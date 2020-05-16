TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast
TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Friday, May 15, 2020
_____
998 FPUS54 KSHV 160909
ZFPSHV
Zone Forecasts
National Weather Service Shreveport LA
409 AM CDT Sat May 16 2020
TXZ096-170315-
Red River-
Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata
409 AM CDT Sat May 16 2020
.TODAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in
the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in
the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance
of showers in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ108-170315-
Franklin-
Including the city of Mount Vernon
409 AM CDT Sat May 16 2020
.TODAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of
showers after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds
5 to 10 mph becoming north after midnight. Chance of showers
70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. North winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ109-170315-
Titus-
Including the city of Mount Pleasant
409 AM CDT Sat May 16 2020
.TODAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Locally
heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the
mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in
the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in
the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph becoming north after
midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of
showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ111-170315-
Morris-
Including the cities of Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples,
and Omaha
409 AM CDT Sat May 16 2020
.TODAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon.
Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in
the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in
the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph becoming north after
midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ110-170315-
Camp-
Including the city of Pittsburg
409 AM CDT Sat May 16 2020
.TODAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Locally
heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the
mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in
the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in
the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph becoming north after
midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of
showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ112-170315-
Cass-
Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,
and Queen City
409 AM CDT Sat May 16 2020
.TODAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon.
Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms
after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in
the morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower
80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening.
Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ126-170315-
Marion-
Including the city of Jefferson
409 AM CDT Sat May 16 2020
.TODAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon.
Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers likely after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the
mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in
the morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower
80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening.
Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ125-170315-
Upshur-
Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy
409 AM CDT Sat May 16 2020
.TODAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Locally heavy
rainfall possible in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in
the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in
the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph becoming west after
midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ124-170315-
Wood-
Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins
409 AM CDT Sat May 16 2020
.TODAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of
showers after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of
showers 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of
showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ136-170315-
Smith-
Including the city of Tyler
409 AM CDT Sat May 16 2020
.TODAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Cloudy.
Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of
showers after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph becoming west after midnight. Chance of showers
60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of
showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ137-170315-
Gregg-
Including the city of Longview
409 AM CDT Sat May 16 2020
.TODAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Cloudy. Highs in
the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in
the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in
the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph becoming southwest after
midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in
the morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower
80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening.
Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ138-170315-
Harrison-
Including the city of Marshall
409 AM CDT Sat May 16 2020
.TODAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Locally heavy
rainfall possible in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the upper
70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers likely after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the
mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in
the morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening.
Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ151-170315-
Panola-
Including the city of Carthage
409 AM CDT Sat May 16 2020
.TODAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Cloudy. Highs in
the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers likely after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the
mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms.
Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...A 30 percent chance of showers in the evening.
Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ150-170315-
Rusk-
Including the city of Henderson
409 AM CDT Sat May 16 2020
.TODAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Cloudy. Highs in
the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in
the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in
the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in
the morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower
80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening.
Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ149-170315-
Cherokee-
Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk
409 AM CDT Sat May 16 2020
.TODAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the morning,
then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of
showers after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of
showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening.
Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ165-170315-
Angelina-
Including the city of Lufkin
409 AM CDT Sat May 16 2020
.TODAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the morning,
then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in
the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy with slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 mph. Chance of
showers 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ152-170315-
Nacogdoches-
Including the city of Nacogdoches
409 AM CDT Sat May 16 2020
.TODAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Cloudy. Highs in
the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in
the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in
the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower
80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy with slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 mph. Chance of
showers 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ153-170315-
Shelby-
Including the city of Center
409 AM CDT Sat May 16 2020
.TODAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Cloudy. Highs in
the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms.
Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms.
Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy with slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 mph. Chance of
showers 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ166-170315-
San Augustine-
Including the city of San Augustine
409 AM CDT Sat May 16 2020
.TODAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Cloudy. Highs in
the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms.
Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.
West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy with slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 mph. Chance of
showers 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ167-170315-
Sabine-
Including the cities of Hemphill and Pineland
409 AM CDT Sat May 16 2020
.TODAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Cloudy. Highs in
the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms.
Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms.
Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy with slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 mph. Chance of
showers 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
LAZ001-002-170315-
Caddo-Bossier-
Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City
409 AM CDT Sat May 16 2020
.TODAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms
after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower
60s. Northwest winds 5 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
24
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather