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after

midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the lower 80s. Lows around 70. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Sterling-

Including the cities of Broome and Sterling City

325 AM CDT Thu Aug 18 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southeast after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Coke-

Including the cities of Robert Lee, Sanco, Silver, Bronte,

and Tennyson

325 AM CDT Thu Aug 18 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the upper 80s. Lows around 70. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Runnels-

Including the cities of Ballinger, Benoit, Hatchel, Rowena,

Crews, Winters, and Pumphrey

325 AM CDT Thu Aug 18 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the

lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the upper 80s. Lows around 70. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Coleman-

Including the cities of Coleman, Echo, Fisk, Valera, Voss,

and Trickham

325 AM CDT Thu Aug 18 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

Irion-

Including the cities of Barnhart, Arden, Mertzon, and Sherwood

325 AM CDT Thu Aug 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning, then partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms

likely this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southeast after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the upper 80s. Lows around 70. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

Concho-

Including the cities of Eden, Live Oak, and Lowake

325 AM CDT Thu Aug 18 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely

this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

south after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph,

becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the mid 80s. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

San Saba-

Including the cities of Chappel, Cherokee, Harkeyville,

and San Saba

325 AM CDT Thu Aug 18 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely

this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming north this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the

mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Crockett-

Including the city of Ozona

325 AM CDT Thu Aug 18 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

Schleicher-

Including the city of Eldorado

325 AM CDT Thu Aug 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then partly sunny with showers and

thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows around 70. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Menard-

Including the cities of Erna, Fort Mckavett, Hext, and Menard

325 AM CDT Thu Aug 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then partly sunny with showers and

thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. West

winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows around 70. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Mason-

Including the cities of Fredonia, Katemcy, Koockville,

Loyal Valley, Mason, Pontotoc, and Streeter

325 AM CDT Thu Aug 18 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely

this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming north this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Sutton-

Including the city of Sonora

325 AM CDT Thu Aug 18 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows around 70.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

