TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, December 10, 2022

035 FPUS54 KSJT 111003

ZFPSJT

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

403 AM CST Sun Dec 11 2022

TXZ127-120115-

Taylor-

Including the city of Abilene

403 AM CST Sun Dec 11 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. West winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the lower 30s. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Highs

in the mid 40s.

TXZ072-120115-

Tom Green-

Including the cities of Carlsbad, San Angelo, and Wall

403 AM CST Sun Dec 11 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Not as cool with highs around 70.

South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the lower 30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

30s. Highs in the upper 40s.

TXZ140-120115-

Brown-

Including the cities of Brownwood and Indian Creek

403 AM CST Sun Dec 11 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy. Highs in the upper

60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Less humid with highs in the mid 60s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the lower 30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Highs

in the mid 40s.

TXZ054-120115-

Nolan-

Including the city of Sweetwater

403 AM CST Sun Dec 11 2022

.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Not as cool with highs in the

upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the lower 30s. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Highs

in the mid 40s.

TXZ169-120115-

Kimble-

Including the cities of Cleo, Junction, London, Roosevelt,

Segovia, and Telegraph

403 AM CST Sun Dec 11 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Less humid

with highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

30s. Highs in the upper 40s.

TXZ154-120115-

McCulloch-

Including the cities of Brady, Fife, Lohn, Rochelle, and Voca

403 AM CST Sun Dec 11 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy, cooler with highs

around 60. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Less humid

with highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

30s. Highs in the upper 40s.

TXZ098-120115-

Haskell-

Including the cities of Irby and Haskell

403 AM CST Sun Dec 11 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds around

15 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the lower 30s. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

20s. Highs in the mid 40s.

TXZ099-120115-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of Throckmorton and Woodson

403 AM CST Sun Dec 11 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast around

5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows around 50. South winds around 15 mph,

becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the lower 30s. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

20s. Highs in the mid 40s.

TXZ049-120115-

Fisher-

Including the cities of Rotan and Roby

403 AM CST Sun Dec 11 2022

.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Not as cool with highs in the upper

60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. West winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the lower 30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Highs

in the mid 40s.

TXZ113-120115-

Jones-

Including the cities of Stamford, Stith, Anson, Funston, Truby,

Tuxedo, and Hamlin

403 AM CST Sun Dec 11 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Not as cool with highs in the upper

60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds around

15 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the lower 30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Highs

in the mid 40s.

TXZ114-120115-

Shackelford-

Including the city of Albany

403 AM CST Sun Dec 11 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Not as cool

with highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows around 50. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the lower 30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Highs

in the mid 40s.

TXZ128-120115-

Callahan-

Including the cities of Clyde, Eula, Dudley, Baird,

and Cross Plains

403 AM CST Sun Dec 11 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows around 50. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the lower 30s. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

20s. Highs in the mid 40s.

TXZ064-120115-

Sterling-

Including the cities of Broome and Sterling City

403 AM CST Sun Dec 11 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. West winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the lower 30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

30s. Highs in the upper 40s.

TXZ065-120115-

Coke-

Including the cities of Robert Lee, Sanco, Silver, Bronte,

and Tennyson

403 AM CST Sun Dec 11 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Not as cool with highs in the upper

60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the lower 30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

30s. Highs in the upper 40s.

TXZ066-120115-

Runnels-

Including the cities of Ballinger, Benoit, Hatchel, Rowena,

Crews, Winters, and Pumphrey

403 AM CST Sun Dec 11 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Not as cool with highs in the upper

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the lower 30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

30s. Highs in the mid 40s.

TXZ139-120115-

Coleman-

Including the cities of Coleman, Echo, Fisk, Valera, Voss,

and Trickham

403 AM CST Sun Dec 11 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the lower 60s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the lower 30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

30s. Highs in the mid 40s.

TXZ071-120115-

Irion-

Including the cities of Barnhart, Arden, Mertzon, and Sherwood

403 AM CST Sun Dec 11 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. West winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

30s. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

30s. Highs in the upper 40s.

TXZ073-120115-

Concho-

Including the cities of Eden, Live Oak, and Lowake

403 AM CST Sun Dec 11 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy, cooler with highs

around 60. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Not as cool with highs around 70.

South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the lower 60s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

30s. Highs in the upper 40s.

TXZ155-120115-

San Saba-

Including the cities of Chappel, Cherokee, Harkeyville,

and San Saba

403 AM CST Sun Dec 11 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy, cooler with highs in

the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Near steady temperature in the

lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Less

humid with highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

30s. Highs in the upper 40s.

TXZ076-120115-

Crockett-

Including the city of Ozona

403 AM CST Sun Dec 11 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

15 to 20 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the upper 40s.

TXZ077-120115-

Schleicher-

Including the city of Eldorado

403 AM CST Sun Dec 11 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the lower 30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

30s. Highs in the upper 40s.

TXZ168-120115-

Menard-

Including the cities of Erna, Fort Mckavett, Hext, and Menard

403 AM CST Sun Dec 11 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Cooler with

highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Less humid with highs in the mid 60s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the lower 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Highs

in the upper 40s.

TXZ170-120115-

Mason-

Including the cities of Fredonia, Katemcy, Koockville,

Loyal Valley, Mason, Pontotoc, and Streeter

403 AM CST Sun Dec 11 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy, cooler with highs in

the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs around

70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Less humid with highs in the upper

60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

30s. Highs in the upper 40s.

TXZ078-120115-

Sutton-

Including the city of Sonora

403 AM CST Sun Dec 11 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 50. South winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

30s. Highs in the upper 40s.

