TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, September 4, 2022

960 FPUS54 KSJT 050842

ZFPSJT

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

342 AM CDT Mon Sep 5 2022

TXZ127-052045-

Taylor-

Including the city of Abilene

342 AM CDT Mon Sep 5 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ072-052045-

Tom Green-

Including the cities of Carlsbad, San Angelo, and Wall

342 AM CDT Mon Sep 5 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ140-052045-

Brown-

Including the cities of Brownwood and Indian Creek

342 AM CDT Mon Sep 5 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ054-052045-

Nolan-

Including the city of Sweetwater

342 AM CDT Mon Sep 5 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ169-052045-

Kimble-

Including the cities of Cleo, Junction, London, Roosevelt,

Segovia, and Telegraph

342 AM CDT Mon Sep 5 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ154-052045-

McCulloch-

Including the cities of Brady, Fife, Lohn, Rochelle, and Voca

342 AM CDT Mon Sep 5 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ098-052045-

Haskell-

Including the cities of Irby and Haskell

342 AM CDT Mon Sep 5 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ099-052045-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of Throckmorton and Woodson

342 AM CDT Mon Sep 5 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ049-052045-

Fisher-

Including the cities of Rotan and Roby

342 AM CDT Mon Sep 5 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming north this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming north in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ113-052045-

Jones-

Including the cities of Stamford, Stith, Anson, Funston, Truby,

Tuxedo, and Hamlin

342 AM CDT Mon Sep 5 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming north in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ114-052045-

Shackelford-

Including the city of Albany

342 AM CDT Mon Sep 5 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

around 5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ128-052045-

Callahan-

Including the cities of Clyde, Eula, Dudley, Baird,

and Cross Plains

342 AM CDT Mon Sep 5 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south this afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ064-052045-

Sterling-

Including the cities of Broome and Sterling City

342 AM CDT Mon Sep 5 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ065-052045-

Coke-

Including the cities of Robert Lee, Sanco, Silver, Bronte,

and Tennyson

342 AM CDT Mon Sep 5 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast with gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ066-052045-

Runnels-

Including the cities of Ballinger, Benoit, Hatchel, Rowena,

Crews, Winters, and Pumphrey

342 AM CDT Mon Sep 5 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ139-052045-

Coleman-

Including the cities of Coleman, Echo, Fisk, Valera, Voss,

and Trickham

342 AM CDT Mon Sep 5 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ071-052045-

Irion-

Including the cities of Barnhart, Arden, Mertzon, and Sherwood

342 AM CDT Mon Sep 5 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ073-052045-

Concho-

Including the cities of Eden, Live Oak, and Lowake

342 AM CDT Mon Sep 5 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ155-052045-

San Saba-

Including the cities of Chappel, Cherokee, Harkeyville,

and San Saba

342 AM CDT Mon Sep 5 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ076-052045-

Crockett-

Including the city of Ozona

342 AM CDT Mon Sep 5 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ077-052045-

Schleicher-

Including the city of Eldorado

342 AM CDT Mon Sep 5 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

south this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ168-052045-

Menard-

Including the cities of Erna, Fort Mckavett, Hext, and Menard

342 AM CDT Mon Sep 5 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs around 90. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

south this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ170-052045-

Mason-

Including the cities of Fredonia, Katemcy, Koockville,

Loyal Valley, Mason, Pontotoc, and Streeter

342 AM CDT Mon Sep 5 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ078-052045-

Sutton-

Including the city of Sonora

342 AM CDT Mon Sep 5 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

