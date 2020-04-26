TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast
TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Saturday, April 25, 2020
_____
073 FPUS54 KSHV 260812
ZFPSHV
Zone Forecasts
National Weather Service Shreveport LA
312 AM CDT Sun Apr 26 2020
TXZ097-270315-
Bowie-
Including the city of Texarkana
312 AM CDT Sun Apr 26 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms. Lows
in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ096-270315-
Red River-
Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata
312 AM CDT Sun Apr 26 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to
25 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ108-270315-
Franklin-
Including the city of Mount Vernon
312 AM CDT Sun Apr 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts
up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
with higher gusts.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ109-270315-
Titus-
Including the city of Mount Pleasant
312 AM CDT Sun Apr 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to
25 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms. Lows
in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ111-270315-
Morris-
Including the cities of Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples,
and Omaha
312 AM CDT Sun Apr 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms. Lows
in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ110-270315-
Camp-
Including the city of Pittsburg
312 AM CDT Sun Apr 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts
up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
with higher gusts.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms. Lows
in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ112-270315-
Cass-
Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,
and Queen City
312 AM CDT Sun Apr 26 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
lower 60s. South winds 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms. Lows
in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ126-270315-
Marion-
Including the city of Jefferson
312 AM CDT Sun Apr 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
lower 60s. South winds 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms. Lows
in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ125-270315-
Upshur-
Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy
312 AM CDT Sun Apr 26 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
with higher gusts.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms. Lows
in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ124-270315-
Wood-
Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins
312 AM CDT Sun Apr 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts
up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
with higher gusts.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms. Lows
in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ136-270315-
Smith-
Including the city of Tyler
312 AM CDT Sun Apr 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. North winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
with higher gusts.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely
in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ137-270315-
Gregg-
Including the city of Longview
312 AM CDT Sun Apr 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
with higher gusts.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely
in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ138-270315-
Harrison-
Including the city of Marshall
312 AM CDT Sun Apr 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
lower 60s. South winds 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
with higher gusts.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely
in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ151-270315-
Panola-
Including the city of Carthage
312 AM CDT Sun Apr 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ150-270315-
Rusk-
Including the city of Henderson
312 AM CDT Sun Apr 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
with higher gusts.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ149-270315-
Cherokee-
Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk
312 AM CDT Sun Apr 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ165-270315-
Angelina-
Including the city of Lufkin
312 AM CDT Sun Apr 26 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to up to 5 mph after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms
likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ152-270315-
Nacogdoches-
Including the city of Nacogdoches
312 AM CDT Sun Apr 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. North winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
South winds 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 mph. Gusts
up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms
likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ153-270315-
Shelby-
Including the city of Center
312 AM CDT Sun Apr 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
South winds 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 mph. Gusts
up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ166-270315-
San Augustine-
Including the city of San Augustine
312 AM CDT Sun Apr 26 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. North winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 mph
becoming southeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to up to 5 mph after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms
likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ167-270315-
Sabine-
Including the cities of Hemphill and Pineland
312 AM CDT Sun Apr 26 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. North winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 mph
becoming southeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
South winds 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 mph. Gusts up
to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms
likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
44
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather