TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast
TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Monday, February 24, 2020
_____
780 FPUS54 KSHV 250908
ZFPSHV
Zone Forecasts
National Weather Service Shreveport LA
308 AM CST Tue Feb 25 2020
TXZ096-251015-
Red River-
Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata
308 AM CST Tue Feb 25 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Windy,
cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts to near 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 20s. West
winds 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ108-251015-
Franklin-
Including the city of Mount Vernon
308 AM CST Tue Feb 25 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Windy,
cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts to near 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ109-251015-
Titus-
Including the city of Mount Pleasant
308 AM CST Tue Feb 25 2020
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Windy,
cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts to near 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid
50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ111-251015-
Morris-
Including the cities of Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples,
and Omaha
308 AM CST Tue Feb 25 2020
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Cooler.
Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with higher
gusts.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid
50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ110-251015-
Camp-
Including the city of Pittsburg
308 AM CST Tue Feb 25 2020
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Windy,
cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts to near 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 20s. West
winds 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ112-251015-
Cass-
Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,
and Queen City
308 AM CST Tue Feb 25 2020
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Cooler.
Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with higher
gusts.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 20s.
Northwest winds 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid
50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ126-251015-
Marion-
Including the city of Jefferson
308 AM CST Tue Feb 25 2020
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Cooler.
Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with higher
gusts.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 20s.
Northwest winds 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid
50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ125-251015-
Upshur-
Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy
308 AM CST Tue Feb 25 2020
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Windy, cooler.
Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to
near 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 20s.
Northwest winds 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ124-251015-
Wood-
Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins
308 AM CST Tue Feb 25 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest
winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Windy,
cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts to near 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 20s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph becoming west up to 5 mph after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ136-251015-
Smith-
Including the city of Tyler
308 AM CST Tue Feb 25 2020
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Windy,
cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts to near 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 20s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to up to 5 mph after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ137-251015-
Gregg-
Including the city of Longview
308 AM CST Tue Feb 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Windy, cooler.
Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 20s.
Northwest winds 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ138-251015-
Harrison-
Including the city of Marshall
308 AM CST Tue Feb 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Cooler. Highs
in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with higher gusts.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 20s.
Northwest winds 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ151-251015-
Panola-
Including the city of Carthage
308 AM CST Tue Feb 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Windy, cooler.
Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 20s.
Northwest winds 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ150-251015-
Rusk-
Including the city of Henderson
308 AM CST Tue Feb 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Windy, cooler.
Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 20s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to up to 5 mph after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ149-251015-
Cherokee-
Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk
308 AM CST Tue Feb 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Windy,
cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts to near 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph decreasing to up to 5 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ165-251015-
Angelina-
Including the city of Lufkin
308 AM CST Tue Feb 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Windy,
cooler. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 20s.
Northwest winds 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ152-251015-
Nacogdoches-
Including the city of Nacogdoches
308 AM CST Tue Feb 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Windy,
cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 20s.
Northwest winds 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ153-251015-
Shelby-
Including the city of Center
308 AM CST Tue Feb 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Windy, cooler.
Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 20s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to up to 5 mph after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ166-251015-
San Augustine-
Including the city of San Augustine
308 AM CST Tue Feb 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Windy,
cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 20s.
Northwest winds 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ167-251015-
Sabine-
Including the cities of Hemphill and Pineland
308 AM CST Tue Feb 25 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Windy,
cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
LAZ001-002-251015-
Caddo-Bossier-
Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City
308 AM CST Tue Feb 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Windy, cooler. Highs in the
upper 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 20s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to up to 5 mph after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
lower 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather