TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast

TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Monday, April 20, 2020

_____

769 FPUS54 KSHV 210809

ZFPSHV

Zone Forecasts

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

309 AM CDT Tue Apr 21 2020

TXZ096-220315-

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

309 AM CDT Tue Apr 21 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph becoming

west 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ108>111-220315-

Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg,

Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha

309 AM CDT Tue Apr 21 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the upper 50s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ112-220315-

Cass-

Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,

and Queen City

309 AM CDT Tue Apr 21 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ126-138-220315-

Marion-Harrison-

Including the cities of Jefferson and Marshall

309 AM CDT Tue Apr 21 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ137-220315-

Gregg-

Including the city of Longview

309 AM CDT Tue Apr 21 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy

after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the

upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ125-220315-

Upshur-

Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy

309 AM CDT Tue Apr 21 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy

after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the

upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ124-220315-

Wood-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins

309 AM CDT Tue Apr 21 2020

.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy

after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the

upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ136-220315-

Smith-

Including the city of Tyler

309 AM CDT Tue Apr 21 2020

.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy

after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the

upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ149-220315-

Cherokee-

Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk

309 AM CDT Tue Apr 21 2020

.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy

after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows around 60.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ150-220315-

Rusk-

Including the city of Henderson

309 AM CDT Tue Apr 21 2020

.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows around 60. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ151-220315-

Panola-

Including the city of Carthage

309 AM CDT Tue Apr 21 2020

.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Mostly cloudy. Lows

around 60. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ153-220315-

Shelby-

Including the city of Center

309 AM CDT Tue Apr 21 2020

.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ152-220315-

Nacogdoches-

Including the city of Nacogdoches

309 AM CDT Tue Apr 21 2020

.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ165-220315-

Angelina-

Including the city of Lufkin

309 AM CDT Tue Apr 21 2020

.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ166-167-220315-

San Augustine-Sabine-

Including the cities of San Augustine, Hemphill, and Pineland

309 AM CDT Tue Apr 21 2020

.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

