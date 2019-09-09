TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast
TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Sunday, September 8, 2019
_____
761 FPUS54 KSHV 090829
ZFPSHV
Zone Forecasts
National Weather Service Shreveport LA
329 AM CDT Mon Sep 9 2019
TXZ096-100330-
Red River-
Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata
329 AM CDT Mon Sep 9 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ108-100330-
Franklin-
Including the city of Mount Vernon
329 AM CDT Mon Sep 9 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ109-100330-
Titus-
Including the city of Mount Pleasant
329 AM CDT Mon Sep 9 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ111-100330-
Morris-
Including the cities of Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples,
and Omaha
329 AM CDT Mon Sep 9 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 mph becoming light and variable.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ110-100330-
Camp-
Including the city of Pittsburg
329 AM CDT Mon Sep 9 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 mph becoming light and variable.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ112-100330-
Cass-
Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,
and Queen City
329 AM CDT Mon Sep 9 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ126-100330-
Marion-
Including the city of Jefferson
329 AM CDT Mon Sep 9 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 mph becoming light and variable.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ125-100330-
Upshur-
Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy
329 AM CDT Mon Sep 9 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
10 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 104.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ124-100330-
Wood-
Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins
329 AM CDT Mon Sep 9 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 104.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ136-100330-
Smith-
Including the city of Tyler
329 AM CDT Mon Sep 9 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ137-100330-
Gregg-
Including the city of Longview
329 AM CDT Mon Sep 9 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 104.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ138-100330-
Harrison-
Including the city of Marshall
329 AM CDT Mon Sep 9 2019
.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
late afternoon. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ151-100330-
Panola-
Including the city of Carthage
329 AM CDT Mon Sep 9 2019
.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
late afternoon. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ150-100330-
Rusk-
Including the city of Henderson
329 AM CDT Mon Sep 9 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 104.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ149-100330-
Cherokee-
Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk
329 AM CDT Mon Sep 9 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds 10 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 106.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ165-100330-
Angelina-
Including the city of Lufkin
329 AM CDT Mon Sep 9 2019
.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
late afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast
winds 10 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 107.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 mph becoming light and variable.
.WEDNESDAY...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ152-100330-
Nacogdoches-
Including the city of Nacogdoches
329 AM CDT Mon Sep 9 2019
.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
late afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
10 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 104.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast
winds 10 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 106.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ153-100330-
Shelby-
Including the city of Center
329 AM CDT Mon Sep 9 2019
.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
late afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
10 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 104.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast
winds 10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ166-100330-
San Augustine-
Including the city of San Augustine
329 AM CDT Mon Sep 9 2019
.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
10 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 106.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast
winds 10 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 106.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 mph becoming light and variable.
.WEDNESDAY...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ167-100330-
Sabine-
Including the cities of Hemphill and Pineland
329 AM CDT Mon Sep 9 2019
.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds 10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 mph becoming light and variable.
.WEDNESDAY...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
LAZ001-002-100330-
Caddo-Bossier-
Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City
329 AM CDT Mon Sep 9 2019
.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
late afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 10 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 107.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
10 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 106.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
09
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather