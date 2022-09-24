TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Friday, September 23, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

249 AM CDT Sat Sep 24 2022

TXZ127-242200-

Taylor-

Including the city of Abilene

249 AM CDT Sat Sep 24 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ072-242200-

Tom Green-

Including the cities of Carlsbad, San Angelo, and Wall

249 AM CDT Sat Sep 24 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows around 60. Highs

around 90.

TXZ140-242200-

Brown-

Including the cities of Brownwood and Indian Creek

249 AM CDT Sat Sep 24 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ054-242200-

Nolan-

Including the city of Sweetwater

249 AM CDT Sat Sep 24 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs around 90.

TXZ169-242200-

Kimble-

Including the cities of Cleo, Junction, London, Roosevelt,

Segovia, and Telegraph

249 AM CDT Sat Sep 24 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ154-242200-

McCulloch-

Including the cities of Brady, Fife, Lohn, Rochelle, and Voca

249 AM CDT Sat Sep 24 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows around 60. Highs in

the upper 80s.

TXZ098-242200-

Haskell-

Including the cities of Irby and Haskell

249 AM CDT Sat Sep 24 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows around 60. Highs

around 90.

TXZ099-242200-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of Throckmorton and Woodson

249 AM CDT Sat Sep 24 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows around 70. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds around

5 mph, increasing to north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs around 90.

TXZ049-242200-

Fisher-

Including the cities of Rotan and Roby

249 AM CDT Sat Sep 24 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ113-242200-

Jones-

Including the cities of Stamford, Stith, Anson, Funston, Truby,

Tuxedo, and Hamlin

249 AM CDT Sat Sep 24 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ114-242200-

Shackelford-

Including the city of Albany

249 AM CDT Sat Sep 24 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows around 60. Highs

around 90.

TXZ128-242200-

Callahan-

Including the cities of Clyde, Eula, Dudley, Baird,

and Cross Plains

249 AM CDT Sat Sep 24 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming north in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ064-242200-

Sterling-

Including the cities of Broome and Sterling City

249 AM CDT Sat Sep 24 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows around 60. Highs in

the lower 90s.

TXZ065-242200-

Coke-

Including the cities of Robert Lee, Sanco, Silver, Bronte,

and Tennyson

249 AM CDT Sat Sep 24 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows around 60. Highs in

the lower 90s.

TXZ066-242200-

Runnels-

Including the cities of Ballinger, Benoit, Hatchel, Rowena,

Crews, Winters, and Pumphrey

249 AM CDT Sat Sep 24 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows around 60. Highs

around 90.

TXZ139-242200-

Coleman-

Including the cities of Coleman, Echo, Fisk, Valera, Voss,

and Trickham

249 AM CDT Sat Sep 24 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows around 60. Highs in

the upper 80s.

TXZ071-242200-

Irion-

Including the cities of Barnhart, Arden, Mertzon, and Sherwood

249 AM CDT Sat Sep 24 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows around 60. Highs

around 90.

TXZ073-242200-

Concho-

Including the cities of Eden, Live Oak, and Lowake

249 AM CDT Sat Sep 24 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows around 60. Highs in

the upper 80s.

TXZ155-242200-

San Saba-

Including the cities of Chappel, Cherokee, Harkeyville,

and San Saba

249 AM CDT Sat Sep 24 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ076-242200-

Crockett-

Including the city of Ozona

249 AM CDT Sat Sep 24 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in

the lower 60s.

TXZ077-242200-

Schleicher-

Including the city of Eldorado

249 AM CDT Sat Sep 24 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around

5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows around 60. Highs in

the upper 80s.

TXZ168-242200-

Menard-

Including the cities of Erna, Fort Mckavett, Hext, and Menard

249 AM CDT Sat Sep 24 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ170-242200-

Mason-

Including the cities of Fredonia, Katemcy, Koockville,

Loyal Valley, Mason, Pontotoc, and Streeter

249 AM CDT Sat Sep 24 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows around 60. Highs in

the upper 80s.

TXZ078-242200-

Sutton-

Including the city of Sonora

249 AM CDT Sat Sep 24 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around

5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows around 60. Highs in

the upper 80s.

