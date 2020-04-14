TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast
TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Monday, April 13, 2020
Zone Forecasts
National Weather Service Shreveport LA
345 AM CDT Tue Apr 14 2020
TXZ096-150315-
Red River-
Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata
345 AM CDT Tue Apr 14 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Areas of frost after midnight. Partly cloudy. Lows in
the mid 30s. North winds 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Areas of frost through mid morning. Mostly sunny.
Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ108>111-150315-
Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris-
Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg,
Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha
345 AM CDT Tue Apr 14 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Patchy frost after midnight. Partly cloudy. Lows in
the mid 30s. North winds 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Patchy frost through mid morning. Mostly sunny.
Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph becoming south in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast
winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ112-126-150315-
Cass-Marion-
Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,
Queen City, and Jefferson
345 AM CDT Tue Apr 14 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Patchy frost after midnight. Partly cloudy. Lows in
the mid 30s. North winds 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Patchy frost through mid morning. Mostly sunny.
Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 mph becoming southwest in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of
showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows
in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ124-125-150315-
Wood-Upshur-
Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, Hawkins,
Gilmer, and Big Sandy
345 AM CDT Tue Apr 14 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Patchy frost after midnight. Partly cloudy. Lows in
the mid 30s. North winds 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Patchy frost through mid morning. Mostly sunny.
Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of
showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows
in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance
of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ136-137-150315-
Smith-Gregg-
Including the cities of Tyler and Longview
345 AM CDT Tue Apr 14 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Patchy frost through mid morning. Mostly sunny.
Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast
winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance
of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
70s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ138-151-150315-
Harrison-Panola-
Including the cities of Marshall and Carthage
345 AM CDT Tue Apr 14 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Patchy frost after midnight. Partly cloudy. Lows in
the mid 30s. North winds 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Patchy frost through mid morning. Mostly sunny.
Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ149-150-150315-
Cherokee-Rusk-
Including the cities of Jacksonville, Rusk, and Henderson
345 AM CDT Tue Apr 14 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast
winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
TXZ152-165-150315-
Nacogdoches-Angelina-
Including the cities of Nacogdoches and Lufkin
345 AM CDT Tue Apr 14 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. North winds 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East
winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ153-166-167-150315-
Shelby-San Augustine-Sabine-
Including the cities of Center, San Augustine, Hemphill,
and Pineland
345 AM CDT Tue Apr 14 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. North winds 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East
winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
LAZ017-018-150315-
Sabine-Natchitoches-
Including the cities of Many, Zwolle, Pleasant Hill,
and Natchitoches
345 AM CDT Tue Apr 14 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East
winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after
midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
LAZ010-011-150315-
De Soto-Red River-
Including the cities of Mansfield, Stonewall, Logansport,
Coushatta, and Martin
345 AM CDT Tue Apr 14 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East
winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
LAZ001-002-150315-
Caddo-Bossier-
Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City
345 AM CDT Tue Apr 14 2020
.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Patchy frost after midnight. Partly cloudy. Lows in
the mid 30s. North winds 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Patchy frost through mid morning. Mostly sunny.
Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
LAZ003-004-150315-
Webster-Claiborne-
Including the cities of Minden, Springhill, Homer,
and Haynesville
345 AM CDT Tue Apr 14 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Patchy frost after midnight. Mostly clear. Lows in the
mid 30s. North winds 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Patchy frost through mid morning. Mostly sunny.
Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
