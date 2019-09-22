TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast

TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Saturday, September 21, 2019

_____

703 FPUS54 KSHV 220751

ZFPSHV

Zone Forecasts

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

251 AM CDT Sun Sep 22 2019

TXZ096-230315-

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

251 AM CDT Sun Sep 22 2019

.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the early evening, then a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms during the mid and late

evening. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph becoming southeast up to 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ108>111-230315-

Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg,

Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha

251 AM CDT Sun Sep 22 2019

.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms through mid

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late

morning and afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. South winds 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ112-230315-

Cass-

Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,

and Queen City

251 AM CDT Sun Sep 22 2019

.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms through mid

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late

morning and afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 90. South

winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 mph becoming

light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. South winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ136-230315-

Smith-

Including the city of Tyler

251 AM CDT Sun Sep 22 2019

.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ137-230315-

Gregg-

Including the city of Longview

251 AM CDT Sun Sep 22 2019

.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 mph becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ126-138-230315-

Marion-Harrison-

Including the cities of Jefferson and Marshall

251 AM CDT Sun Sep 22 2019

.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late

morning. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Mostly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows around 70. South winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s. South winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ151-230315-

Panola-

Including the city of Carthage

251 AM CDT Sun Sep 22 2019

.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 mph.

.MONDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ150-230315-

Rusk-

Including the city of Henderson

251 AM CDT Sun Sep 22 2019

.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ149-230315-

Cherokee-

Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk

251 AM CDT Sun Sep 22 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy through mid morning, then a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ153-230315-

Shelby-

Including the city of Center

251 AM CDT Sun Sep 22 2019

.TODAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms from late

morning through mid afternoon. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 10 mph.

.MONDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 mph

becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ152-230315-

Nacogdoches-

Including the city of Nacogdoches

251 AM CDT Sun Sep 22 2019

.TODAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late

morning. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds

10 mph.

.MONDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 mph

becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ165-230315-

Angelina-

Including the city of Lufkin

251 AM CDT Sun Sep 22 2019

.TODAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late

morning. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Mostly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 mph

becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ166-167-230315-

San Augustine-Sabine-

Including the cities of San Augustine, Hemphill, and Pineland

251 AM CDT Sun Sep 22 2019

.TODAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late

morning. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 mph becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather