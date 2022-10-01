TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Friday, September 30, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

348 AM CDT Sat Oct 1 2022

Taylor-

Including the city of Abilene

348 AM CDT Sat Oct 1 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

Tom Green-

Including the cities of Carlsbad, San Angelo, and Wall

348 AM CDT Sat Oct 1 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

Brown-

Including the cities of Brownwood and Indian Creek

348 AM CDT Sat Oct 1 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

Nolan-

Including the city of Sweetwater

348 AM CDT Sat Oct 1 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

Kimble-

Including the cities of Cleo, Junction, London, Roosevelt,

Segovia, and Telegraph

348 AM CDT Sat Oct 1 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

McCulloch-

Including the cities of Brady, Fife, Lohn, Rochelle, and Voca

348 AM CDT Sat Oct 1 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

Haskell-

Including the cities of Irby and Haskell

348 AM CDT Sat Oct 1 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of Throckmorton and Woodson

348 AM CDT Sat Oct 1 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

Fisher-

Including the cities of Rotan and Roby

348 AM CDT Sat Oct 1 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

Jones-

Including the cities of Stamford, Stith, Anson, Funston, Truby,

Tuxedo, and Hamlin

348 AM CDT Sat Oct 1 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

Highs in the mid 80s.

Shackelford-

Including the city of Albany

348 AM CDT Sat Oct 1 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

Highs in the mid 80s.

Callahan-

Including the cities of Clyde, Eula, Dudley, Baird,

and Cross Plains

348 AM CDT Sat Oct 1 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

Sterling-

Including the cities of Broome and Sterling City

348 AM CDT Sat Oct 1 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

Coke-

Including the cities of Robert Lee, Sanco, Silver, Bronte,

and Tennyson

348 AM CDT Sat Oct 1 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

Runnels-

Including the cities of Ballinger, Benoit, Hatchel, Rowena,

Crews, Winters, and Pumphrey

348 AM CDT Sat Oct 1 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

Coleman-

Including the cities of Coleman, Echo, Fisk, Valera, Voss,

and Trickham

348 AM CDT Sat Oct 1 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

Irion-

Including the cities of Barnhart, Arden, Mertzon, and Sherwood

348 AM CDT Sat Oct 1 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

Concho-

Including the cities of Eden, Live Oak, and Lowake

348 AM CDT Sat Oct 1 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

San Saba-

Including the cities of Chappel, Cherokee, Harkeyville,

and San Saba

348 AM CDT Sat Oct 1 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows around 60.

Crockett-

Including the city of Ozona

348 AM CDT Sat Oct 1 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

Schleicher-

Including the city of Eldorado

348 AM CDT Sat Oct 1 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

Menard-

Including the cities of Erna, Fort Mckavett, Hext, and Menard

348 AM CDT Sat Oct 1 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

Mason-

Including the cities of Fredonia, Katemcy, Koockville,

Loyal Valley, Mason, Pontotoc, and Streeter

348 AM CDT Sat Oct 1 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

Highs in the mid 80s.

Sutton-

Including the city of Sonora

348 AM CDT Sat Oct 1 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

