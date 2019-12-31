TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast

TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Monday, December 30, 2019

386 FPUS54 KSHV 311027

ZFPSHV

Zone Forecasts

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

427 AM CST Tue Dec 31 2019

TXZ096-010315-

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

427 AM CST Tue Dec 31 2019

.TODAY...Patchy frost through mid morning. Sunny. Highs in the

mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Patchy frost after midnight. Clear in the evening...

then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds

5 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers in the evening, then showers

likely after midnight. Cloudy, warmer. Lows in the mid 40s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ108>111-010315-

Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg,

Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha

427 AM CST Tue Dec 31 2019

.TODAY...Patchy frost through mid morning. Sunny. Highs in the

mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Patchy frost after midnight. Mostly clear in the

evening...then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Southwest winds 5 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.

Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers in the evening, then showers

likely after midnight. Cloudy, warmer. Lows in the mid 40s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Cloudy, warmer. Highs in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ124-136-010315-

Wood-Smith-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, Hawkins,

and Tyler

427 AM CST Tue Dec 31 2019

.TODAY...Patchy frost through mid morning. Sunny. Highs in the

mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Patchy frost after midnight. Mostly clear in the

evening...then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Southwest winds 5 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...A 40 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.

Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then showers

after midnight. Cloudy, warmer. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

15 mph becoming around 10 mph after midnight. Chance of showers

80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Cloudy, warmer. Highs in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ125-137-010315-

Upshur-Gregg-

Including the cities of Gilmer, Big Sandy, and Longview

427 AM CST Tue Dec 31 2019

.TODAY...Patchy frost through mid morning. Sunny. Highs in the

mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Patchy frost after midnight. Mostly clear in the

evening...then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Southwest winds 5 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...A 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.

Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then showers

after midnight. Cloudy, warmer. Lows in the lower 40s. South

winds 10 mph. Chance of showers 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ126-138-010315-

Marion-Harrison-

Including the cities of Jefferson and Marshall

427 AM CST Tue Dec 31 2019

.TODAY...Patchy frost through mid morning. Sunny. Highs in the

mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Patchy frost after midnight. Partly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...A 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.

Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then showers

after midnight. Cloudy, warmer. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds 10 mph. Chance of showers 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ150-151-010315-

Rusk-Panola-

Including the cities of Henderson and Carthage

427 AM CST Tue Dec 31 2019

.TODAY...Patchy frost through mid morning. Sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...A 40 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.

Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers, cloudy, warmer. Lows in the mid 40s.

Southeast winds 10 mph. Chance of showers 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ149-152-010315-

Cherokee-Nacogdoches-

Including the cities of Jacksonville, Rusk, and Nacogdoches

427 AM CST Tue Dec 31 2019

.TODAY...Patchy frost through mid morning. Sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West

winds 5 mph becoming north after midnight.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 50s. South winds 15 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers, cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Southeast winds 10 mph. Chance of showers 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

South winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ153-166-167-010315-

Shelby-San Augustine-Sabine-

Including the cities of Center, San Augustine, Hemphill,

and Pineland

427 AM CST Tue Dec 31 2019

.TODAY...Patchy frost through mid morning. Sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

5 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...A 50 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.

Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers, cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Southeast winds 10 mph. Chance of showers near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

South winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ165-010315-

Angelina-

Including the city of Lufkin

427 AM CST Tue Dec 31 2019

.TODAY...Patchy frost through mid morning. Sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Light

and variable winds.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 50s. South winds 10 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers, cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Southeast winds 10 mph. Chance of showers near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy, warmer. Highs in the mid

60s. South winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

LAZ001-002-010315-

Caddo-Bossier-

Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City

427 AM CST Tue Dec 31 2019

.TODAY...Patchy frost through mid morning. Sunny. Highs in the

mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Patchy frost after midnight. Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...A 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.

Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then showers

after midnight. Cloudy, warmer. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds 10 mph. Chance of showers 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

LAZ003-004-012-010315-

Webster-Claiborne-Bienville-

Including the cities of Minden, Springhill, Homer, Haynesville,

Arcadia, Ringgold, and Gibsland

427 AM CST Tue Dec 31 2019

.TODAY...Patchy frost through mid morning. Sunny. Highs in the

mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Patchy frost after midnight. Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.

Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then showers

after midnight. Cloudy, warmer. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds 10 mph. Chance of showers near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

South winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

LAZ005-006-010315-

Lincoln-Union-

Including the cities of Ruston, Farmerville, and Bernice

427 AM CST Tue Dec 31 2019

.TODAY...Patchy frost through mid morning. Sunny. Highs in the

mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Patchy frost after midnight. Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 30s. West winds 5 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.

Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then showers

after midnight. Cloudy, warmer. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds 10 mph. Chance of showers near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

LAZ013-014-010315-

Jackson-Ouachita-

Including the cities of Jonesboro and Monroe

427 AM CST Tue Dec 31 2019

.TODAY...Patchy frost through mid morning. Sunny. Highs in the

mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Patchy frost after midnight. Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 30s. West winds 5 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 50s. South winds 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then showers

after midnight. Cloudy, warmer. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 10 mph. Chance of showers near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

24

