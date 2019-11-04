TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast

TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Sunday, November 3, 2019

Zone Forecasts

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

415 AM CST Mon Nov 4 2019

TXZ096-050315-

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

415 AM CST Mon Nov 4 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance

of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers. Becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of showers

80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ108>111-050315-

Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg,

Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha

415 AM CST Mon Nov 4 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance

of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

East winds 5 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.

Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of showers

80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers. Lows in the lower

40s. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ124-136-050315-

Wood-Smith-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, Hawkins,

and Tyler

415 AM CST Mon Nov 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of showers

80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance

of showers 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ125-137-050315-

Upshur-Gregg-

Including the cities of Gilmer, Big Sandy, and Longview

415 AM CST Mon Nov 4 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of showers

80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance

of showers 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ126-138-050315-

Marion-Harrison-

Including the cities of Jefferson and Marshall

415 AM CST Mon Nov 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...A 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of showers

80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance

of showers 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ150-151-050315-

Rusk-Panola-

Including the cities of Henderson and Carthage

415 AM CST Mon Nov 4 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Patchy

fog after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

East winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of showers

80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

showers 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ149-152-050315-

Cherokee-Nacogdoches-

Including the cities of Jacksonville, Rusk, and Nacogdoches

415 AM CST Mon Nov 4 2019

.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Patchy

fog after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of

showers 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s.

Chance of showers 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ153-166-167-050315-

Shelby-San Augustine-Sabine-

Including the cities of Center, San Augustine, Hemphill,

and Pineland

415 AM CST Mon Nov 4 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Patchy

fog after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. A 20 percent chance of

showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

East winds 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance

of showers 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s.

Chance of showers 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ165-050315-

Angelina-

Including the city of Lufkin

415 AM CST Mon Nov 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Patchy

fog after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance

of showers 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s.

Chance of showers 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

LAZ001-002-050315-

Caddo-Bossier-

Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City

415 AM CST Mon Nov 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70. Northeast winds

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of showers

80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance

of showers 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

LAZ003-004-012-050315-

Webster-Claiborne-Bienville-

Including the cities of Minden, Springhill, Homer, Haynesville,

Arcadia, Ringgold, and Gibsland

415 AM CST Mon Nov 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. East winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of showers

80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 40. Chance of

showers 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

LAZ005-006-050315-

Lincoln-Union-

Including the cities of Ruston, Farmerville, and Bernice

415 AM CST Mon Nov 4 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Mostly cloudy in the

morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Patchy fog. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. East winds 5 mph becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of showers

80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance

of showers 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

LAZ013-014-050315-

Jackson-Ouachita-

Including the cities of Jonesboro and Monroe

415 AM CST Mon Nov 4 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Mostly cloudy in the

morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. East winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of

showers 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance

of showers 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

LAZ010-011-050315-

De Soto-Red River-

Including the cities of Mansfield, Stonewall, Logansport,

Coushatta, and Martin

415 AM CST Mon Nov 4 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Patchy

fog after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. A 20 percent chance of

showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance

of showers 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s.

Chance of showers 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

