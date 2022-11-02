TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, November 1, 2022

125 FPUS54 KSJT 020848

ZFPSJT

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

348 AM CDT Wed Nov 2 2022

TXZ127-021000-

Taylor-

Including the city of Abilene

348 AM CDT Wed Nov 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Breezy with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Breezy with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 20 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with

highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming

west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows around 60.

$$

TXZ072-021000-

Tom Green-

Including the cities of Carlsbad, San Angelo, and Wall

348 AM CDT Wed Nov 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Breezy with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 20 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the morning. Breezy with highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Much cooler with lows in

the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 80. Lows in the

lower 50s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows in

the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ140-021000-

Brown-

Including the cities of Brownwood and Indian Creek

348 AM CDT Wed Nov 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Breezy with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to

25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ054-021000-

Nolan-

Including the city of Sweetwater

348 AM CDT Wed Nov 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Breezy with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Breezy with lows in the lower 60s. South winds 20 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Less humid with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Much cooler with lows in

the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 70. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ169-021000-

Kimble-

Including the cities of Cleo, Junction, London, Roosevelt,

Segovia, and Telegraph

348 AM CDT Wed Nov 2 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Breezy with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to

25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. A

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Much cooler with lows

in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs

around 80.

$$

TXZ154-021000-

McCulloch-

Including the cities of Brady, Fife, Lohn, Rochelle, and Voca

348 AM CDT Wed Nov 2 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Breezy with highs around 80. South winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 20 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Breezy and much cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows in

the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ098-021000-

Haskell-

Including the cities of Irby and Haskell

348 AM CDT Wed Nov 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Less humid

with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 70. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ099-021000-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of Throckmorton and Woodson

348 AM CDT Wed Nov 2 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Much

cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 70. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ049-021000-

Fisher-

Including the cities of Rotan and Roby

348 AM CDT Wed Nov 2 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Breezy with highs around 80. South winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Breezy with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 20 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Less humid with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Breezy and much cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 70. Lows

around 50.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ113-021000-

Jones-

Including the cities of Stamford, Stith, Anson, Funston, Truby,

Tuxedo, and Hamlin

348 AM CDT Wed Nov 2 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Breezy with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Breezy with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 20 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 70. Lows

around 50.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs

in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ114-021000-

Shackelford-

Including the city of Albany

348 AM CDT Wed Nov 2 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Breezy with highs around 80. South winds 20 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Breezy with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 20 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 70. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs

in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ128-021000-

Callahan-

Including the cities of Clyde, Eula, Dudley, Baird,

and Cross Plains

348 AM CDT Wed Nov 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Breezy with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Breezy with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 20 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ064-021000-

Sterling-

Including the cities of Broome and Sterling City

348 AM CDT Wed Nov 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming cloudy.

Lows around 60. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Breezy

with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Breezy with lows in the lower 60s. South winds 20 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Breezy and less humid with highs in

the lower 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Much cooler with lows in

the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 80. Lows in the

lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ065-021000-

Coke-

Including the cities of Robert Lee, Sanco, Silver, Bronte,

and Tennyson

348 AM CDT Wed Nov 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Breezy with highs around 80. South winds 20 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Breezy with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Much cooler with lows in

the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 80. Lows in the

lower 50s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows in

the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ066-021000-

Runnels-

Including the cities of Ballinger, Benoit, Hatchel, Rowena,

Crews, Winters, and Pumphrey

348 AM CDT Wed Nov 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Breezy with highs around 80. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid

40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ139-021000-

Coleman-

Including the cities of Coleman, Echo, Fisk, Valera, Voss,

and Trickham

348 AM CDT Wed Nov 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Breezy with highs around 80. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows around 60.

$$

TXZ071-021000-

Irion-

Including the cities of Barnhart, Arden, Mertzon, and Sherwood

348 AM CDT Wed Nov 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Breezy with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Windy with lows in the lower 60s. South winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Breezy

and less humid with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming west 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Much cooler with lows in

the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ073-021000-

Concho-

Including the cities of Eden, Live Oak, and Lowake

348 AM CDT Wed Nov 2 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Breezy with highs around 80. South winds 20 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 20 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy with highs in the mid 70s. South winds

20 to 25 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows

around 60.

$$

TXZ155-021000-

San Saba-

Including the cities of Chappel, Cherokee, Harkeyville,

and San Saba

348 AM CDT Wed Nov 2 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Much cooler with lows in

the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows in

the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ076-021000-

Crockett-

Including the city of Ozona

348 AM CDT Wed Nov 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Breezy with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the lower 60s. South winds

20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Breezy and

less humid with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming west 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Much cooler with lows in

the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows around 60.

$$

TXZ077-021000-

Schleicher-

Including the city of Eldorado

348 AM CDT Wed Nov 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Breezy with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Breezy with lows in the lower 60s. South winds 20 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy with highs in the lower 70s. South winds

15 to 25 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Much cooler with lows in

the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 70. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ168-021000-

Menard-

Including the cities of Erna, Fort Mckavett, Hext, and Menard

348 AM CDT Wed Nov 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 60. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Breezy with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Breezy with lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to

25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 20 mph,

becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows in

the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ170-021000-

Mason-

Including the cities of Fredonia, Katemcy, Koockville,

Loyal Valley, Mason, Pontotoc, and Streeter

348 AM CDT Wed Nov 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Breezy with highs around 80. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Breezy with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to

25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ078-021000-

Sutton-

Including the city of Sonora

348 AM CDT Wed Nov 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Breezy with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Breezy with lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Much cooler with lows in the mid

40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather