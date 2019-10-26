TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast
TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Friday, October 25, 2019
Zone Forecasts
National Weather Service Shreveport LA
435 AM CDT Sat Oct 26 2019
Red River-
Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata
435 AM CDT Sat Oct 26 2019
.TODAY...Areas of drizzle and a chance of showers through mid
morning, then a slight chance of drizzle in the late morning.
Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Areas of fog from mid evening through the overnight.
Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Mostly sunny. Warmer.
Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Patchy fog from mid evening through the
overnight. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the mid 30s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
Franklin-
Including the city of Mount Vernon
435 AM CDT Sat Oct 26 2019
.TODAY...Slight chance of drizzle through mid morning. Mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts
up to 25 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Areas of fog from mid evening through the overnight.
Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Sunny. Highs in the
lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Patchy fog from mid evening through the
overnight. Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the mid 30s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
Titus-
Including the city of Mount Pleasant
435 AM CDT Sat Oct 26 2019
.TODAY...Slight chance of drizzle through mid morning. Mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Areas of fog from mid evening through the overnight.
Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in
the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Patchy fog from mid evening through the
overnight. Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the mid 30s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
Morris-
Including the cities of Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples,
and Omaha
435 AM CDT Sat Oct 26 2019
.TODAY...Slight chance of drizzle through mid morning. Mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Areas of fog from mid evening through the overnight.
Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in
the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Patchy fog from mid evening through the
overnight. Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
Camp-
Including the city of Pittsburg
435 AM CDT Sat Oct 26 2019
.TODAY...Slight chance of drizzle through mid morning. Mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Areas of fog from mid evening through the overnight.
Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Sunny. Highs in the
lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Patchy fog from mid evening through the
overnight. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
Cass-
Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,
and Queen City
435 AM CDT Sat Oct 26 2019
.TODAY...Slight chance of drizzle through mid morning. Mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Areas of fog from mid evening through the overnight.
Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 mph becoming
south after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in
the lower 70s. South winds 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Patchy fog from mid evening through the
overnight. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms
likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
Marion-
Including the city of Jefferson
435 AM CDT Sat Oct 26 2019
.TODAY...Slight chance of drizzle through mid morning. Mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Areas of fog from mid evening through the overnight.
Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 mph becoming
south after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in
the lower 70s. South winds 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Patchy fog from mid evening through the
overnight. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms
likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
Upshur-
Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy
435 AM CDT Sat Oct 26 2019
.TODAY...Slight chance of drizzle through mid morning. Mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Areas of fog from mid evening through the overnight.
Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in
the lower 70s. South winds 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Patchy fog from mid evening through the
overnight. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
Wood-
Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins
435 AM CDT Sat Oct 26 2019
.TODAY...Slight chance of drizzle through mid morning. Cloudy in
the morning...then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Areas of fog from mid evening through the overnight.
Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Sunny. Highs in the
lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Patchy fog from mid evening through the
overnight. Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs around 60. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the mid 30s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
Smith-
Including the city of Tyler
435 AM CDT Sat Oct 26 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Areas of fog from mid evening through the overnight.
Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Sunny. Highs in the
lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Patchy fog from mid evening through the
overnight. Mostly clear. Lows around 50. South winds 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs around 60. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
Gregg-
Including the city of Longview
435 AM CDT Sat Oct 26 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Areas of fog from mid evening through the overnight.
Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in
the lower 70s. South winds 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Patchy fog from mid evening through the
overnight. Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms
likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
Harrison-
Including the city of Marshall
435 AM CDT Sat Oct 26 2019
.TODAY...Slight chance of drizzle through mid morning. Mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Areas of fog from mid evening through the overnight.
Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in
the lower 70s. South winds 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Patchy fog from mid evening through the
overnight. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
Panola-
Including the city of Carthage
435 AM CDT Sat Oct 26 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Areas of fog from mid evening through the overnight.
Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in
the lower 70s. South winds 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Patchy fog from mid evening through the
overnight. Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 30s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
Rusk-
Including the city of Henderson
435 AM CDT Sat Oct 26 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Areas of fog from mid evening through the overnight.
Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in
the lower 70s. South winds 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Patchy fog from mid evening through the
overnight. Mostly clear. Lows around 50. South winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms
likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
Cherokee-
Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk
435 AM CDT Sat Oct 26 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Areas of fog from mid evening through the overnight.
Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Sunny. Highs in the
lower 70s. South winds 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Patchy fog from mid evening through the
overnight. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms
likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 30s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
Angelina-
Including the city of Lufkin
435 AM CDT Sat Oct 26 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Areas of fog from mid evening through the overnight.
Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid
70s. South winds 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Patchy fog from mid evening through the
overnight. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
Nacogdoches-
Including the city of Nacogdoches
435 AM CDT Sat Oct 26 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Areas of fog from mid evening through the overnight.
Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 mph becoming
south after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in
the lower 70s. South winds 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Patchy fog from mid evening through the
overnight. Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows around 40. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
Shelby-
Including the city of Center
435 AM CDT Sat Oct 26 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Areas of fog from mid evening through the overnight.
Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 mph becoming
south after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in
the lower 70s. South winds 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Patchy fog from mid evening through the
overnight. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows around 40. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
San Augustine-
Including the city of San Augustine
435 AM CDT Sat Oct 26 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Areas of fog from mid evening through the overnight.
Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 mph
becoming light and variable.
.SUNDAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in
the lower 70s. South winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Patchy fog from mid evening through the
overnight. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light and variable
winds becoming south up to 5 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
Sabine-
Including the cities of Hemphill and Pineland
435 AM CDT Sat Oct 26 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Areas of fog from mid evening through the overnight.
Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 mph
becoming south after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Mostly sunny. Highs
around 70. South winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Patchy fog from mid evening through the
overnight. Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Light and variable
winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
