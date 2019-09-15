TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast
TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Saturday, September 14, 2019
476 FPUS54 KSHV 150807
ZFPSHV
Zone Forecasts
National Weather Service Shreveport LA
307 AM CDT Sun Sep 15 2019
TXZ096-160315-
Red River-
Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata
307 AM CDT Sun Sep 15 2019
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 10 mph. Heat index readings
102 to 105.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ108>111-160315-
Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris-
Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg,
Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha
307 AM CDT Sun Sep 15 2019
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs around 100. East winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 mph
becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 mph. Heat index readings
103 to 106.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
5 mph becoming light and variable.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
ARZ070-TXZ097-112-160315-
Miller-Bowie-Cass-
Including the cities of Texarkana, Atlanta, Linden,
Hughes Springs, and Queen City
307 AM CDT Sun Sep 15 2019
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 mph
becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 10 mph. Heat index readings
104 to 107.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
5 mph becoming light and variable.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
ARZ071-072-160315-
Lafayette-Columbia-
Including the cities of Stamps, Lewisville, Bradley, and Magnolia
307 AM CDT Sun Sep 15 2019
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 10 mph. Heat index readings
101 to 104.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 mph
becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 10 mph. Heat index readings
106 to 109.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
5 mph becoming light and variable.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ151-160315-
Panola-
Including the city of Carthage
307 AM CDT Sun Sep 15 2019
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the early evening, then mostly clear from mid
evening through the overnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
5 mph becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 10 mph. Heat index readings
103 to 106.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
5 mph becoming light and variable.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ150-160315-
Rusk-
Including the city of Henderson
307 AM CDT Sun Sep 15 2019
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs around 100. East winds 10 mph. Heat index readings 101 to
104.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the early evening, then mostly clear from mid
evening through the overnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
5 mph becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 10 mph. Heat index readings
106 to 109.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
5 mph becoming light and variable.
.TUESDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast
winds 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ149-160315-
Cherokee-
Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk
307 AM CDT Sun Sep 15 2019
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 10 mph. Heat index readings
101 to 104.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the early evening, then mostly clear from mid
evening through the overnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 mph. Heat index readings
106 to 109.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast
winds 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ153-160315-
Shelby-
Including the city of Center
307 AM CDT Sun Sep 15 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny through mid afternoon, then a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late afternoon. Highs
in the upper 90s. East winds 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the early evening. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East
winds 5 mph becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 mph. Heat index readings
104 to 107.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 mph becoming light and variable.
.TUESDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast
winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ152-160315-
Nacogdoches-
Including the city of Nacogdoches
307 AM CDT Sun Sep 15 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny through mid afternoon, then a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late afternoon. Highs
in the upper 90s. East winds 10 mph. Heat index readings 101 to
104.
.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the early evening. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East
winds 5 mph becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 mph. Heat index readings
106 to 109.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 mph becoming light and variable.
.TUESDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast
winds 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ165-160315-
Angelina-
Including the city of Lufkin
307 AM CDT Sun Sep 15 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny through mid afternoon, then a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late afternoon. Highs
in the upper 90s. East winds 5 mph. Heat index readings 101 to
104.
.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the early evening. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East
winds 5 mph becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 mph. Heat index readings
around 110.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 mph becoming light and variable.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ166-167-160315-
San Augustine-Sabine-
Including the cities of San Augustine, Hemphill, and Pineland
307 AM CDT Sun Sep 15 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny through mid afternoon, then a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late afternoon. Highs
in the upper 90s. East winds 10 mph. Heat index readings 101 to
104.
.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the early evening. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East
winds 5 mph becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 mph. Heat index readings
106 to 109.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 mph becoming light and variable.
.TUESDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
LAZ017-018-160315-
Sabine-Natchitoches-
Including the cities of Many, Zwolle, Pleasant Hill,
and Natchitoches
307 AM CDT Sun Sep 15 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny through mid afternoon, then a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late afternoon. Highs
in the upper 90s. East winds 10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to
105.
.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the early evening. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East
winds 5 mph becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 10 mph. Heat index readings
around 110.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 mph becoming light and variable.
.TUESDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast
winds 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
LAZ010-011-160315-
De Soto-Red River-
Including the cities of Mansfield, Stonewall, Logansport,
Coushatta, and Martin
307 AM CDT Sun Sep 15 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny through mid afternoon, then a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late afternoon. Highs
in the upper 90s. East winds 10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to
105.
.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the early evening. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East
winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 10 mph. Heat index readings
around 110.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
LAZ001-002-160315-
Caddo-Bossier-
Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City
307 AM CDT Sun Sep 15 2019
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 10 mph. Heat index readings
102 to 105.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 10 mph. Heat index readings
106 to 109.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
LAZ003-004-160315-
Webster-Claiborne-
Including the cities of Minden, Springhill, Homer,
and Haynesville
307 AM CDT Sun Sep 15 2019
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 10 mph. Heat index readings
101 to 104.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 mph
becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 10 mph. Heat index readings
around 110.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
5 mph becoming light and variable.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$

