TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast

TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Friday, September 13, 2019

_____

409 FPUS54 KSHV 140804

ZFPSHV

Zone Forecasts

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

304 AM CDT Sat Sep 14 2019

TXZ096-150330-

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

304 AM CDT Sat Sep 14 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ108>111-150330-

Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg,

Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha

304 AM CDT Sat Sep 14 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 mph.

Heat index readings 102 to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

5 mph becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ112-150330-

Cass-

Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,

and Queen City

304 AM CDT Sat Sep 14 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. East winds 5 mph becoming light

and variable.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 mph.

Heat index readings 102 to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Light and

variable winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ136-150330-

Smith-

Including the city of Tyler

304 AM CDT Sat Sep 14 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. East winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 mph.

Heat index readings 102 to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

5 mph becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ137-150330-

Gregg-

Including the city of Longview

304 AM CDT Sat Sep 14 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 mph

becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 mph.

Heat index readings 102 to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

5 mph becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ126-138-151-150330-

Marion-Harrison-Panola-

Including the cities of Jefferson, Marshall, and Carthage

304 AM CDT Sat Sep 14 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 mph.

Heat index readings 103 to 106.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

5 mph becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ150-150330-

Rusk-

Including the city of Henderson

304 AM CDT Sat Sep 14 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 mph

becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 mph.

Heat index readings 103 to 106.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

5 mph becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ149-150330-

Cherokee-

Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk

304 AM CDT Sat Sep 14 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 mph.

Heat index readings 102 to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

5 mph becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ153-150330-

Shelby-

Including the city of Center

304 AM CDT Sat Sep 14 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 mph

becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 mph.

Heat index readings 101 to 104.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

5 mph becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ152-165-150330-

Nacogdoches-Angelina-

Including the cities of Nacogdoches and Lufkin

304 AM CDT Sat Sep 14 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 10 mph. Heat

index readings 102 to 105.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. East winds 5 mph becoming light

and variable.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 mph.

Heat index readings 102 to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

5 mph becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ166-167-150330-

San Augustine-Sabine-

Including the cities of San Augustine, Hemphill, and Pineland

304 AM CDT Sat Sep 14 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 10 mph. Heat

index readings 102 to 105.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 mph

becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 mph. Heat index readings

101 to 104.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

5 mph becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

LAZ017-018-150330-

Sabine-Natchitoches-

Including the cities of Many, Zwolle, Pleasant Hill,

and Natchitoches

304 AM CDT Sat Sep 14 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 10 mph.

Heat index readings 101 to 104.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 10 mph. Heat index readings

106 to 109.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

5 mph becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

LAZ010-011-150330-

De Soto-Red River-

Including the cities of Mansfield, Stonewall, Logansport,

Coushatta, and Martin

304 AM CDT Sat Sep 14 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 10 mph. Heat

index readings 101 to 104.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds

10 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 109.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

LAZ001-002-150330-

Caddo-Bossier-

Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City

304 AM CDT Sat Sep 14 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 10 mph. Heat

index readings 101 to 104.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds

10 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 107.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

5 mph becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

LAZ003-004-150330-

Webster-Claiborne-

Including the cities of Minden, Springhill, Homer,

and Haynesville

304 AM CDT Sat Sep 14 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 10 mph. Heat

index readings 101 to 104.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 mph becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 mph.

Heat index readings 103 to 106.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

5 mph becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

07

_____

