Red River-
Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata
.TODAY...Patchy frost through mid morning. Becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
Southeast winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs
in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the
lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
5 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs around 60. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ108>111-130315-
Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris-
Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg,
Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha
.TODAY...Patchy frost through mid morning. Partly cloudy. Highs
in the mid 50s. South winds 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Patchy fog after midnight. Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the
mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest
winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
5 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ124-136-130315-
Wood-Smith-
Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, Hawkins,
and Tyler
.TODAY...Patchy frost through mid morning. Partly cloudy. Highs
in the upper 50s. South winds 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Patchy fog after midnight. Becoming mostly cloudy.
Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Warmer.
Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds
5 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.
TXZ125-137-130315-
Upshur-Gregg-
Including the cities of Gilmer, Big Sandy, and Longview
.TODAY...Patchy frost through mid morning. Partly cloudy. Highs
in the upper 50s. South winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Patchy fog after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 30s. South winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. A 20 percent chance of
showers in the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Southeast winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Warmer.
Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 mph
becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ126-138-130315-
Marion-Harrison-
Including the cities of Jefferson and Marshall
.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. South
winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Patchy fog after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs
in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds
5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
morning, then a slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower
70s. West winds 5 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ150-151-130315-
Rusk-Panola-
Including the cities of Henderson and Carthage
.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South
winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Patchy fog after midnight. Becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy in the
morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.
Southeast winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 mph.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ149-152-130315-
Cherokee-Nacogdoches-
Including the cities of Jacksonville, Rusk, and Nacogdoches
.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy this afternoon. Highs in the
upper 50s. South winds 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Patchy fog after midnight. Becoming partly cloudy.
Lows around 40. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in
the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ153-166-167-130315-
Shelby-San Augustine-Sabine-
Including the cities of Center, San Augustine, Hemphill,
and Pineland
.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy this afternoon. Highs in the
upper 50s. East winds 5 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Patchy fog after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows around
40. North winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy with slight
chance of showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance
of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph becoming southeast in
the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in
the evening, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms after
midnight. Cloudy, warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
5 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 mph. Chance
of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ165-130315-
Angelina-
Including the city of Lufkin
.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy this afternoon. Highs in the
upper 50s. East winds 5 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Patchy fog after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 mph becoming northeast after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy with slight
chance of showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance
of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
LAZ001-002-130315-
Caddo-Bossier-
Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City
.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy this afternoon. Highs in the mid
50s. South winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Patchy fog after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy in the
morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warmer. Highs in the
mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
morning, then a slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower
70s. Southwest winds 5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
LAZ003-004-012-130315-
Webster-Claiborne-Bienville-
Including the cities of Minden, Springhill, Homer, Haynesville,
Arcadia, Ringgold, and Gibsland
.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy this late afternoon. Highs in the
mid 50s. South winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Patchy fog after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Warmer.
Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in
the evening, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms after
midnight. Cloudy, warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 mph. Chance
of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
LAZ005-006-130315-
Lincoln-Union-
Including the cities of Ruston, Farmerville, and Bernice
.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy late this afternoon. Highs in the
lower 50s. South winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Patchy fog after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 mph becoming north after midnight.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Warmer.
Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in
the evening, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms after
midnight. Cloudy, warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds
5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 mph. Chance
of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance
of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
LAZ013-014-130315-
Jackson-Ouachita-
Including the cities of Jonesboro and Monroe
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 mph
becoming south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Patchy fog after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 30s. South winds 5 mph becoming north after midnight.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Warmer.
Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in
the evening, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms after
midnight. Cloudy, warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 mph. Chance
of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
