TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast

TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Saturday, February 1, 2020

263 FPUS54 KSHV 020833

ZFPSHV

Zone Forecasts

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

233 AM CST Sun Feb 2 2020

TXZ097-030330-

Bowie-

Including the city of Texarkana

233 AM CST Sun Feb 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance

of showers in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to near 30 mph. Chance of

showers 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts to near 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the early evening, then a chance of showers from

mid evening through the overnight. Lows around 40. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance

of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

showers 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers through the

early morning. Slight chance of snow showers during the mid and

late evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows

around 30. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of light freezing rain

and snow showers through mid morning, then a slight chance of

showers, light freezing rain and snow showers in the late

morning. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ096-030330-

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

233 AM CST Sun Feb 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance

of showers in the afternoon. Cloudy, windy. Highs in the mid 60s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to near 30 mph. Chance of

showers 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to near 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of showers 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers in the evening, then a slight chance of light freezing

rain, snow showers and showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ108-030330-

Franklin-

Including the city of Mount Vernon

233 AM CST Sun Feb 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph and gusty.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Windy.

Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to

near 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to near 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with higher gusts becoming west in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of showers 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

evening. Slight chance of snow showers during the mid and late

evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in

the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ109-030330-

Titus-

Including the city of Mount Pleasant

233 AM CST Sun Feb 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Slight chance of showers through mid morning, then a

chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Cloudy,

windy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts to near 30 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts to near 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

around 10 mph with higher gusts becoming west in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the early evening, then a chance of showers from

mid evening through the overnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance

of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

showers 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers through the

early morning. Slight chance of snow showers from mid evening

through the early morning, then a chance of snow showers and

slight chance of light freezing rain after midnight. Lows in the

upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers through

mid morning, then a slight chance of rain showers and snow

showers in the late morning. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ111-030330-

Morris-

Including the cities of Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples,

and Omaha

233 AM CST Sun Feb 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Slight chance of showers through mid morning, then a

chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

near 30 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts to near 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds around 10 mph

with higher gusts becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the early evening, then a chance of showers from

mid evening through the overnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance

of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

showers 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers

in the evening. Chance of showers through the night. Chance of

snow showers and slight chance of light freezing rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of light freezing rain

and snow showers through mid morning, then a slight chance of

rain showers and snow showers in the late morning. Highs in the

mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ110-030330-

Camp-

Including the city of Pittsburg

233 AM CST Sun Feb 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to near

30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph and

gusty. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

around 10 mph with higher gusts becoming west in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the early evening, then a chance of showers from

mid evening through the overnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance

of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

showers 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of snow showers in the evening, then a chance of snow

showers, slight chance of showers and light freezing rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of light freezing rain

and snow showers through mid morning, then a slight chance of

rain showers and snow showers in the late morning. Highs in the

mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ112-030330-

Cass-

Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,

and Queen City

233 AM CST Sun Feb 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance

of showers in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to near 30 mph. Chance of

showers 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph and

gusty. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance

of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

showers 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers through the

early morning. Chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows around

30. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of light freezing rain

and snow showers through mid morning, then a slight chance of

rain showers and snow showers in the late morning. Highs in the

mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ126-030330-

Marion-

Including the city of Jefferson

233 AM CST Sun Feb 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Slight chance of showers through mid morning, then a

chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

near 30 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph and gusty.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance

of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

showers 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers through the

early morning. Chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows around

30. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of light freezing rain

and snow showers through mid morning, then a slight chance of

showers in the late morning. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ125-030330-

Upshur-

Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy

233 AM CST Sun Feb 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph and gusty.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to near 30 mph. Chance of

showers 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph and gusty.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds around 10 mph

becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the early evening, then a chance of showers from

mid evening through the overnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance

of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

showers 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of snow showers in the evening, then a chance of snow

showers, slight chance of showers and light freezing rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of light freezing rain

and snow showers through mid morning, then a slight chance of

rain showers and snow showers in the late morning. Highs in the

mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ124-030330-

Wood-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins

233 AM CST Sun Feb 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph and gusty.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Windy.

Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to

near 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to near 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with higher gusts becoming west in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the early evening. Slight chance of showers in the evening, then

a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance

of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

showers 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of snow showers in the evening, then a chance of snow

showers and slight chance of light freezing rain after midnight.

Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ136-030330-

Smith-

Including the city of Tyler

233 AM CST Sun Feb 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph and gusty.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers. Windy. Highs in the

upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to near 35 mph.

Chance of showers 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to near 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the early evening. Slight chance of showers in the evening, then

a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance

of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

showers 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers

in the evening. Chance of showers through the night. Chance of

light freezing rain and snow showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ137-030330-

Gregg-

Including the city of Longview

233 AM CST Sun Feb 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 25 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Chance of showers. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to near 30 mph. Chance of

showers 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph and

gusty. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 40. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance

of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

showers 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers through the

early morning. Chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of light freezing rain

and snow showers through mid morning, then a slight chance of

showers in the late morning. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ138-030330-

Harrison-

Including the city of Marshall

233 AM CST Sun Feb 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely

in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to near 30 mph. Chance of showers

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts

to near 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance

of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

showers 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers through the

early morning. Chance of snow showers after midnight. Slight

chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 30. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of light freezing rain

and snow showers through mid morning, then a slight chance of

showers in the late morning. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ151-030330-

Panola-

Including the city of Carthage

233 AM CST Sun Feb 2 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Chance of showers. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to near 30 mph. Chance of

showers 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph and

gusty. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance

of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

showers 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of rain showers and snow showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers, light

freezing rain and snow showers through mid morning, then mostly

cloudy with slight chance of showers in the late morning. Partly

cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ150-030330-

Rusk-

Including the city of Henderson

233 AM CST Sun Feb 2 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 25 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Chance of showers. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to near 30 mph. Chance of

showers 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to near 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance

of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

showers 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers through the

night. Slight chance of snow showers during the early morning,

then a chance of snow showers and slight chance of light freezing

rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of light freezing rain

and snow showers through mid morning, then a slight chance of

showers in the late morning. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ149-030330-

Cherokee-

Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk

233 AM CST Sun Feb 2 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers. Windy. Highs in the

upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to near 30 mph.

Chance of showers 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

and gusty. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance

of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Chance of showers

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers through the

night. Slight chance of snow showers during the early morning,

then a chance of snow showers and light freezing rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ165-030330-

Angelina-

Including the city of Lufkin

233 AM CST Sun Feb 2 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to near 30 mph. Chance of

showers 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph and

gusty. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance

of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of

showers 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers through the

early morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of snow

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ152-030330-

Nacogdoches-

Including the city of Nacogdoches

233 AM CST Sun Feb 2 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Chance of showers. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to near 30 mph. Chance of

showers 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

and gusty. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance

of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of

showers 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers through the

early morning, then a chance of rain showers and snow showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers, light

freezing rain and snow showers through mid morning, then mostly

cloudy with slight chance of showers in the late morning. Mostly

sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ153-030330-

Shelby-

Including the city of Center

233 AM CST Sun Feb 2 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to near 30 mph. Chance of

showers 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph and

gusty. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up

to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance

of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of

showers 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers through the

early morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of snow

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of rain showers and

snow showers through mid morning, then mostly cloudy with slight

chance of showers in the late morning. Partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ166-030330-

San Augustine-

Including the city of San Augustine

233 AM CST Sun Feb 2 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to near

30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph and

gusty. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance

of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of

showers 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers through the

early morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of snow

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of rain showers and

snow showers through mid morning, then mostly cloudy with slight

chance of showers in the late morning. Partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs around 50. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ167-030330-

Sabine-

Including the cities of Hemphill and Pineland

233 AM CST Sun Feb 2 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with higher gusts.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph and

gusty. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around 10 mph. Gusts

up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers through the early

morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of snow

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

44

