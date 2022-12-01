TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, November 30, 2022 _____ 751 FPUS54 KSJT 011024 ZFPSJT Zone Forecast Product for Texas National Weather Service San Angelo TX 424 AM CST Thu Dec 1 2022 TXZ127-012230- Taylor- Including the city of Abilene 424 AM CST Thu Dec 1 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Breezy and not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. Temperature rising into the lower 50s after midnight. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Patchy fog in the morning. Breezy and not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the morning. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ072-012230- Tom Green- Including the cities of Carlsbad, San Angelo, and Wall 424 AM CST Thu Dec 1 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Patchy fog in the morning. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ140-012230- Brown- Including the cities of Brownwood and Indian Creek 424 AM CST Thu Dec 1 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Patchy fog in the morning. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler with highs around 60. $$ TXZ054-012230- Nolan- Including the city of Sweetwater 424 AM CST Thu Dec 1 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Breezy and not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. Temperature rising into the lower 50s after midnight. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. .FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the morning. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ169-012230- Kimble- Including the cities of Cleo, Junction, London, Roosevelt, Segovia, and Telegraph 424 AM CST Thu Dec 1 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. Temperature rising into the lower 50s after midnight. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ154-012230- McCulloch- Including the cities of Brady, Fife, Lohn, Rochelle, and Voca 424 AM CST Thu Dec 1 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Patchy fog in the morning. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the morning. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ098-012230- Haskell- Including the cities of Irby and Haskell 424 AM CST Thu Dec 1 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. Temperature rising into the lower 50s after midnight. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to north 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ099-012230- Throckmorton- Including the cities of Throckmorton and Woodson 424 AM CST Thu Dec 1 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. Temperature rising into the lower 50s after midnight. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to north 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ049-012230- Fisher- Including the cities of Rotan and Roby 424 AM CST Thu Dec 1 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. Temperature rising into the lower 50s after midnight. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Breezy and not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ113-012230- Jones- Including the cities of Stamford, Stith, Anson, Funston, Truby, Tuxedo, and Hamlin 424 AM CST Thu Dec 1 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. Temperature rising into the lower 50s after midnight. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ114-012230- Shackelford- Including the city of Albany 424 AM CST Thu Dec 1 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. Temperature rising into the lower 50s after midnight. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Breezy and not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ128-012230- Callahan- Including the cities of Clyde, Eula, Dudley, Baird, and Cross Plains 424 AM CST Thu Dec 1 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. Temperature rising into the lower 50s after midnight. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Patchy fog in the morning. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ064-012230- Sterling- Including the cities of Broome and Sterling City 424 AM CST Thu Dec 1 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Not as cool with highs around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs around 60. $$ TXZ065-012230- Coke- Including the cities of Robert Lee, Sanco, Silver, Bronte, and Tennyson 424 AM CST Thu Dec 1 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Patchy fog in the morning. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ066-012230- Runnels- Including the cities of Ballinger, Benoit, Hatchel, Rowena, Crews, Winters, and Pumphrey 424 AM CST Thu Dec 1 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Patchy fog in the morning. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to northwest 15 to 20 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ139-012230- Coleman- Including the cities of Coleman, Echo, Fisk, Valera, Voss, and Trickham 424 AM CST Thu Dec 1 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool. Near steady temperature around 50. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Patchy fog in the morning. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler with highs around 60. $$ TXZ071-012230- Irion- Including the cities of Barnhart, Arden, Mertzon, and Sherwood 424 AM CST Thu Dec 1 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Patchy fog in the morning. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ073-012230- Concho- Including the cities of Eden, Live Oak, and Lowake 424 AM CST Thu Dec 1 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool with lows around 50. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Patchy fog in the morning. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the morning. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ155-012230- San Saba- Including the cities of Chappel, Cherokee, Harkeyville, and San Saba 424 AM CST Thu Dec 1 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Patchy fog in the morning. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ076-012230- Crockett- Including the city of Ozona 424 AM CST Thu Dec 1 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Patchy fog in the morning. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ077-012230- Schleicher- Including the city of Eldorado 424 AM CST Thu Dec 1 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Patchy fog in the morning. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 50. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ168-012230- Menard- Including the cities of Erna, Fort Mckavett, Hext, and Menard 424 AM CST Thu Dec 1 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Patchy fog in the morning. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the morning. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ170-012230- Mason- Including the cities of Fredonia, Katemcy, Koockville, Loyal Valley, Mason, Pontotoc, and Streeter 424 AM CST Thu Dec 1 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool with lows around 50. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Patchy fog in the morning. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Lows around 60. .MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows around 60. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the morning. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ078-012230- Sutton- Including the city of Sonora 424 AM CST Thu Dec 1 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Patchy fog in the morning. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s. $$